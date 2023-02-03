MANAHAWKIN, NJ - The Annual Southern Regional Fishing Flea Market is Saturday, February 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. held in the Southern Regional Middle School cafeteria, located at 75 Cedar Bridge Road in Manahawkin. This market is one of the largest in Ocean County with over 100 tables of new and used fishing gear. There will be raffles each half hour, along with a free fishing seminar presented by Bayside Dave at 10 a.m. Admission is just $4 and children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult. Food and drinks will also be available to purchase. All proceeds benefit the Southern Regional High School Fishing Club.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO