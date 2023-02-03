ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

North Carolina man arrested for sexually assaulting child, police say

By Connor Lomis
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ErkIH_0kbDC9NX00

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Statesville man was arrested Thursday, Feb 2, 2023, for sexually assaulting a child, according to the police department .

Kule Houston, 32, was placed in the Iredell County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond and was charged with the following:

  • Three counts of indecent liberties with a child
  • Two counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTTbw_0kbDC9NX00
Kyle Houston (Courtesy: Statesville Police Department)

A report on the incident was filed on Jan. 23, 2023, about a child that was sexually assaulted. That child was taken to the Dove House Advocacy Center and talked with a forensic interviewer.

Man speaks out after being involved in head-on Reidsville crash

During the interview, the child explained the sexual assaults, and a search warrant was obtained for Houston’s residence in Statesville.

Police say additional evidence was obtained during the search of his home; Houston turned himself in on Feb. 2, 2023.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Shot fired during dispute by North Carolina mall shoe store, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A frantic scene developed for shoppers and staff at Northlake Mall on a busy Sunday afternoon following a reported shooting outside a shoe store at Charlotte’s Northlake Mall. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. inside the mall by DTLR Shoe […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead, 1 charged with DWI in Greensboro 3-vehicle crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead and another man is being charged with a DWI after a three-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Bobby Jamal Hughes, 27, of Greensboro, was operating a 2013 Ford Fiesta eastbound on Creek Ridge Rd when he drove left of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

PHOTOS: 1 entrapped, extricated from vehicle in Archdale head-on crash

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guil-Rand Fire Department responded to the scene of a head-on crash. Firefighters say that two cars collided head-on at Hoover Hill Road and Snyder Country Road. At the scene, firefighters discovered a person trapped inside their vehicle and they were extricated quickly. Hoover Hill Road is shut down temporarily as […]
ARCHDALE, NC
FOX8 News

Suspected Chinese spy balloon passes Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspected Chinese spy balloon that has hovered over the U.S. this week could be seen passing by near Charlotte on Saturday, alarming, as well as piquing the curiosity, of onlookers across the Carolinas. The balloon was spotted over Charlotte shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday and its trajectory was […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Kernersville Navy veteran gets home makeover

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After years of disappointment, a home in disrepair and nowhere left to turn, US Navy Veteran Danny Hutchins and his wife Tina made a request on NextDoor that may have just changed their lives.  After developing Non-Hodgkin lymphoma following a 20-year US Naval career, Danny couldn’t physically keep his home up […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Panthers name Ejiro Evero defensive coordinator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Frank Reich has quickly begun assembling his coaching staff after being introduced last week as Carolina’s head coach. Ejiro Evero has been named the new defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers, sources confirmed with Queen City News. Evero last served in the same position for a year with the […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
101K+
Followers
23K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy