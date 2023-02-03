Read full article on original website
Russia warns Israel against providing arms to Ukraine: 'Will lead to an escalation of this crisis'
Russia on Wednesday took aim at Israel and warned it not to get involved in the war in Ukraine by providing defense weaponry.
Ukraine Situation Report: Kyiv Says It Has No Defense Against Russia’s Kh-22 Missiles
Russian MoD ScreencapRussia's horrific Kh-22 missile attack on a Dnipro apartment complex highlights the need for better air defense systems, Ukraine says.
WAAY-TV
Russians share opinions on Putin, Ukraine war
They spoke after learning more countries are sending help to Ukraine.CNN video. IN-57FR.
‘It Will Be Suicide’: Russian Troops Reportedly Ordered to Repeat Their Failed Bid to Take Kyiv
The Kremlin has reportedly ordered top military brass to make another attempt to seize Kyiv as part of a massive new offensive—a directive that has sent military officers into a state of panic. Citing a source close to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the independent outlet iStories reported on Friday that even the Russian troops ordered to take part in the assault believe it will fail miserably. “Plans to go for Kyiv again are really being drawn up, but only because the country’s leadership is demanding it. No one believes in the realization of these plans, it will be suicide,” the source was quoted saying, adding that many were worried about where Ukrainian forces might launch a new counter-offensive. In the same breath, however, the source cautioned that some rumors about where Moscow was preparing to attack from next were part of a disinformation campaign. He said claims of a new offensive from Belarus were meant to simply force Ukraine’s military to deploy troops in that direction while new attacks spring up elsewhere.Read more at The Daily Beast.
msn.com
Ukraine Latest: US Confronts China With Evidence About Companies
(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has confronted China’s government with evidence that suggests some Chinese state-owned companies may be providing assistance for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, as it tries to ascertain if Beijing is aware of those activities, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read...
The Jewish Press
Russian Ambassador: Moscow Pleased with Israel’s Refusal to Sell Weapons to Ukraine
Russia’s Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said on Thursday that “Moscow is pleased with Israel’s decision not to send weapons to Ukraine,” Abu Ali reported. Viktorov added that “Moscow hopes that Israel will behave intelligently regarding the Ukrainian crisis.”. This is a distinct improvement of...
Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures
ISTANBUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday.
Losses in Ukraine are 'out of proportion' to what NATO has been planning for, the alliance's top general says
"Hard power is a reality," US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in January. "If the other guy shows up with a tank, you better have a tank."
msn.com
Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if it were part of NATO: Finnish PM
Russia's bloody offensive into neighboring Ukraine may have been averted if the latter were a NATO member, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Tuesday. Ukraine sought NATO membership in 2008, but that was foiled by angst from Western allies and domestic debate amid fears of alienating the Kremlin. Marin explained that Finland's recent bid to join NATO is rooted in her belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn't attack a NATO member.
Russia Ukraine news: Putin unleashes furious response to US and Germany tank deal
An air raid alert was issued over the whole of Ukraine early this morning as defence units shot down a stream of incoming missiles, while fighting also flared up in Bakhmut following the tank deal.
Ukraine War Updates: What Happened This Week?
Fierce fighting is raging in Bakhmut, the head of the mercenary Wagner Group said on Sunday.
Russian Company Offers 5M-Rouble Bounty To Destroy Western-Made Tanks in Ukraine
A Russian business is offering a five million rouble ($72,000) bounty to the first soldier who destroys or captures western-made tanks in Ukraine. What Happened: Fores, a Urals-based company, announced a cash prize for the first Russian army personnel who would destroy German-made Leopard 2 or U.S.-made Abrams tanks in Ukraine, reported Reuters.
Ukraine news – live: Putin ally claims US and Brussels ‘leading world to a terrible war’
A close ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin has claimed that Washington and Brussels are “leading the world to a terrible war” with plans to send more weapons to Ukraine.Adding to this week’s nuclear threats from ex-president Dmitry Medvedev, Duma speaker Viacheslav Volodin warned that Western plans to arm Kyiv with more powerful weapons “will lead to a global catastrophe” – describing arguments against using nuclear weapons “in local conflicts” as “untenable”.“If Washington and Nato countries supply weapons that will be used to strike civilian cities and attempt to seize our territories, as they threaten, this will lead to...
Vladimir Putin Could Offer Ceasefire To Ukraine, Putting Zelenskyy In A Very Difficult Situation, Says Analyst
Russian President Vladimir Putin could reportedly offer Ukraine a ceasefire as he attempts to fortify Russian advances in Luhansk and Donbas, but only after his army takes over all of the latter regions, it was reported in July 2022. What Happened: Putin would focus on capturing all of the Donbas...
Business Insider
Zelenskyy aide resigns after suggesting Ukraine air defense caused a Russian missile to hit an apartment building, killing 44
A Ukrainian official resigned after suggesting Russia did not target a Dnipro apartment block with a missile. Oleksiy Arestovych said Ukraine shot down the Russian missile that hit the block, killing 44. The remarks caused outrage in Ukraine, and handed the Kremlin a PR coup.
Russia Opposed by 'the Entire Collective West'—Putin's Ukraine Commander
"Modern Russia has never known such a level and intensity of hostilities," said Russia's new top general.
Putin-Linked Mercenary Leader Says Many Ukrainian Soldiers Defected To Russia Since December: 'Were Forced To Fight'
The chief of a group linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin said several dozen Ukrainian soldiers have defected to Russia since mid-December. What Happened: Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the movement "We are together with Russia," told Tass that the transitions have become "a regular occurrence in the Zaporizhzhia direction." "The...
China says political trust with Russia has deepened after envoy's visit
SHANGHAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - China said on Saturday that mutual political trust with Russia has continued to deepen after Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu visited the country this week and met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Russia Is Now Going After Ukraine's Time Zone
The four Russian-annexed regions of Ukraine "will switch to Moscow time," Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade said.
Russia-Ukraine war: more than 100 soldiers returned to Kyiv in prisoner exchange
Announcement from Ukrainian president’s office follows Russian statement on 63 of its own soldiers
