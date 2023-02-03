Read full article on original website
RAY WEISS, ALANA WINKELMANN NAMED WASHINGTON CO. MAN & WOMAN OF YEAR
Several exceptional individuals, businesses and organizations were honored for their contributions to Washington County Thursday night during the Washington County Chamber of Commerce/Brenham Economic Development Foundation Banquet. Ray Weiss and Alana Winkelmann were honored as the 2022 Man and Woman of the Year. Weiss is a financial advisor at Thrivent,...
Cleanup assistance programs available in Central Texas after winter storm
CENTRAL, Texas — Central Texans will spend several days cleaning up debris from the winter storm that slammed the area this week. For those who have physical and financial limitations, the restoration process can be difficult. The Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) is teaming up with Travis County and the City of Austin to help.
Austin-area cities offering tree limb, brush collections post-storm
Residents looking to clear out downed tree limbs or other brush will have the opportunity to do so through city-run collection services.
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER THREE WEEKS ON THE RUN
An Austin man on the run for three weeks for an assault committed in Fayette County has been arrested. The La Grange Police Department announced that 41-year-old Darren LaTodd Houston was apprehended in Austin on Thursday. Houston was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force...
Boil water notices issued for parts of Hays, Travis and Bastrop counties
Boil water notices have been issued for multiple areas in Hays County, an additional area of Travis County and part of Elgin in Bastrop County.
SWAT, HNT respond to barricaded subject
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police were on the scene of a barricaded subject Friday night in the 3900 block of Bridgeberry Ct. SWAT and Hostage Negotiations Teams responded. The situation was resolved. Residents in the area of Crested Point Drive, Victoria Avenue and Eagle Avenue were asked...
Travis County residents say neighborhood feels like a truck stop with parked big rigs
Some Travis County residents say their subdivision feels like a truck stop ever since drivers started parking their big rigs in their neighborhood. Confused about what recourse they have, they reached out to KXAN Investigates.
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by train near Northgate
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A pedestrian received life-threatening injuries Sunday morning after being struck by a train near the Northgate area. It happened just before 3:30 a.m. along the tracks that run parallel to Wellborn Road near Natalie Street. According to Union Pacific, its train was northbound on the...
