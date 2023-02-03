ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘It Will Be Suicide’: Russian Troops Reportedly Ordered to Repeat Their Failed Bid to Take Kyiv

The Kremlin has reportedly ordered top military brass to make another attempt to seize Kyiv as part of a massive new offensive—a directive that has sent military officers into a state of panic. Citing a source close to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the independent outlet iStories reported on Friday that even the Russian troops ordered to take part in the assault believe it will fail miserably. “Plans to go for Kyiv again are really being drawn up, but only because the country’s leadership is demanding it. No one believes in the realization of these plans, it will be suicide,” the source was quoted saying, adding that many were worried about where Ukrainian forces might launch a new counter-offensive. In the same breath, however, the source cautioned that some rumors about where Moscow was preparing to attack from next were part of a disinformation campaign. He said claims of a new offensive from Belarus were meant to simply force Ukraine’s military to deploy troops in that direction while new attacks spring up elsewhere.Read more at The Daily Beast.
msn.com

Ukraine Latest: US Confronts China With Evidence About Companies

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has confronted China’s government with evidence that suggests some Chinese state-owned companies may be providing assistance for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, as it tries to ascertain if Beijing is aware of those activities, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read...
msn.com

Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if it were part of NATO: Finnish PM

Russia's bloody offensive into neighboring Ukraine may have been averted if the latter were a NATO member, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Tuesday. Ukraine sought NATO membership in 2008, but that was foiled by angst from Western allies and domestic debate amid fears of alienating the Kremlin. Marin explained that Finland's recent bid to join NATO is rooted in her belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn't attack a NATO member.
Benzinga

Russian Company Offers 5M-Rouble Bounty To Destroy Western-Made Tanks in Ukraine

A Russian business is offering a five million rouble ($72,000) bounty to the first soldier who destroys or captures western-made tanks in Ukraine. What Happened: Fores, a Urals-based company, announced a cash prize for the first Russian army personnel who would destroy German-made Leopard 2 or U.S.-made Abrams tanks in Ukraine, reported Reuters.
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin ally claims US and Brussels ‘leading world to a terrible war’

A close ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin has claimed that Washington and Brussels are “leading the world to a terrible war” with plans to send more weapons to Ukraine.Adding to this week’s nuclear threats from ex-president Dmitry Medvedev, Duma speaker Viacheslav Volodin warned that Western plans to arm Kyiv with more powerful weapons “will lead to a global catastrophe” – describing arguments against using nuclear weapons “in local conflicts” as “untenable”.“If Washington and Nato countries supply weapons that will be used to strike civilian cities and attempt to seize our territories, as they threaten, this will lead to...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy