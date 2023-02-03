Aitkin City Park Stakeholder input session works on plan

“You guys have a wonderful community,” said Jena Stanton from Confluence during an Aitkin City Park input session held on Jan. 25. Confluence is the design firm that was hired to help redesign Aitkin City Park.

The input session hosted stakeholders and was aimed to finalize the concept maps for both the Tibbetts area and the main park.

Some of the previous events held to collect opinions from the public were voting activities, hypothetical spending activities and leaving post-it note messages. These activities were held at the Aitkin County Fair and the Aitkin Public Library.

The results of the community engagement projects have shown that a splash pad and warming house are desired.

“The level of input and engagement that I’ve seen from this is really quite impressive,” added Stanton.

During the input session with stakeholders, there was discussion as to where the kayak launch could be moved and the addition of a second river crossing to connect the city park and Tibbetts park.

Concept maps and other information can be found online at www.aitkincom

munitypark.org/.