Woman killed in 500 block of Westport Road early Friday morning

A woman was killed in the 500 block of Westport Road early Friday morning.

Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department were called to the scene on a reported shooting around 2:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, emergency crews located an adult female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in a parking lot.

Emergency medical services responded and declared her dead at the scene.

Police later identified the woman as 22-year-old Alawna Collier.

Collier is the 15th homicide victim of the year, per KCPD.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the anonymous Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

