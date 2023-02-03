ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Woman killed in 500 block of Westport Road early Friday morning

By Gary Brauer
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
A woman was killed in the 500 block of Westport Road early Friday morning.

Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department were called to the scene on a reported shooting around 2:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, emergency crews located an adult female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in a parking lot.

Emergency medical services responded and declared her dead at the scene.

Police later identified the woman as 22-year-old Alawna Collier.

Collier is the 15th homicide victim of the year, per KCPD.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the anonymous Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

