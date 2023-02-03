ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the New York Knicks Thursday Night

By Jayden Armant
 3 days ago

The Heat lost a close one in Madison Square Garden.

The Miami Heat lost their first road game against the New York Knicks since January of 2020.

The Heat’s close defeat ultimately left fans disappointed.

“The day Bam gets picked as an All-Star, he puts on a show and did everything he can to will this team to a win just for his teammates to sell him,” user HeatCulture said. “Jimmy was a no-show, Lowry is a disgrace to this sport, Herro fumbled the game at the end. Just embarrassing. No consistency.”

It may be a broken record to point out Kyle Lowry’s struggles but they unfortunately persist every night. He finished the game with three points, one rebound and two assists, going scoreless in the first half.

RJ Barrett, who had a career-high 46 points when these teams last met in Madison Square Garden, once again went off against Miami with 30 points.

Jimmy Butler, who is usually the center of praise from the fanbase, drew criticism. He was 5 of 13 from the field for just 10 points. Even Tyler Herro’s 25-point performance didn’t save him.

He missed the winning shot and had a couple questionable 3-point shots in the fourth quarter. The fans have shown they spare no player in losses.

Bam Adebayo had a masterful performance despite the loss. The recently-named All-Star finished the night with 32 points, nine rebounds and two steals. He had 14 in the fourth quarter to try staving off a Knicks win.

The Heat play the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday night.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @ jaydenarmant .

