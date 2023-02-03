If you want Beyonce tickets for Charlotte concert, act fast. Here’s how to get them

Superstar singer Beyoncé is returning to the stage and Charlotte will be part of her Renaissance world tour.

The Grammy Award winner will be performing at Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 9, her first concert in the Queen City in a decade.

Tickets, of course, will be in high demand. Here is how to get them before they’re gone.

WHEN DO TICKETS GO ON SALE?

Live Nation says ticket sales will begin on Feb. 6. Not all tickets for all concerts will be on sale at the same time. For the Charlotte show, general public tickets will go on sale on Feb. 25. But you could get them earlier if you’re a Beyhive member or Citi Card member. BeyHive presale tickets for Charlotte will begin on Feb. 20. Citi presale for Charlotte tickets will begin on Feb. 21.

HOW TO GET TICKETS

Beyoncé is using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system for ticket sales to help filter out buyers looking to resell tickets and create a less crowded experience for fans. To do so, you must register for a chance to buy tickets for the Charlotte concert by Feb. 16 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Tour dates are split into three groups for ticket sales. When you’re on the ticket sale website, make sure to register for “Group C,” which includes the Charlotte tour date. You are able to register in more than one group if there’s another city you’d like to see her perform in.

Ticketmaster Verified Fan Sale: Register online to be eligible for presale tickets. You’ll need to sign in with a Ticketmaster account or create one for a chance to get access to the sale.

Beyhive Fan Verified Fan Sale: The BeyHive Presale is open to registered BeyHive members only. If you are not a current member of Beyoncé’s super fan club, you will not be able to participate.

Citi Verified Fan Sale: Citi is the official credit card of Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour. Access to this presale is limited to Citi card members only. If you’re not a member, you can apply for the Citi Custom Cash Card online. If approved, new members may request instant access to their card for the Citi presale.

Verizon Up Presale: Verizon is offering an exclusive presale through the customer loyalty program Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows.

Registration does not guarantee tickets. A lottery-style process will determine which registered fans will receive a unique access code or be put on the waitlist. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. If you aren’t selected, you’ll be placed on the list and may be invited to join the sale if tickets remain.