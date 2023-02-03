Girls Rewind: Muggsy to kick off middle school tourney Saturday; Friday’s scores, stars

For several years, former Charlotte Hornets star Muggsy Bogues has wanted to sponsor a tournament featuring middle school basketball teams in the area.

On Saturday, Bogues’ dream will come true.

The first Muggsy Bogues Middle School Basketball Tournament will be held Saturday at Carolina Courts in Indian Trail. The tournament features more than a dozen CMS middle schools as well as Mecklenburg County private schools and schools from Union County.

Bogues said there are 36 teams registered: 22 boys’ and 14 girls’ teams. Each team will play at least two games beginning Saturday at 8 p.m. At 6, championship games will be held for the boys and girls. Current Hornets star Terry Rozier will be a special guest.

Tickets are $15 and children 10-and-under get in free. Proceeds from the event, including donations , benefit the Bogues’ foundation, which seeks to help at-risk families in the community by addressing food insecurity, education access and job training.

“I’ve been talking about doing this for a minute,” Bogues said, “and we were finally able to make it come to fruition. I just wanted to give these kids an opportunity to shine, to get some light on them.”

CMS athletic director Ericia Turner said the district’s 46 middle schools do not have a postseason tournament or event of any kind, but she and Bogues have discussed possibly using future versions of this event to help do that.

Bogues said this year’s event came together in a matter of weeks, but plans to make this an annual thing, with an emphasis on including middle school teams from throughout the region.

“Teams are so excited about playing Saturday,” Bogues said, “and I knew that. Their season is over and only certain counties have playoffs for middle school. I think this will be a fun day for the kids, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Friday’s Girls #BIG5 Top Performers

Lillie Bumgarner, South Caldwell: 17 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in a 30-26 win over Alexander Central.

Nevaeh Farmer, North Mecklenburg: 16 points, eight steals, six assists and four rebounds in a 62-28 win over Chambers that clinched a share of the league title.

Lauren Jensen, Providence Day: career-high 15 points, four assists and four steals in a 55-26 win over Covenant Day. Providence Day has now won at least 20 games in 19 of the past 20 seasons.

Lindsey Nolan, Providence: 14 points, 12 rebounds -- her ninth double-double of the season -- plus three steals in a 48-22 win over Rocky River.

Jerin Truesdale, Myers Park: 17 points, 11 rebounds in a 68-53 win over Asheville Reynolds.

Friday’s Girls Boxscores

NO. 2 NORTH MECKLENBURG 62, CHAMBERS 28

N.Meck 20 25 15 2—62

Chambers 3 8 8 9—28

NORTH MECKLENBURG 62 -- Nevaeh Farmer 16, Dearia Page 13, Kairah Dixon Booker 11, Boston Bates 10, Moffatt 4, Redfern 3, Hoover 2, Smith 2

CHAMBERS 28 -- Bethani 9, Katie 7, Amiaya 7, imani 3, Jada 2

N.Meck Record: Overall 21-1 Overall 10-0

Notable: Nevaeh Farmer 16pts, 4 rebs, 6 asst., 8 stls, Dearia Page 13pts, 5rebs, 3 asst 2 stls, Kairah Dixon Booker 11pts, 6 rebs, 3 asst.

NO. 4 EAST LIINCOLN 73, ST. STEPHENS 33

SSHS: 5 8 8 12- 33

ELHS: 12 20 21 20- 73

SSHS: Mollie Harris 12, K. Blevins 9, A. Gibbs 5, A. Reid 3, M. Parson 2, S. Barkley 2

ELHS: Hailey McFadden 18, Kiara Anderson 13, Emma Montanari 12, Madison Self 12, M. Bissinger 9, G. Overbay 5, T. Thomas 2, K. LeGrand 2

Noteables: East Lincoln Lady Mustangs Clinched the 3A Western Foothills Conference regular Season Title. That is Back to Back Conference Titles for the Lady Mustangs

Hailey McFadden 18 pts, 8 rebs, 3 assists, 2 blocks and took 1 charge. Madison Self recorded a Double Double with 12 pts, 10 rebs, 4 assists, 3 steals, 1 block and 1 charge taken

SSHS: (15-7, 9-3) Next Game vs Statesville 2/7.23

ELHS: (22-0,12-0) Nest Game @ North Iredell 2/7/23

NO. 7 MALLARD CREEK 76, HOUGH 34

Mallard Creek 19 19 19 19 - 76

Hough 10 11 7 6 - 34

Mallard Creek 76 - - Elle Stone 17, Jazzy Stone 11, Laylah Toscano 10, Tapley 8, Easterling 7, McGuire 6, Titus 5, Young 4, Childs 3, Horne 3, Massey-Jones 2

Hough 34 - - Galombeck 9, Raymond 8, Breault 4, Lowry 4, James 3, Stonewell 2, Jakubecy 2, Colninger 2

Notable: Elle Stone had 17 pts, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 assist & 1 block. Jazzy Stone had 11 pts, 2 assists & 1 steal. Laylah Toscano had 10 pts, 7 steals & 5 rebounds.

Records: Mallard Creek 18-4, overall League 8-2

NO. 10 CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 65, BUTLER 35

Catholic 17 15 20 13 -- 65

Butler 5 8 12 10 -- 35

Catholic 65 -- Maggie Kernodle 14, Blanca Thomas 12, Aniyah Scales 12, Olivia Fava 11, McKain 8, McArdle 5, Guella 2, Fleshood 1

Butler 35 -- Saunders 8, Ralda 8, Ross 6, Williams 4, Reynolds 4, Park 3, Sanchez 2

Catholic 17-6, 9-2; Butler 12-8, 5-5

NO. 11 MYERS PARK 68, AC REYNOLDS 53

AC REYNOLDS 53 - Peyton Harvey 23, Jenna Barnes 13, Stewart 7, Janus 5, Young 3, Wilcox 2

MYERS PARK 68 - Kamora Cannie 21, Jerin Truesdale 17, Reese Wilson 11, Raven LeXander 11, McDaniel 8

Records: AC Reynolds 16-6, Myers Park 18-4

Notable: Myers Park shot 59% from the 3 point line and 56% overall. Jerin Truesdale had a double double with 11 rebounds and 17 points.

NO. 13 WEST ROWAN 89, CENTRAL CABARRUS 46

Central - 10 14 10 12 - 46

West - 25 25 15 24 - 89

CENTRAL CABARRUS 46 -- Jalayah Ray 14, Kyra Lewis 12, Smith 8, Burton 4, Cruz 3, Coley 3

WEST ROWAN 89 --Arnold 23, Thompson 21, Huntley 14, Phifer 10,

NO. 14 EAST BURKE 65, LINCOLNTON 15

East Burke 17, 11, 24, 13. -- 65

Lincolnton. 7. 7. 0. 1. -- 15

EAST BURKE 65 -- Kassie Turner 17, Kara Brinkley 16, Braelyn Stilwell 13, Kamiah Lawing 8, Aubree Grigg 5, Hermoine Garro 2, T. Bostain 2, Journi McDowell 2

LINCOLNTON 15 - M. Sand-Odom 13, C. Holland 2,

Records: East Burke 19-1, 12-0 Conference

NO. 15 PROVIDENCE DAY 55, COVENANT DAY 26

PDS 16 15 13 10—55

Covenant Day 12 5 4 5 -- 26

PROVIDENCE DAY 55 -- Jaida McClure 16 Lauren Jensen 15 Latter 9 Levine 6 Glosson 2 Swinson 2 Clark 5

COVENANT DAY 26 -- Alex Dix 14 Hailey 4 Houseton 3 Siliezar 5

PDS Record 20-5, CISAA 7-1

Notable: PD Girls Basketball wins 20 games in a season for 19th time in last 20 seasons. Sr. Lauren Jensen career-high 15 pts 4 Ast 4 steals.

NO. 16 MARVIN RIDGE 78, PIEDMONT 23

Marvin 78, Piedmont 23

Marvin 18, 22, 22, 16: 78

Piedmont 5, 7, 2, 9: 23

MR: Reese Fritz 15, Zahra Douglas 14, Ella Chepul 11, Kelsie Robitaille, Riley Smith 8, Brittany Nowlin 6

Piedmont: Baucom 6, Clontz 4, Thomas 4, Kaminski 4

Zahra Douglas scored her 1000th point.

ASHE COUNTY 49, FREEDOM 42

Freedom 4 15 8 15 - 42

Ashe 16 6 12 15 - 49

Freedom 42 - Peyton Caldwell13, Haven Gladden 10, Whistant 6, Demiter 4, Cooke 3, McGee 3, Whitaker 3, Hagmann.

Ashe 49 - Paige Overcash 13, Lexi Dawson 11, Jones 5, Phipps 5, Sheets 6, Eller 2, Herman 7, Hudler.

HIBRITEN 64, WATAUGA 50

WATAUGA 50 -- Charlotte Torgerson 19, Kate Sears 14, Julie Matheson 6, Laurel Kiker 5, Brooke Scheffler 3, Diane McGlamery 2, Caroline Farthing 1

HIBRITEN 64 -- Katie Story 23, Emma Poarch 18, Zoey Walker 12, Alley Oliver 4, Jada Brown 3, Sydney Wike 2, Adriana Suddreth 2

Team records: Watauga 16-6, 6-2 conference; Hibriten 19-3, 6-2 conference

LINCOLN CHARTER 48, COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 35

CSD 08 13 04 10 -- 35

Lincoln Charter 10 12 11 15 -- 48

CSD 35 - B. Gallagher 12, O. Stewart 10, R. Downey 9, T. Baughn 2, M. Feighery 2

LINCOLN CHARTER 48 -- Symphani Stevens 17, Grace Rinaldo 8, Kenzie Ross 7, Maddie Lusk 6, Brenna Barbier 6, Samantha Ayres 3, Claire David 1

Notable: Symphani Stevens had a game and LCHS career high of 17 points (14 in the 2nd half), Grace Rinaldo added 8 points. Kenzie Ross was a defensive nightmare with 6 steals, 5 blocks and 4 deflections.... LCHS wraps up the #1 seed conference tournament. LCHS last regular season game is Tuesday Feb.7th away conference game against Pine Lake Prep.

Records, Lincoln Charter 17-4 (7-0 conf.)

NEWTON-CONOVER 62, BANDYS 20

Newton-Conover: 16 - 16 - 19 - 11 = 62

Bandys: 2 - 10 - 7 - 1 = 20

Newton-Conover: Cassidy Geddes 39, Lizzie Sain 8, Grayson Rowe 4, Alaysia Hewitt 4, Hadleigh Swagger 3, Jaylen Barnes 2, Sara Sain 2, Kylie Hill, Madison Reinhardt

Bandys: Haley Cross 5, Lexi Vaughn 4, Kate Dutka 3, Rachel Anderson 3, Brooklyn Fisher 2, Nauda Summerville 2, Vicki DeLaCanal 1

Records: Newton-Conover: 18 - 4 / 10 - 2; Bandys: 10 - 12 / 5 - 7

PIEDMONT CHARTER 69, QUEENS GRANT 42

PIEDMONT CHARTER 69 -- Grace East - 26, Lyric Brown - 15, Kennedy Williams - 10, Hailey Moore - 10, Addison Berry - 3, Aubree Cammer - 3, Allasha Houser - 2

Notable: Grace East becomes school’s all-time leading scorer

PROVIDENCE 48 ROCKY RIVER 22

PROVIDENCE 9 7 18 14 = 48

ROCKY RIVER 6 5 7 4 = 22

PHS: Lindsey Nolan 14, Isabella Hall 8, Kendall Webb 6, Marlee Whitten 9, Kyanali Hernandez 2, Natalie Howell 2, ZaMiyah Brooks 7

RRHS: Overton 3, Owens 7, Montgomery 2, Jarrett 8, Brown 2

Notable: Nolan added 12 rebounds and 3 steals recording her 9th double double of the season. Hall had 3 assists. Julia Skinner with 6 assists.

Record: Providence 9-11 (6-4)

SOUTH CALDWELL 30, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 26

South Caldwell 7 10 7 6 -- 30

Alexander 6 8 6 6 -- 26

SOUTH CALDWELL 30 -- Lillie Bumgarner 17, Edwards 3, Anderson 8, Smith 2

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 26 -- McDaniel 2, Jarrett 6, Starnes 3, Wike 5, Hayes 6, Roseman 2, Brashear 2

WEST CABARRUS 70, MOORESVILLE 62

West Cabarrus 6 8 20 20 5 11 70

Mooresville 15 12 9 18 5 3 62

West Cabarrus Rayana Minard 27, Jade Clowney 18, Sharia White 13, Bond 8, Hicks 4,

Mooresville Seriah Davis 19, Lilly Rumrill 12, Piper 8, Lowe 2, Crum 8, Lane 2,Goodwin 3, Inman 8,

West Cabarrus Rayana Minard poured in 27 points, 5 steals, 5 assist and 4 rebounds. Jade Clowney added 18 points, 2 assist, 2 steals and 2 rebounds. Shariah White had 13 points, 7 steals and 7 rebounds.

West Cabarrus 15-7; 7-4 Will travel to Hough next Tuesday.

The schedule





All matchups are girls-boys doubleheaders, unless otherwise noted; most girls’ games begin around 6 p.m., with boys’ games following

Saturday

Nonconference

Northwestern (SC) at Charlotte Elite Academy (boys, 3 p.m.)

South Charlotte Thunder at Oak Hill (VA) Academy Regional (boys, 4 p.m.)

Sunday

No games scheduled

PHOTOS: Chambers girls at North Meck