Indiana State

SheKnows

There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies

Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen.  This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
The Trace

Are Mass Shootings Contagious?

On January 21, a man opened fire at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California, killing 11 people and injuring nine others. Two days later, on January 23, another man attacked two farms in Half Moon Bay, California, shooting and killing seven and injuring one. Both shooters were seniors —...
Agya K. Aning Is The Trace’s Inaugural Editing Fellow

Agya K. Aning has joined The Trace as the first participant in the nonprofit news organization’s two-year fellowship program for early- to mid-career journalists looking to establish themselves as editors. During his fellowship, Aning will work alongside The Trace’s editors to train and develop his skills, guiding and editing...
The Trace is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to expanding coverage of guns in the United States.

 https://www.thetrace.org/

