ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Radishes and rainbows: the LGBTQ growers reimagining the traditional family farm

By Cecilia Nowell
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V83fD_0kbDDneh00
Ash Abeyta and Mallika Singh pose with their harvest from Ashokra farm, a vegetable farm owned by queer and trans people of color.

At Ashokra farm in New Mexico, in the heart of Albuquerque’s fertile North Valley, lush fields of kabocha squash and heirloom corn grow alongside beds of tomatoes, onions and 13 varieties of okra. The team’s four farmers tend four fields spread across two and a half acres of leased plots on private residences and in a community garden, hauling their tools between each field in a mobile shed.

But the bountiful harvest is only one of Ashokra’s goals. As a queer-, trans- and people-of-color-owned vegetable farm, Ashokra is “trying to embody values and create a space that we haven’t seen on farms that we’ve worked at”, says farmer Anita Adalja. “A place where we have dignity, where we can feel safe, where we can feel like we can be our authentic selves”, protected from the threats of homophobia, transphobia, racism and sexism.

In their past work experiences, Adalja and their colleagues have each faced discrimination – either as queer farmers or people of color. Sometimes, that came in the form of being demeaned by owners who didn’t respect their skills or who took their photo for promotional purposes; other times it came in the shape of co-workers using racial slurs. At Ashokra, they’re trying to challenge the structures that permitted those abuses: by caring as deeply for the land as they do for one another, implementing a zero-tolerance policy for abusive language and adopting a nonhierarchical structure.

The farmers at Ashokra are not alone in that desire. Queer farmers across the country – and throughout history – have long tried to access land where they can live out their values. But that aim is often complicated by issues of safety and access to capital, which is why many queer farmers have come together to collaboratively challenge the structure of the traditional family farm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XZraV_0kbDDneh00
Two people plant fruit trees at Rootworks, a lesbian commune formed in Oregon in the 1970s. Photograph: Ruth Mountaingrove Photographs Collection/University of Oregon

In the 1960s and 70s, as the women’s liberation, gay rights and environmental movements took off across the US, thousands of women moved out on to the land to form more than 150 lesbian separatist communities. Sometimes called womyn’s land, lesbian land or landdyke settlements, many of these groups aimed to form communities away from men and the patriarchal and heteronormative structures that governed society. Although many of these spaces still exist today – like Huntington Open Women’s Land in Vermont, Outland in New Mexico, Alapine in Florida and the Oregon Women’s Land Trust just south of Portland – their history is not well known, even within the queer community.

These farmers were “really trying to live their values”, said Jaclyn “Jac” Wypler, a sociologist and farmer who wrote their dissertation on modern lesbian and queer farms in the midwest. Today, a new generation of queer farmers, like the team at Ashokra, are continuing to organize community farms around shared values, like a commitment to anti-capitalism, cooperative living and each other’s safety. But queer farmers can struggle to access land for a variety of reasons, including being estranged from their biological families and cut off from generational wealth or not being counted by government agricultural censuses.

While they were writing their dissertation, Wypler observed that some queer farmers had managed to acquire land through family or by buying property later in life. But many younger farmers “were renting land, were working on other people’s land and really struggling to secure land access”, in part because the wages paid to farmworkers are typically not enough to allow them to save up and buy their own land.

Although the US Department of Agriculture offers grants and programs to members of certain communities that have been excluded from farming in the past, Wypler says the department “historically has been very verbal about saying queer farmers are not part of a special category” and collects no data on sexual orientation or gender identity. “When you’re not even measuring queer farmers, how could you ever recognize that they have struggles around not having access to land because they’ve been disowned by their families or the issues around where you can feel safe?”

Although there is no formal measure of the number of LGBTQ-owned and operated farms in the US, Wypler says there are some studies that have tried to approximate their prevalence. In its 2022 survey, the National Young Farmers Coalition found that “24.2% of young farmers identify as a sexuality other than heterosexual”, but only surveyed farmers under the age of 40. A separate 2019 study used data from the USDA census of agriculture to identify the number of farms owned by men married to men or women married to women, but the study’s authors emphasized that further refinement of the census is needed.

In the absence of government or institutional support, many queer farmers have devised alternative models for accessing land by working with one another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Enc9_0kbDDneh00
Farm School NYC students and alumni help Rock Steady farm get ready for the winter in 2021. Photograph: Courtesy of Rock Steady Farm

In the 1990s, lesbian organizers came together to found Lesbian Natural Resources, a non-profit committed to helping lesbians obtain and maintain community land, at a time when lesbian couples had few legal rights. In the 2000s, farmers Nett Hart, Barbara Holmes, Terri Carver and Lisa Pierce co-authored the pamphlet On Our Own Terms, a guide to access, ownership, conservation and transfer of lesbian lands with chapters on ways to finance land, hold title to land and structure farm enterprises, among others.

At Humble Hands Harvest, a small organic farm near Decorah, Iowa, known for hosting the Queer Farmer Convergence, Hannah Breckbill and her colleagues – not all of whom are queer – are experimenting with a new system they call the Commons.

In 2014, Breckbill was farming on rented land in Decorah when a parcel of land came available. Worried that it might be bought up and turned into a hog confinement, Breckbill and her neighbors quickly organized to buy the land together. Breckbill started imagining what it would look like if she started a diversified vegetable farm on it. When she voiced an interest in buying the land back from the community for her own farm, a few of the shareholders gave their shares to her. Today, Breckbill calls that chunk of capital the Commons. “It belongs to the farm and the community, and what the farm is doing in the community,” she said.

Breckbill and her co-owner are working to transform Humble Hands Harvest into a worker-owned co-op, and are using the Commons to make buying into the co-op more affordable and sustainable. If either of them ever leave the farm, the money they’ve each invested will become a loan that the farm will need to pay back over time. But the capital that was given to them will stay with the farm, and its future owners. It’s an attempt, Breckbill says, to help them survive in a capitalist system while still challenging the idea of profiting from land ownership.

Meanwhile, Rock Steady farm, a queer-owned and operated cooperative vegetable farm in Millerton, New York, launched in 2015 with a rolling 10-year lease. Rock Steady was able to acquire that first lease, says Maggie Cheney, the farm’s general manager and owner, with a loan from Seed Commons, a non-extractive lending institution that funds cooperatives. Currently, Rock Steady is in the process of negotiating its next lease, which it hopes will be for an even longer term and eventually transition to a community land trust.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24HYkv_0kbDDneh00
Farmers Anita Adalja, center, Antonia Ruiz, left, and Mallika Singh, right, holding ginger at Ashokra farm in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Photograph: Ash Abeyta/Courtesy of Ashokra Farm

For “a lot of marginalized folks who don’t have access to capital, the thought of owning land is quite intimidating”, said Cheney. Farmland prices across the US vary but range anywhere from about $1,000 to $13,000 an acre. On top of that, production expenses – like the cost of labor, machinery, fuel, seeds and fertilizer – average about $182,000 a year per farm, according to the USDA. But at the same time, “there’s a real emotional draw to owning land, especially for Black and brown Indigenous people.” To that end, Cheney says, Rock Steady has learned how to operate as a cooperative “from other marginalized communities who have been facing similar issues,” like the Black sharecroppers who pooled their resources and pioneered the cooperative model with projects like Fannie Lou Hammer’s Freedom Farm Cooperative.

Alongside their work at Ashokra, Adalja is also the founder and program manager of Not Our Farm, an online storytelling project that they started in 2019 to “uplift and share stories of workers on farms not their own”.

“It’s not just about their joys, their triumphs, their harvest. What Not Our Farm has started to do is highlight abuses that happen on farms,” like inconsistent access to bathrooms, earnings far below the minimum wage and the discrimination that many queer, women and POC farmers face daily, said Adalja. “There’s so much of this country that is arable, beautiful farmland, but that’s not safe for us to even be there” as Bipoc queer and trans people. “Farming in collectives is not just about the ease of farming and sharing resources, it’s about safety too.”

Not Our Farm also gives space for farm workers to share the characteristics of their “dream farm”, or what could keep them farming even if they never own their own land.

In many ways, it’s an echo of the utopian goals of the womyn’s land movement.

From farms that place an emphasis on biodiversity to owners who provide health insurance and safe housing, Adalja says that “hearing what people share has been really, really beautiful”.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAT 7

Marijuana sales in New Mexico shattering expectations

Over $40 million were generated from all marijuana sales here in New Mexico in January. “You know I think just last January, including medical, there was $43 million in total sales,” said Scott Prisco, CEO of Priscotty, a marijuana delivery service. He believes it's been more than beneficial for...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
hearinghealthmatters.org

Bill Introduced in New Mexico Would Require Captions on all Public TVs

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO — A bill has recently been introduced in the state legislature of New Mexico that would require captions be turned on at all times during business hours on what are considered public TVs while the devices are in operation. This would include television sets in bars, restaurants, waiting rooms, gyms and other locations where the TVs are provided to offer news or entertainment to the public.
SANTA FE, NM
tourcounsel.com

DeVargas Center | Shopping center in Santa Fe, New Mexico

DeVargas Center is an enclosed shopping center in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Originally named De Vargas Mall, the shopping center is one of two enclosed malls in Santa Fe. The DeVargas Center was developed by Kentucky businessman Nash Hancock and formally opened its doors in 1973. However, an Albertsons and Factory 2-U already had opened a few years prior. The structure was designed by Santa Fe architect William Lumpkins.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico, ‘Go Red for Women’

The American Heart Association is a leading source of health information that works day in and day out to ensure we see a world full of healthier and longer lives. National wear red day being celebrated, on Feb. 3, highlighting CPR awareness. The theme for 2023 year is ‘be the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
roadrunner.travel

Destination: Acoma Pueblo, New Mexico

The picturesque desert landscape some 60 miles west of Albuquerque, NM, is home to one of the oldest continuously inhabited communities in America—Acoma Pueblo. The pueblo, founded in 1100, is a component of the Acoma Indian Reservation and is perched atop a 357-foot-tall shear-walled sandstone mesa. Before modern times,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 3 – Feb. 9

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 3 – February 9. Albuquerque Feb. 3 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Greater Milwaukee Today

A sumptuous sojourn in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, New Mexico — In New Mexico, an existential question is less likely to be “What is the meaning of life?” than “Will it be red or green?”. Not life, but chiles — a menu staple at most of the city’s celebrated restaurants.
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Cannabis can now be delivered to your doorstep — here's how

The Canvas Organics Dispensary is the first store in Albuquerque to take a chance delivering its product. The local dispensary says it’s only the beginning for the industry. The delivery system is called “Priscotty.” It's made its way to local dispensaries and is already making an impact.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
sandovalsignpost.com

Lights Out in Bernalillo

Things are looking brighter for downtown Bernalillo. The process has already begun to replace faulty components on more than 30 decorative street lamps along a stretch of Camino del Pueblo – also NM 313 – between Calle del Norte and Calle del Presidente that were part of phase III of the town’s Streetscape project.
BERNALILLO, NM
KOAT 7

State workers rally against state's return-to-office order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State workers rallied against the state's return-to-office order at the roundhouse in Santa Fe Thursday. The State Personnel Office ordered state employees working remotely to return to in-person work at the start of the new year. However, the state granted a one-month extension for workers to make necessary changes. The extension ended Feb. 2nd.
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Former Sandoval County Commissioner Bill Sapien remembered

Sandoval County said goodbye to a longtime proponent of its success when 86-year-old Bill Sapien passed away Jan. 30 after a lengthy illness and having been on dialysis for four or more years. Nice, old-school, loving and gentleman were a few of the words used to describe him. A Democrat,...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

PNM hosting payment assistance event Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a free assistance event in Albuquerque’s International District Saturday February 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the International District Library. The event will help customers pay their past-due electric bills. Customers must bring: Eligible customers may be able to receive assistance from two different programs. For customers […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

‘Pawn Stars’ bringing touring TV show to Santa Fe, Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pawning focused reality TV show is heading for the Land of Enchantment in 2023. In a recent Facebook post, the History Channel’s “Pawn Stars Do America” announced it plans for upcoming stops in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. The “Do America” version of the Pawn Stars series launched in 2022, branding itself a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
santafe.com

Tomasita’s | Heating It Up

There aren’t very many restaurants in business today that were here in Santa Fe when I pulled into town in 1980. Back at the time, friends took me to a place that recently had moved to the then-scruffy railyard neighborhood. It was defying conventional logic about location, location, location. Tomasita’s, our destination, was in a red brick station house, an outbuilding of sorts to the old unused Santa Fe depot. At one time this had been the terminus of a railroad known as The Chile Line. Today, it’s the busy final stop for the Rail Runner commuter train and the Sky Railway, but no train was running at all some four decades ago.
SANTA FE, NM
The Guardian

The Guardian

566K+
Followers
131K+
Post
280M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy