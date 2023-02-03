Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTOS: Sonya Deville Provides Injury Update
We reported last night here on eWn that Sonya Deville suffered an injury at a WWE live event in Pensacola, FL. The injury resulted in the finish of a match involving Deville, Charlotte Flair, and Liv Morgan to be improvised. Deville took to Twitter late last night to reveal that...
ewrestlingnews.com
Candice LeRae Says ‘Freak Accident’ Kept Her Out Of Action Last Year
During a recent appearance on “The Sam Laprade Show,” Candice LeRae opened up about a ‘freak accident’ that kept her out of action for almost all of last year. She said,. “I just had a freak accident happen not that long ago. We’re always taking a...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler Undergoes Surgery After Suffering A Stroke
As we previously noted here on eWn, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler was hospitalized after suffering a ‘medical episode’ while at his Florida condo on Monday. WMC Action News 5, a Memphis, Tennessee television station, is reporting that Lawler is recovering after suffering...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT News – Toxic Attraction Implodes, Jacy Jayne Turns On Gigi Dolin
At WWE NXT: Vengeance Day, the tag team of Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, known as Toxic Attraction, imploded during their match against NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. The duo, recruited by former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose, had become two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. During the match this past Saturday, they blamed each other for the loss and trashed each other in the ring.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mixed Tag Team Match Confirmed For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023
Edge and Finn Balor are looking to end their war once and for all with a mixed tag-team match later this month at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. At last October’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event, Balor defeated Edge in an I-Quit match after threatening to conchairto Edge’s wife Beth Phoenix, forcing Edge to quit.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Scrapped WrestleMania 39 Championship Plans
Before The Rock told WWE that he didn’t feel like he had enough time to get into ring shape for a WrestleMania 39 main event match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, that was the dream match for the company. It was previously reported that WWE was planning...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ryback Looking To Return To The Ring, Has Sights Set On Wardlow
Ryback was a recent guest of MuscleMan Malcolm’s YouTube show, and the former WWE Intercontinental Champion discussed making an in-ring comeback. Ryback also said that he’s got his sights set on an AEW star. You can read highlights of his comments below:. Looking to make an in-ring return:...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Talks About How Jay Briscoe Tribute Episode Came Together
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan spoke recently about the Jay Briscoe tribute show that came together on AEW Dynamite. The show aired on January 25th, which would have been Jay’s 39th birthday. The episode closed with a match featuring Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal. Appearing on the Mark...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On Why WWE Booked RAW Segment With Cody Rhodes & Paul Heyman
There has been some concern regarding the fans turning on Cody Rhodes because of how over Sami Zayn is right now after he separated from The Bloodline at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Zayn will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News: Praise For Cody/Heyman Segment, Raw Video Highlights
– Some WWE news to share. Stars from across pro wrestling had praise for Cody’s segment last night with Paul Heyman, and WWE have posted more video highlights from last night’s Raw. Cody’s promo with “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman sent ripples across the pro wrestling landscape. Stars...
ewrestlingnews.com
Positive Update On Jerry Lawler’s Condition After Suffering A Stroke
WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler was hospitalized after suffering a stroke on Monday after having lunch with friends, but a positive update has come out regarding his health. Lawler’s official Twitter account shared the latest update on his condition by noting that he is expected...
ewrestlingnews.com
Various News – Being The Elite & AEW Dark Elevation (Videos), More
The latest episode of ‘Being the Elite’ is online and features some footage from the Chris Jericho Cruise. The new episode, titled “Goodnight, Son,” was released on Monday morning and you can watch it below:. This past week, Make-A-Wish announced that former WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson,...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW Ratings For 2/6/23
This week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1,866,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is down from the 2,114,000 viewers the show did last week. The key 18-49 demo was a 0.55 rating, down from last week’s 0.64 rating. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers. We hope...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling & NJPW Announce Joint Show On WrestleMania Weekend
Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling announced today that they will co-produce a show on Thursday night, March 30, at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, CA. You can check out the official announcement below:. IMPACT Wrestling & New Japan Pro-Wrestling Announce Major Co-Produced Live Show, Set For Thursday,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Reason WWE Changed Io Shirai’s Name To IYO SKY
WWE’s decision to change the name of Io Shirai to IYO SKY was to maintain ownership of her WWE name, it has been claimed. Shirai signed with WWE in 2018 and is a former NXT Women’s and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion. After being called up to...
ewrestlingnews.com
SPOILERS: More Notable Names Backstage At Tonight’s WWE RAW
WWE has brought in several notable stars for tonight’s RAW. As previously reported, Edge is backstage at the show. Pwinsider is reporting that Beth Phoenix, Brock Lesnar, and Lita are also at the show. The report noted that Phoenix and Edge would be on RAW the next two weeks...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ricky Morton Would Like To Induct The Midnight Express Into WWE’s HOF
Speaking on his Twitter account, Ricky Morton half of the legendary Rock ‘n’ Roll Express has revealed he would like to induct the Midnight Express into WWE’s Hall of Fame. The Midnight Express and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express had a long-running feud first starting in Mid-South...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of MLW Underground
MLW Underground made its debut on REELZ last night. The episode was headlined by a Last Man Standing match for the MLW Heavyweight Championship between Alex Hammerstone and EJ Nduka. Several matches have already been announced for next week’s show. Real1 will take on Mance Warner in a Street Fight....
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Lauds John Cena, Calls Him The G.O.A.T.
Seth Rollins and John Cena have clashed in some memorable feuds over the years, but these days, Rollins has nothing but kind words for his longtime rival. “The Visionary” sat down with Pro Wrestling Illustrated in a recent interview. Rollins praised Cena as the greatest of all time, and talked about Cena being the WWE 2K23 cover star this year.
