WOOD
Celebrating employers who empower women
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For 50 years now, there’s an organization in our community that’s been helping to educate and empower women and once a year they honor West Michigan employers that walk along side women at work. It’s time for the 33rd Annual Pillar Awards! This year’s event takes place on March 9th and the keynote speaker is Princess Sarah Culberson of Sierra Leone.
‘Suburban dream, urban crisis’: Redlining’s affect on Grand Rapids’ Black community
The impact of redlining and scars of segregation are still visible in the city to this day.
WOOD
Girl Scout Night with the Griffins
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-For over a decade the Grand Rapids Griffins have partnered with the Girl Scouts of Michigan shore to shore. This year is extra special because the Girl Scout Night with the Griffins is also on the same night as Disney Princess night. Girl Scouts and their guests get to enjoy special priced tickets to the game as well as the opportunity to participate in fun pregame activities. Scouts will also receive a special patch that they can request to pick up before the game at the special pregame event.
WOOD
Black History Month events at Hackley Library
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – February marks the start of Black History Month and many local organizations are hosting cultural and educational events throughout the month. One of those organizations is Hackley Public Library in Muskegon! Mallory joins us from the library to talk about the events they have going on this month!
WOOD
Photos: ‘Holland on Ice’ returns to Downtown Holland
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Known as the “coolest event on the Lakeshore this winter,” Holland on Ice returned to Downtown Holland on Friday, Feb. 3, through Saturday, Feb. 4. The annual family-friendly event, hosted free for the Holland community and visitors to enjoy, featured interactive ice sculptures,...
This Michigan City Has Had The Most Snow In America For The Past 30 Years!
Growing up in Michigan I felt like we got a good amount of snow. But I had no clue that one city in Michigan has been the snowiest city in all of America for the past 30 years. Michigan's Snowiest City Gets A Lot Of Lake Effect Snow. I grew...
WOOD
32 Black men in Muskegon tell their stories in documentary by local filmmaker
The public will learn about the experiences of Black men in Muskegon County through a new documentary film 'Black Man' which will be shown at Frauenthal Theater in Muskegon at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free. (Feb. 4, 2023) 32 Black men in Muskegon tell their stories in documentary...
earnthenecklace.com
Doug Reardon Leaving FOX 17: Where’s the Grand Rapids Anchor Going?
West Michigan residents have relied on WXMI-TV anchor Doug Reardon for the latest news coverage during the last eight years. He’s spent the longest tenure of his broadcast career at Grand Rapids and has a special connection to the local community. But now he’s heading to the next step of his career. Doug Reardon announced he is leaving FOX 17 for another position in February 2023. Naturally, FOX 17 viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Grand Rapids. Find out what Doug Reardon said about his departure from the station here.
WOOD
Bill’s Blog: Sand sculptures at Holland, Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wow! Look at the sand sculptures that the elements created at Holland, Michigan along the shore of Lake Michigan. This is near Holland State Park. There is a weather station right on the beach at the Holland Channel. It showed wind gusts 30 mph...
County leaders vote to not consider recall petitions for several board members of Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Three district board of education members from the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System are no longer facing recall petitions, after a hearing earlier today at the Muskegon County Courthouse. This hearing comes after months of problems reported in the district, with staffing shortages and...
WOOD
Expert: Schurr trial could be delayed by ‘several months’
The trial against former Grand Rapids police officer Chris Schurr for the death of Patrick Lyoya is scheduled to start in March, but legal experts say that’s very unlikely. (Feb. 5, 2023) Expert: Schurr trial could be delayed by ‘several …. The trial against former Grand Rapids police...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Inside Track: Savickas travels executive path
Lindsey Savickas has always veered toward health care. Savickas, however, has not had a prototypical health care career. After spending the early part of her professional life as an oncology nurse, Savickas found her way to Infusion Associates and worked her way up the leadership ladder. Now, Savickas is the...
Godfrey-Lee Public Schools superintendent resigns after one year
WYOMING, MI – Godfrey-Lee Public Schools Superintendent Mike Burde announced he is stepping down after one year on the job to focus on his family. In a Feb. 2 letter to the Godfrey-Lee community, Burde wrote that he has decided to resign from his job to be more involved in his family life.
WOOD
Vendors on benefit of Michigan International Auto Show
The Michigan International Auto Show brings a lot of people to DeVos Place. The dealers are there to answer any questions customers may have. (Feb. 4, 2023) Vendors on benefit of Michigan International Auto …. The Michigan International Auto Show brings a lot of people to DeVos Place. The dealers...
michiganradio.org
Michigan nurses report more patients dying due to understaffing, poll finds
When Tara Chilcote arrived for a recent shift at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant, she realized she was the only nurse working in the ICU. But she didn’t have time to panic. Her three patients all needed her attention immediately: One was recovering from surgery, and two...
WOOD
Snowiest years in Grand Rapids/West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The picture below compares the snow in Benton Township, Berrien County in 1978 after the famous Blizzard of ’78 and the snow in February 2014. Here’s the five greatest season snowfalls in Grand Rapids history. First, note that the years are rather...
Grand Rapids orthopedic practice engaged in ‘monopolistic conduct,’ Trinity Health lawsuit alleges
At a meeting in July, the president of Trinity Health Saint Mary’s told executives from Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan that the Grand Rapids hospital planned to hire its own orthopedic surgeons rather than rely on Orthopaedic Associates for on-call services. The private orthopedic practice had raised its daily rate...
tourcounsel.com
Rogers Plaza | Shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan
Rogers Plaza is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan, a suburb of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Opened in 1961, it was the first shopping mall in Western Michigan and the first enclosed one in the state of Michigan. The center features Planet Fitness and Citi Trends among its major stores.
WOOD
Peanut butter drive being held in Allegan Co.
An organization in Allegan County is looking to keep people fed by collecting jars of peanut butter. (Feb. 3, 2023) Peanut butter drive being held in Allegan Co. An organization in Allegan County is looking to keep people fed by collecting jars of peanut butter. (Feb. 3, 2023) Storm Team...
WOOD
New housing and child care center coming to Kzoo
A Kalamazoo developer broke ground on a new project today that’s meant to address a critical need in the city for housing and child care. (Feb. 3, 2023) A Kalamazoo developer broke ground on a new project today that’s meant to address a critical need in the city for housing and child care. (Feb. 3, 2023)
