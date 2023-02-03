Read full article on original website
St. Louis-area dispensary sales spike during Missouri's first weekend of recreational marijuana
FLORISSANT, Mo. — It's been a busy couple of days for dispensaries across Missouri. Sunday wrapped up the first full weekend of recreational marijuana sales. An amendment allowing for recreational sales in Missouri passed in November 2022, which paved a way for dispensaries to open across our area. Several...
LIST: Cannabis dispensaries in the St. Louis region
Nearly three months after Missourians voted to legalize marijuana, they can now buy it. Sales are already underway for those 21 and older. Missouri’s first round of recreational marijuana sales began Friday; the legalization took effect on Monday.
The Reason Why People Are Smiling So Much In Illinois
If you ever wondered why people smile so much in Illinois, it's definitely not because of high property taxes. No one in Illinois smiles when they have to pay those knowing that Iowa's property taxes are way lower. Illinois is smiling for a different reason and a rightful one. Illinois was named one of the best states with dental health.
These Illinois cities are among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Illinois is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with?
With just a little more than a month into the new legislative session, there is still time for Missouri lawmakers to change direction and focus on issues that are important to many Missourians. But, will they? The legislature got off to a roaring start proposing bills to limit transgender students’ participation in schools’ sports, and […] The post Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
stlpublicradio.org
Here’s why Missouri is seeing more mountain lions across the state
Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. The big predator was wiped out in Missouri in 1927. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation confirms five to ten sightings each year of mountain lions wandering into the area from western states.
KFVS12
Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay” bill to date in the United States. On Tuesday, February 7, the Missouri Senate Education and Workforce Committee will be having a public hearing at 8:15 a.m. on Senate Bill 134, also known as the “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act.” According to PROMO, Missouri’s LGBTQ+ public policy and advocacy organization, this will be the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay’' bill to date in the U.S.
KFVS12
Missourians soon able to get recreational marijuana without relying on dispensaries
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - It was just last November that Missouri voters took to the polls and voted in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana in the state. This week, those Missouri residents were able to purchase recreational marijuana at dispensaries, but very soon people will be able to get their hands on recreational marijuana without having to rely on dispensaries.
Why advocates say Missourians should still get a medical marijuana card
Recreational marijuana sales began Friday across Missouri, but advocates still say cannabis users should consider getting a medical card.
kttn.com
State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds
(Missouri Independent) – A report from a patient advocacy group found the future of medical cannabis in the states is hazy unless costs are decreased, product safety standards are improved, and civil rights are strengthened for patients and prescribers. Americans for Safe Access issued its annual State of the...
westkentuckystar.com
Chinese balloon spotted drifting across southern Illinois
The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was first tracked over Montana Thursday was allowed to continue drifting over the central U.S., eventually over Missouri by midday Friday and southern Illinois before sunset. The balloon was spotted over St. Joseph, Missouri, then on to Columbia and almost directly over St. Louis....
Dispensaries, customers react to legalized recreational cannabis sales
Medical marijuana dispensaries received emails from the Missouri Department of Health on Friday morning saying their comprehensive licenses have been approved.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri chateau one of the largest homes in America
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part. “Chateau Pensmore” is one of the largest homes, not just in America, but in the entire world. At 72,215 square feet, this Missouri mansion has 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and is big enough to hold about 29 average-sized homes, according to a 2011 KSPR article. In fact, it’s larger than the White House. But over a decade later, it is still under construction in the Southwest Missouri town of Highlandville, 20 miles south of Springfield.
northwestmoinfo.com
New World Record in Missouri for the Largest Blue Sucker Ever Caught
(MISSOURINET) – A central Missouri man has reeled in a world record-sized blue sucker. Alisa Nelson reports.
Remembering When a Mysterious Sarcophagus Was Found in Missouri
This is one of the strangest finds in Missouri history. There's a retro video remembering the time when a Missouri family found a mysterious sarcophagus in an unmarked grave. This bizarre story was reported on by KMBC in Kansas City a decade and a half ago. It's a sarcophagus that a family found in the Machpelah Cemetery in Lexington, Missouri. At the time, they were wanting to find out what was contained in an unmarked grave in their family plot. What they discovered was startling.
KMBC.com
As Missouri legalizes marijuana, Kansas remains an outlier with marijuana laws
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas is one of four statesin the nation where marijuana is illegal. The other three are Idaho, Wyoming, and South Carolina. Along State Line Road, people in Kansas could face jail time for possessing marijuana. But 50 feet away, anyone over the age of 21 in Missouri can buy it and smoke it.
St. Charles County to use federal dollars for home buyouts in Heritage subdivision
New changes in the Heritage subdivision in St. Charles County, where some homes are in danger of sliding down a hill. One home was already demolished after it began to fall apart due to soil erosion.
KFVS12
Inside a Missouri cannabis dispensary
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In Missouri, starting Monday, February 6, adults 21 years and older will be able to purchase marijuana in the Show Me State, but there are still many questions on how the process will work. Angela Augustine is the director of stores at High Profile Cannabis...
As Illinois aims to add more wind farms, concerns raised about wildlife
(The Center Square) – As Illinois forges ahead with plans to assist in the adding of more wind farms around the state, environmentalists say there is a downside. Hundreds of thousands of birds and bats perish annually in collisions with turbine blades and other equipment at renewable energy installations. The country’s solar farms have a bird problem as well. Utility companies reportedly have been finding bird carcasses littering the ground...
