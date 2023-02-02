Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
NASDAQ
The 9 Best Utility Stocks to Buy Now
Diversified utility stock AES (AES, $26.52) is based in Virginia, but may be familiar to folks in the Midwest through its AES Ohio and AES Indiana operations. This utility stock is even more geographically diverse than that, though, with worldwide operations that span South and Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia. All told, it operates a power generation portfolio of almost 32,000 megawatts – enough energy to power as many as 28 million homes.
NASDAQ
Why Berkshire Hathaway Is a No-Brainer Bear Market Stock
While the S&P 500 index has bounced back from last year's lows, there are still reasons to be worried about the economy and what stock markets could do in the near term. But instead of moving away from stocks, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro say finding strong businesses is a better approach. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) leads the way if you're looking for shelter in any coming storm.
NASDAQ
What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Tyson Foods (NASDAQ: TSN) Q1 report has put the fear of shrinking margins into the Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA: XLP) market but the takeaway is clear. The issues impacting Tyson Foods are unique to the company and centered in the beef, pork and chicken markets so fear of contagion is limited. The worst the market may expect is that Hormel (NYSE: HRL), which is another very large meat producer, may experience some of the same headwinds but others won't.
NASDAQ
The S&P 500 Chart Just Flashed a Major Warning to Investors
I worked in dealing rooms around the world for a couple of decades and have made a living from markets, one way or another, for another two decades, so when people come into my workspace, they are often surprised. They expect to see me surrounded by screens showing charts, each one buried in a mass of squiggles, lines, and drawings. What they find instead is one screen that is more likely to be focused on a news feed than a chart, and an armchair where I am often found, seemingly staring into space. That is because I generally rely more on fundamental analysis than I do technical for idea generation. Once I have an idea, I use charts for timing a trade or investment, but they are rarely the spark.
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
NASDAQ
Qualcomm Stock Is Ready for Takeoff Despite a Weak Phone Market
In today's video, Jose Najarro, Nick Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein discuss Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), its latest earnings, and why investors might want to remain bullish on the company. Nick shares his thoughts on the growth opportunities for this chip giant. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
Is BigBear.ai Stock a Diamond in the Rough?
Just like the crypto craze, the artificial intelligence (AI) craze has arrived in 2023. Any public company with AI in its name is being gobbled up. This usually ends up bad for investors who chase prices too high to get in on obscure lottery ticket names. Companies sometimes receive much-needed attention to bring them to the forefront with new investors. Could BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BBAI) stock be one of those hidden-in-plain-sight gems?
NASDAQ
Forget Pure-Play EV Stocks. Toyota (NYSE:TM) is Better
Pure-play EV stocks have generated a lot of buzz over the last few years, but many of these stocks are not profitable and trade at steep valuations. Investors would be wise to instead take a look at shares of the world's leading automaker, Toyota Motors (NYSE:TM). Not only does Toyota enjoy a large lead at the top of the global auto market, but the company’s stock looks like a Strong Buy based on its attractive valuation and sensible EV strategy.
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Apple Inc. (AAPL) a Buy Now?
Apple (AAPL) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this maker of iPhones, iPads and other products have...
NASDAQ
Can Peloton Stock Really Make an 'Epic Comeback?'
Has Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) finally reset itself? The connected fitness superstar exploded well beyond its capabilities at the beginning of the pandemic and then seemed to implode as it made strategic moves that failed to anticipate consumer demand. It's been a year since the company brought in a new and experienced CEO to get back on track, and Peloton looks a lot different than in the heady days of lockdowns.
NASDAQ
Analysts Forecast 10% Gains Ahead For The Holdings of IUS
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (Symbol: IUS), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $42.86 per unit.
NASDAQ
Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, ALGN
In early trading on Monday, shares of Align Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Align Technology registers a 69.7% gain. And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading...
NASDAQ
Nasdaq Bull Market: Why It's Time to Buy Starbucks Stock
We could already be seeing the beginning of a bull market for Nasdaq stocks. And those include Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), the still-growing global coffee giant. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall break down the three key things that could make it a top stock you'll want to own in a bull market.
NASDAQ
State Street Cuts Stake in Carpenter Technology (CRS)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.44MM shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS). This represents 5.04% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.48MM shares and 5.14% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Analysts See 11% Upside For The Holdings of VOOG
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (Symbol: VOOG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $252.19 per unit.
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Ford Motor Company (F) a Buy Now?
Ford Motor Company (F) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned +5.2%, compared to the...
NASDAQ
Monday 2/6 Insider Buying Report: PSX, ADES
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. On Thursday, Phillips 66's Director, Gregory Hayes, made a $1.00M purchase of PSX,...
NASDAQ
Has First Solar (FSLR) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is First Solar (FSLR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is a Trending Stock
Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned +19.4%, compared to the...
Comments / 0