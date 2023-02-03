ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, TX

RAY WEISS, ALANA WINKELMANN NAMED WASHINGTON CO. MAN & WOMAN OF YEAR

Several exceptional individuals, businesses and organizations were honored for their contributions to Washington County Thursday night during the Washington County Chamber of Commerce/Brenham Economic Development Foundation Banquet. Ray Weiss and Alana Winkelmann were honored as the 2022 Man and Woman of the Year. Weiss is a financial advisor at Thrivent,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER THREE WEEKS ON THE RUN

An Austin man on the run for three weeks for an assault committed in Fayette County has been arrested. The La Grange Police Department announced that 41-year-old Darren LaTodd Houston was apprehended in Austin on Thursday. Houston was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force...
AUSTIN, TX
SWAT, HNT respond to barricaded subject

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police were on the scene of a barricaded subject Friday night in the 3900 block of Bridgeberry Ct. SWAT and Hostage Negotiations Teams responded. The situation was resolved. Residents in the area of Crested Point Drive, Victoria Avenue and Eagle Avenue were asked...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
