ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kannapolis, NC

14-year-old arrested in death of North Carolina teen

By Robin Kanady
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FPXyk_0kbDBw8k00

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 14-year-old was arrested for murder in Kannapolis.

The teen is accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old who crashed his car into a house after being shot.

Man speaks out after being involved in head-on Reidsville crash

The car knocked a hole in the side of the house when it crashed after the shooting on Elwood Street.

No one was home at the time.

In fact, neighbors say the house is empty, and all of the commotion caught them off-guard.

Neighbors didn’t see the tire tracks or hear the big crash.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God!'” said Tina Parsons, who works in the neighborhood. “That street, we never heard nothing in that neighborhood.”

Neighbor Phil Evans heard gunshots.

“We heard just a couple quick ones go off, ‘Tah-tah-tah-tat tah-tat,” said Evans.

Evans and his wife thought it was fireworks at first until they got a knock at the door.

“The kid was hysterical, he was just screaming, ‘They shot my friend, they shot him, help him, help him, help him!'” said Evans.

A teen ran to their door with mud all over him, panicked.

“He was just hollering and wailing; he was a kid, something he shouldn’t have to go through by any means,” said Evans.

The teen was on the phone with 911, telling dispatchers he was in the car with two other friends when one of them got shot and crashed the car plowing into this house.

17-year-old Ty’el Hankins was shot and killed.

Kannapolis police arrested a 14-year-old for Hankins’ murder.

“It’s scary, it definitely is scary; kids don’t understand that it’s final; you pull the trigger, and it’s over, you can’t get that thing back, that bullet’s gone,” said Evans.

4 high school students survive Reidsville crash

Evans thinks about his own young son and worries about violence between teens.

“You shoot a thousand people on your couch every day from a video game screen, and we’re sort of desensitized to it,” said Evans. “They think when they pull one out in real life, there’s some thought in their head that there’s going to be a reset button.”

Kannapolis Police say the shooting was not random and that the teens knew one another.

Officials say the District Attorney will decide if the 14-year-old will be charged as an adult.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Shot fired during dispute by North Carolina mall shoe store, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A frantic scene developed for shoppers and staff at Northlake Mall on a busy Sunday afternoon following a reported shooting outside a shoe store at Charlotte’s Northlake Mall. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. inside the mall by DTLR Shoe […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Shoe store shooting dispute by Northlake Mall: PD

Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Chinese spy balloon shot down by F-22 fighter off …. Chinese spy balloon shot...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Fort Mill man charged with murdering his sister

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Fort Mill man has been charged with murdering his sister, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Fort Mill resident Adam Pesce, 55, was charged with murder in the death of his sister, Rachel Pesce. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident on Thursday at a home […]
FORT MILL, SC
860wacb.com

Hickory Woman Faces Larceny Charge In Alexander County

Ashley Nichole Baker, age 39 of Hickory, was taken into custody on Thursday, February 2nd by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with larceny following an incident at a business in Bethlehem. Baker has been released under a bond set at $1,000. Her court date is March 6th.
HICKORY, NC
WCNC

Shooting investigation underway at Northlake Mall, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting took place at the Northlake Mall on Sunday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. On Sunday around 1:48 p.m., officers were called to the mall for a report of shots fired at the mall. Police say a single shot was fired during an altercation...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Shot fired during dispute by Northlake Mall shoe store: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A frantic scene developed for shoppers and staff at Northlake Mall on a busy Sunday afternoon following a reported shooting outside a shoe store at Charlotte’s Northlake Mall. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon around 2...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Gaston man reportedly held onto speeding woman’s car in dispute

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police resolved a domestic incident in which a man reportedly held onto a woman’s car hood as she reached speeds of 40 mph on Friday. Before you ask, no injuries occurred during the making of this story. Police said the...
GASTONIA, NC
Queen City News

North Charlotte shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person is seriously injured after a shooting in west Charlotte. Medic says they responded nearby 3800 Brookshire Boulevard in north Charlotte around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. They say one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. PCharlotte-Mecklenburg Police have not said if they are looking for […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Lenoir Woman Jailed In Alexander County

Ryan Marie Smith, age 28 of Lenoir, was surrendered to authorities in Alexander County on Friday by her bail bondsman. She has a pending Catawba County charge of felony possession of schedule II controlled substance. Smith is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $15,000. Her Catawba County court date is listed for March 6th in Newton.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WBTV

14-year-old arrested in connection with Kannapolis homicide case

Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. 3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street. WBTV seeking solutions for catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis home damaged by fire

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Kannapolis were busy on Sunday night and early Monday dealing with a house fire. According to the Kannapolis Fire Department social media page, firefighters were called to a house off West C St. in the 800 block of Sellers St. The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy flames from the attic of the house.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
101K+
Followers
23K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy