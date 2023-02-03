Read full article on original website
Related
‘Crazy-looking cat’ caught by Missouri farmer is wild African animal, rescue group says
The cat, adapted for life in a different climate, was suffering from frostbite, rescuers said.
Canine trainer reveals the two worst-behaved dog breeds are the Cocker Spaniel and Cane Corso
Canine behaviourist Will Atherton has spilled on which two dog breeds he most frequently sees with behaviour problems in his line of work.
Coyotes are Displaying Some Alarming Behavior in Texas Lately
One thing about Texas is we are probably one of the most unpredictable states that I’ve ever lived in. You just never know what this huge, wonderful state is going to throw at you - good or bad. According to Fox26 Houston, another wild occurrence has happened. Furry friends are beginning to show their faces all over the city of Houston, Texas. When I say furry friends, I’m not talking about cute little puppies, I’m talking about wild coyotes. That’s right - rip your face off like bubblegum coyotes.
A cat named Bruno was returned to a shelter for being 'too affectionate.' Now, he has a new home.
Bruno the cat was returned to a New Jersey animal shelter because he was too friendly. His story went viral – and now he has a new home.
pethelpful.com
17 Terrified Dogs Arrive at Florida Shelter After Owner Surrenders Them All
Orange County Animal Services recently took in 17 dogs that had been surrendered after their owner could no longer care for them. According to the video, the dogs were so hungry they attacked a neighbor's pigs. TikTok account holder @AharrisPhoto posted "The owners neighbors called our officers about the situation & the owner decided to surrender them all. There might be more on the way which will lead to a higher animal surrender count."
African Serval Cat Discovered Roaming Free On Missouri Farm
Missouri is home to a healthy population of bobcats. There are also presumably plenty of domesticated house cats that have gone feral and live outdoors. Even mountain lions rarely but occasionally turn up in the state. However, for the last few months, a farmer outside the town of Ava kept catching glimpses of what he called an “elusive and crazy-looking cat.” The farmer knew it was too big to be a house cat and too little to be a mountain lion. Though it somewhat resembled a bobcat, the build of its body wasn’t consistent with other bobcats he had seen in the area. Once he was finally able to trap the animal, he realized it was an African serval.
Canine behaviourist: Dog breeds to never own - West Highland Terrier, Pug and Husky
A dog trainer has left pet owners up in arms after he share which three breeds he would never own. Some dog lovers weren't happy with the behaviourist's choices.
earth.com
Which are the most intelligent cat breeds?
Although cats have smaller brains than dogs, they are extremely smart mammals, with a high level of emotional intelligence and a great willingness to adapt. While there is no standardized test to measure intelligence in cats, scientists have recently examined the ability to adapt, curiosity levels, and the need for mental stimulation in various cat breeds.
Chihuahua Becomes World’s Oldest Living Dog
When you become a dog parent, you make a long-term commitment. Get a dog as a puppy and they might be in your life for a decade or more. But 23 years? Spike, a Chihuahua mix from Ohio, has become the world’s oldest living dog, per the Guinness World Records. On Dec. 7, he was […] The post Chihuahua Becomes World’s Oldest Living Dog appeared first on DogTime.
Pennsylvania breeder forced to surrender 21 dogs after tip claiming unsanitary living conditions
More than 20 dogs were seized from a breeder's property in Pennsylvania over concerns for their welfare. The property remains under investigation.
a-z-animals.com
Watch an Adult Lion Ambush an Entire Pack of Wild Dog Pups!
Cats vs. dogs is an age-old conflict and one immortalized in many stories and cartoons. In nature, however, the outcome can be sudden and brutal and in this video, we see just how savage life on a game reserve can be. This particular video was bravely captured by a 22-year-old visitor. He was on a trip to Sabi Sands, Greater Kruger Park, in South Africa with his family. They particularly wanted to see a pack of wild dogs and were delighted when they found a group of 16 pups. The encounter started off just the way they had planned as they watched the mother dog return and regurgitate food for her offspring. This is typical behavior for these animals who use it as an efficient way to carry food back to the den for their young. They will also regurgitate food for other dogs and all adults will regurgitate food for the pups – not just the parents.
ABC News
These dogs in Alaska ride on a bus like humans
A bus in Alaska has gone to the dogs, literally. Mo Mountain Mutts, a dog-walking business in Skagway, Alaska, takes different groups of dogs on walks multiple times a day, and it uses a bus to transport them all. The bus, dubbed the "puppy bus" by the business's owners, is...
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Bobcat Take Down a Deer Five Times Their Size. Incredible!
Watch This Bobcat Take Down a Deer Five Times Their Size. Incredible!. Ever seen your pet cat sneaking up on a mouse or even on a toy? This vid shows you exactly the same technique but on a much larger scale. It shows the remarkable hunting skills of a bobcat getting closer to a mule deer than you would have thought possible.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Chihuahua Ever
When you think of Chihuahuas, you probably think of small, tiny dogs. But there had to be a Chihuahua larger than any other Chihuahua! The largest chihuahua ever does not even compare to the largest dog. The heaviest dog ever was Zorba, an Old English Mastiff that weighed 343 pounds. He also was the longest dog at the time, measuring 8 feet from his nose to the tip of his tail.
18 of the ‘Ugliest Dogs’ of All Time
People love dogs for a variety of reasons: They’re loyal, playful, and usually very cute. But not always. Sometimes, man’s best friend isn’t the best-looking animal. There are many breeds of dogs that lack the fluffy fur and adorable faces that many of the more popular dog breeds have. While these odd-looking dogs may have […]
notabully.org
31 Dog Breeds With Eyebrows (With Videos)
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. Everyone knows that eyes are said to be “the windows to the soul” due to how expressive they are. Having seen some adorable puppy dog eyes before, it’s hard to argue against that saying. But did you know that some dogs have a special facial feature that isn’t only super expressive, but also brings out the soulful look in their eyes?
petpress.net
8 Popular Herding Dog Breeds And The Benefits of Owning Them
Herding dog breeds are some of the most intelligent and loyal working dogs. These breeds have evolved over centuries to be able to move and manage herds of animals, such as sheep or cattle. They possess an innate ability to follow directions and pay close attention to their owners, making...
97.9 WGRD
Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0