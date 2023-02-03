Jimmy Butler Rocks a 1972 Dolphins Varsity Jacket Before the Miami Heat Game

Butler wore this jacket before the Heat’s game against the Knicks.

While Miami Heat players showed off their stylish pregame outfits before facing the New York Knicks Thursday, superstar Jimmy Butler went with a vintage look. He had wore a jacket with the 1972 Miami Dolphins logo.

The 1972 Dolphins are the only team in NFL history to have an undefeated season.

The Heat and Dolphins constantly show each other support as the most prominent Southern Florida sports teams. Kyle Lowry was at a Dolphins game when the team played the Minnesota Vikings.

Star Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill praised Miami since his arrival, saying he’s “living the American dream.” Hill said he wants to start attending Heat games.

Unfortunately, the jackets had no impact on the Heat's game against the Knicks. They lost 106-104 in a close game between two Eastern Conference teams fighting for postseason berths. The loss dropped the Heat to 29-24.

The Heat continue their four-game road trip Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @ jaydenarmant .