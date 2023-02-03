Read full article on original website
cpr.org
Developers wanted to build a skyscraper in Colorado Springs. So where is it?
More than a year after splashy headlines detailing a proposal to build Colorado Springs’ tallest building, the project has yet to break ground. The developer, Colorado Springs-based the O’Neil Group, had intended to begin construction for the 25 story apartment building last spring. The project piqued the interest of 17-year-old Colorado Springs resident Noah Klimek. He has lived in the city since he was a toddler and said the skyline has remained essentially unchanged in that time.
FOX21News.com
International Space Station passomg through Colorado Springs
International Space Station passomg through Colorado …. International Space Station passomg through Colorado Springs. International Space Station passing through northern …. International Space Station passing through northern Colorado. Multiple hospitalized following shooting in Falcon. Multiple hospitalized following shooting in Falcon. Black History Month kickoff soul food luncheon. Black History Month...
Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo unveiled the most popular slopper-serving restaurants in Pueblo County. Nominations were submitted online to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo. Thousands of votes were calculated and a list of the top ten was compiled. Below are the places The post Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named appeared first on KRDO.
OnlyInYourState
The Incredible Buffet In Colorado With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes
Nothing is quite as satisfying when you’re hungry as an all-you-can-eat buffet jam-packed full of tasty options! What can be better? How about a buffet with an impressive selection of entrees, sides, AND desserts? That is precisely what you will find at the incredible King Buffet in Colorado:. Do...
Grizzly bears play-wrestle in the snow at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s a rumble-and-tumble kind of day for Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s (CMZoo) two grizzly bears, Emmett and Digger. CMZoo’s two 17-year-old grizzly boys can be seen play-wrestling in the snow. In this particular wrestling match, Emmett is standing up while Digger is on his back. According to CMZoo, Emmett and Digger are in […]
tourcounsel.com
Pueblo Mall | Shopping mall in Pueblo, Colorado
Pueblo Mall is a shopping mall in Pueblo, Colorado, U.S. Opened in 1976, the mall features Dillard's and J. C. Penney as its anchor stores. Other major tenants of the mall include Jo-Ann Fabrics, Planet Fitness, and Altitude Trampoline Park. The mall is managed and owned by Centennial Real Estate.
cpr.org
Pueblo could get a new contemporary train station
Plans for a new train station next to the historic Union Depot in Pueblo are moving ahead. The project is aimed at two proposed services, Front Range Rail that would run from Fort Collins to Pueblo and an expansion of Amtrak’s long-distance Southwest Chief line that would possibly connect La Junta to Pueblo and Colorado Springs.
Plans for an east-side park in Colorado Springs moves forward with resident input
Plans to build Colorado Springs' first community park on the east side are moving ahead as city staff prepare to publicly present residents' feedback that has informed the creation of the park's draft master plan next month. The city announced early last year its plan to build the new Norman...
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado Springs woman badly hurt after she's hit by truck
Peyton Post Office working to fix staffing shortage. One person was killed and second was seriously injured. The worker fell 15 feet into a trench at a Black Forest construction site. Missing kid in El Paso County. Updated: 9 hours ago. KKTV 11 News This Morning (Recurring 9:30 a.m. Sunday)
Get a Glimpse Inside of Colorado’s Glamorous Glen Eyrie Castle
Directly below the towering Pikes Peak in Colorado Springs, sits another stunning Centennial State landmark called the Glen Eyrie Castle. The massive Colorado castle dates back to 1871. It originally belonged to the founder of Colorado Springs, William Jackson Palmer. In addition to establishing the city of Colorado Springs, Palmer was also president of The Denver and Rio Grande Railroad and a Brigadier General in the Union Army during the Civil War. The prominent Coloradan lived with his wife and three daughters at Glen Eyrie for 38 years.
Dave & Buster's moving forward with Colorado Springs location
Dave & Buster's, the suburban Dallas-based restaurant and entertainment chain that specializes in food, sports watching and arcade games, is launching construction on its location coming to Colorado Springs’ fast-growing north side. A building permit was pulled this week for construction of Dave & Buster's, southwest of Briargate Parkway...
KDVR.com
Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested
A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County February 3, 2023 Edition
Thomas James Witmer, date of birth February 7, 1971 of Woodland Park, Colorado was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, reckless driving, weaving and open marijuana container in the vehicle. Bond was $1,000. Jonathan Bryan Holsinger, date of birth September 5, 1979 of Colorado Springs, Colorado...
91-year-old Colorado festival risks cancelation this year
Donkey Derby Days, a celebration that has taken place in Cripple Creek for the last 91 years, may not return to the historic mountain town in 2023, according to a news release. The Donkey Derby Days festival was created to honor the donkeys that were left behind by miners after...
KKTV
East-west mobility study could split Colorado Springs neighborhoods
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs’ council members announced a proposed study that aims to extend Constitution to I-25 and widen Fillmore Street. The extension of Constitution Avenue would split neighborhoods. On Saturday morning, local community members gathered at Wasson Academic Campus to debate the future of their...
KKTV
1 man shot near Colorado Springs restaurant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One man was shot near a Colorado Springs restaurant. Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a shooting near the Havana Bar and Grill near Academy and Maizeland. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who was taken to the hospital. Police have not released the extent of the victim’s injuries.
KKTV
Fire inside Colorado Springs Waste Management under investigation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire at a Colorado Springs trash facility is under investigation. Around 9:35 p.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to reports of smoke at the Waste Management building near the MLK Bypass and I-25. “Our first crews made entry and found a fire...
Soul food luncheon kicks off Black History Month
(COLORADO SPRINGS)— The African-American Historical and Genealogical Society of Colorado Springs (AAHGSCS) held a soul food luncheon on Saturday, Feb. 4, to kick off Black History Month. Organizer Candice McKnight spent two days, plus an all-nighter preparing food for the event. “We have a ball…Every time we do this we have a wonderful time…Every year […]
KKTV
WATCH: Dash cam footage shows box truck sideswiping Colorado State Trooper
WATCH: Dash cam footage shows box truck sideswiping Colorado State Trooper. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help locating a missing 16 year old Friday morning. GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: Manitou Springs gets ready for Mardi Gras. Updated: 5 hours ago. You don’t have to go...
Construction worker falls 15 feet into trench in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A construction worker is in the hospital in serious condition after they fell 15 feet into a trench Satruday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. (CSFD) CSFD said they completed the trench rescue on the northeast side of town, near Black Forest Road and Research Parkway. CSFD assisted The post Construction worker falls 15 feet into trench in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
