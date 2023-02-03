ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, NC

North Carolina bakery relies on kid entrepreneur to cut egg costs

By John Le
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l5psn_0kbDDz0B00

DALLAS, N.C. (WJZY) – High egg prices add up to high frustration lately.

Instead of walking on eggshells, a Gaston County businesswoman found a way to ease the pain of soaring costs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cClMQ_0kbDDz0B00

Courtney Johnson rises to special occasions in the kitchen of Sweet Anna’s Bakery in Dallas. A great cake’s wow factor is the job’s sweetest part.

“I love everyone’s reaction, “said Johnson, whose business has grown largely through word of mouth. “And they’ve just been blown away by it.”

Baking is a science.

“You have to be exact in your measurements,” Johnson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RXggH_0kbDDz0B00

On the other hand, the costs fluctuate wildly these days.

“Butter has gotten more expensive,” she said. “Even just this past week, powdered sugar went up 14 cents a bag.”

Don’t even get her started on the price of eggs, which has spiked because of the ongoing bird flu epidemic and the cost of chicken feed.

“A year and a half ago, I guess it was, I was paying $2.42 for five dozen in a box of 60. Now it’s as high as $25,” said Johnson, who was so shell-shocked, she took a flyer on a new source of eggs.

Rylen Robbins of Dallas is 11 going on a dozen years old.

“Hey hey hey!” he yelled, holding an uncooperative hen during our interview. “Chill out, chill out.”

“If you can stock me every week, I will get as many as I can from you,” said Johnson, explaining their arrangement. “And supplement from the grocery store.”

“Now, what are y’all doing with this egg?” he said in the chicken coop, presumably talking to the chickens.

He started Rylen’s Eggs about a year ago.

“The first time we went to a sale with my daddy’s friend, I wanted a chicken, and then we started,” the boys said.

Now he’s up to more than 20 birds. He stamps every egg he sells; the bakery is his biggest client.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kN9J4_0kbDDz0B00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NTXek_0kbDDz0B00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yUTIn_0kbDDz0B00

Johnson pays about five dollars for a dozen eggs from a big box store, while Rylen charges three bucks.

“I was like, ‘Oh, that’s gonna save me money!'” she said.

That leaves little inventory for Rylen’s other customers.

“People get mad while we’re doing what we can to make money. I make good money off this, though,” Robbins said.

His father encourages him to save his earnings.

Rylen also spends his money on Funko Pop! figures. The entrepreneur dreams of expanding the collection and adding another career as his egg empire grows.

“These would be my two jobs, I could make 50 grand a year being a fireman and multi-millions (in the egg business),” the ambitious boy said.

Unlike the decorative sign in Johnson’s kitchen, farm-fresh eggs are NOT sold here. That’s where Ryen comes in.

“Hey, how are you?” she said to Rylen during a delivery. “Thank you so much! How was school?”

“Good,” he replied.

Every delivery helps ease the burden of Eggflation.

“I’m gonna find the savings where I can,” Johnson says.

“Is Rylen your hero?” I asked.

“Right now, yes, ha ha!” said Johnson.

Or maybe the kid is just the wind beneath her wings.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scoopcharlotte.com

The Inside Scoop From One of The QC’s Top Realtors

Becky McGrath knows North Carolina. A legit ‘townie’ she was born and raised in Chapel Hill, her Dad, a Gastonia native, graduated at UNC Chapel Hill where he later returned to the university to work. “I spent all my winters going to watch Carolina basketball with my dad. After college, I visited Charlotte and fell in love with the place and moved here soon after,” said Becky.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
MOORESVILLE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina

Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
CONCORD, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in January 2023

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gastonia's ornament king celebrates 100th birthday

GASTONIA, N.C. — It's a special day for a man known as Gastonia's ornament king. Marshall Rauch is celebrating his 100th birthday today. At one point in his life, he was the largest Christmas ornament maker in the world. Rauch is long retired and thankful to be looking back...
GASTONIA, NC
FOX8 News

Shot fired during dispute by North Carolina mall shoe store, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A frantic scene developed for shoppers and staff at Northlake Mall on a busy Sunday afternoon following a reported shooting outside a shoe store at Charlotte’s Northlake Mall. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. inside the mall by DTLR Shoe […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Famous Restaurant With Big Menu Opening New North Carolina Location

I consider myself lucky to live in an area where growth and progress occur daily. And, I especially love to hear of new locations of restaurants opening. A famous restaurant with a big menu is opening a new North Carolina location. Nationwide chain The Cheesecake Factory announced plans to open in Huntersville, North Carolina’s Birkdale Village later this year. The South Park location in Charlotte opened in 2002 and remains a popular spot. According to Charlotte Business Journal, North American Properties plans the new location for 8701 Townley Road. The 9500 square foot space formerly housed The Gap. Although I used to visit The Cheesecake Factory in Charlotte quite a bit, I admit it’s been a while. As far as chains go, I enjoy the extensive menu. But, I also admit sometimes being a bit overwhelmed by the 250+ choices of menu items. However, I like that such a wide variety of dishes allows anyone in your party to find something they enjoy no matter their tastes.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Fire Department Controls Electrical House Fire In South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE N.C. – The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a house fire in Southwest Charlotte Sunday, February 5th. Around 10:00 a.m. officials received a call regarding a house fire on Agnew Drive near highway 160. Responders were able to control the fire in approximately 20 minutes. Mecklenburg Emergency Services...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

31K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy