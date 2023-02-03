ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyInYourState

Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town Connecticut

It’s not a secret that our bigger cities in Connecticut have plenty of delicious restaurants. Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven: all have great foodie scenes that can satisfy just about any craving, whether you’re looking for home-style country cooking, Connecticut-style apizza, or tasty Mexican cuisine. It’s easy to overlook some of the smaller towns in the state and assume they don’t have much to offer in the dining department, but even our small, rural towns have plenty to choose from! One of our favorite small town restaurants in Connecticut is at Copper Beech Inn in Ivoryton. This little town has fewer than 3,000 residents, but Copper Beech Inn provides an amazingly delicious fine dining experience that can compete with any in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTRF- 7News

Eating a fish from a West Virginia and Ohio river or lake is like drinking a month’s worth of contaminated water

Eating a fish caught in the river or lake anywhere in the United States is like drinking a month’s worth of water that’s contaminated with toxic “forever chemicals,” according to CBS. The chemicals, called PFAS, were founded in the 1940s to resist water and heat are used on household items such as non-stick pans, textiles, […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Seacoast Current

Two of the Most Hated States in the Country Are in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Every state in New England has its flaws, along with redeeming qualities. Most of the time, all of the states in New England are loved because the good almost always outweighs the bad. That is, unless you read the latest rankings from Zippia, which have declared that two particular states in New England are amongst the most hated in the entire country.
MAINE STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Confederate General AP Hill did not own slaves and was against the institution of American Slavery

There has been a long-held belief by many that everyone fighting in the Confederate Army desired to maintain the institution of slavery in the United States. Some Americans do not believe that anyone in the south joined the army for States's Rights only but it is true. It was recently announced that the remains of Confederate General AP Hill were removed from underneath a monument on a highway and were returned to his hometown of Culpepper Virginia. Although he was an officer in the war he did not own slaves and was against the institution of American Slavery.
Lootpress

This West Virginia gas station is home to some of the best hotdogs around

PAX, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Located off I-64 in Fayette County sits the Corner Gas ‘n Grill in Pax which has been serving up some of the most popular food around for years. The establishment is a staple within the Pax community as it is one of the only businesses left in the town. The little stop off the interstate has attracted many visitors from near and far just for its food, especially its famed hotdogs.
PAX, WV
iheart.com

Florida City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America

There's a classic saying that goes "beauty is within the eye of the beholder." It's certainly true when it comes to the United States, which is full of stunning natural landscapes, visually-stunning cities, and artistic creations. Some people visit certain places just so they could marvel at wondrous landmarks and snap pictures.
NAPLES, FL
Q 105.7

9.5 Mile Hike in the Catskills Leads to Fascinating 40-Year-Old Find

According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find. You never know what you'll come across when you go hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, and cliffs, summits provide for chance encounters with fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Winter Storm Heading for New York State

January is routinely cold and snowy here in New York state, which makes it the least favorite month of the year for many. However, this January has started out on the mild side. Temperatures have been in the 30's and 40's, while we haven't really seen much in the way of significant snowfall. The temperatures lately have been in the 40's, which will continue into Thursday.
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy