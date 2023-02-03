It’s not a secret that our bigger cities in Connecticut have plenty of delicious restaurants. Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven: all have great foodie scenes that can satisfy just about any craving, whether you’re looking for home-style country cooking, Connecticut-style apizza, or tasty Mexican cuisine. It’s easy to overlook some of the smaller towns in the state and assume they don’t have much to offer in the dining department, but even our small, rural towns have plenty to choose from! One of our favorite small town restaurants in Connecticut is at Copper Beech Inn in Ivoryton. This little town has fewer than 3,000 residents, but Copper Beech Inn provides an amazingly delicious fine dining experience that can compete with any in the country.

