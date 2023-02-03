Daily Bullets (Feb. 3): Cowboys Have the Easiest Schedule, Blossoming Frontline Winning Games for the Pokes

Read full article on original website
pistolsfiringblog.com
Four Thoughts on Oklahoma State Wrestling’s Wins against Missouri and Michigan
What a wild weekend for Oklahoma State wrestling, as the Cowboys beat two top 10 teams with Michigan and Missouri. Let’s dive into four thoughts on everything that transpired on Friday and Sunday. 1. A big-time dual vs. Missouri. This may be the most obvious one, but what a...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 79-73 Victory against TCU
STILLWATER — It wasn’t the most straightforward of wins, but the Cowboys have now won five of their past six. Oklahoma State topped TCU 79-73 on Saturday in Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowboys jumped on the Horned Frogs early before blowing a 19-point second half lead, refocusing and closing the game out. Here are five thoughts.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Instant Recap: Oklahoma States Holds Off Second-Half Surge, Tops No. 15 TCU 79-73
The Cowboys could only keep it pretty for so long. But when the game got ugly, they fought through for an impressive Top 15 win. Oklahoma State defeated No. 15 TCU 79-73, despite giving up a 19-point second-half lead. The Cowboys have started hot as of late, but they were...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Wins Bout at the Ballpark against Michigan, 24-15
Oklahoma State went down to Arlington for the second year in a row for the “Bout at the Ballpark” at Globe Life Field, and the Cowboys were able to beat a higher-ranked Michigan squad 24-15. The dual started off at 141 with Carter Young taking on Michigan backup...
KOKI FOX 23
Yuengling starts selling beer in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla, — You can now buy Yuengling beer in Oklahoma. “Today is the release of Yuengling Lager in the state of Oklahoma. Yuengling is the nation’s oldest brewery and it’s our first time having it in the state,” said Travis Taylor, the vice president of operations for McNellie’s Group.
Remember When Oklahoma Had a Real Housewives of Oklahoma City?
As new television shows are announced, premiered and run their series finale, they're often forgotten about. But I don't think Oklahomans will ever forget the two season Bravo produced "Sweet Home Oklahoma," which was like a Real Housewives set in Oklahoma City. It was iconic on its own, but was canceled after two seasons.
OnlyInYourState
Sip Drinks While You Play Classic Games At Altitude 1291 In Oklahoma
Bars with activities are the new hot thing, and with everyone eager to get out and socialize, it can be hard to decide where to go to meet up with your friends. If you are struggling to make a decision, we recommend heading over to check out Altitude 1291 in Midwest City, Oklahoma, where you can grab your favorite alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage while bowling, playing arcade games, or climbing.
oklahomawatch.org
‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation
On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
tulsapeople.com
What the Ale: Yuengling beers are headed to Oklahoma
It has existed for 194 years and will now be available in Oklahoma. Yuengling, the oldest operating brewing company in the United States, will be selling beer in bars and restaurants in Oklahoma starting Saturday, Feb. 4. The brewery, established in 1829 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, is one of the largest...
KFOR
Tracking next strong cold front moving southeast into Oklahoma this evening!
Enjoy a windy, very mild Monday! Then a Cold front arrives this evening! Showers and t’storms will develop along the front as it moves into central OK this evening. Rain lingers with much colder temperatures most of the day on Tuesday. A good soaking in OKC but NW OK misses out again!
OnlyInYourState
Your Stomach Will Love You For Trying These Epic Burgers In Oklahoma
If you’re searching for the best burgers in Oklahoma, look no further than Burger Punk. This quirky and inventive eatery has been making waves in the OKC food scene, offering creative and delicious burgers that are sure to delight even the most discerning of palates. The next time you’re craving this American classic with a side of crinkle fries, pay a visit to Burger Punk…we promise your stomach will love you for trying it.
KTUL
State Representative from Tulsa appointed to Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Commission
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall appointed Rep. Lonnie Sims of Tulsa to the Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Commission this week. Sims began his term on the commission Wednesday and is in his third term in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. The commission is working to...
tulsapeople.com
Oklahoma best sellers: Feb. 5
This week's Oklahoma best sellers are based on total number of sales at Tulsa's Magic City Books, Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books in Ponca City, and Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City. Here are the Oklahoma bestsellers for Sunday, Feb. 5:. Fiction. “Kilometer 101” by Maxim Osipov (New...
OKCFD battles heavily engulfed SE Oklahoma City residence
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department received calls of a two-story house engulfed in flames at 901 SE 34th St. The owner of the house was the single occupant. At the time of the fire, the owner was living across the street with friends. While uninjured from the fire, the owner was transported […]
The Hornbeck and Penthouse Theater of Shawnee Okla. is Missed
Myself, my wife, and our two young sons lived in Tecumseh, Okla. during the 90s. Money wasn't plentiful. I worked as a janitor for the state of Oklahoma at a local juvenile dentation center and my wife worked at her brother's foundry. I would also occasionally sell some bits of humor to supplement our income. The Kennedys of the plains we were not. But we would still manage to go out on the town.
OnlyInYourState
This Four Story Restaurant In Oklahoma Offers A Dining Experience Like No Other
Oklahoma has many unique dining experiences that are well-known and loved. From famous steakhouses to historic cafes, chances are you’ve experienced some great food if you’ve been to the Sooner State. Especially in Oklahoma City, where there are so many iconic restaurants to try. A newer addition to...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Brokers Sale of 54-Unit Memory Care Portfolio in Oklahoma
TULSA and OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of two memory care communities totaling 54 units in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Built in 2015 and 2016, the communities were fully stabilized in 2018 and 2019, were resilient through the pandemic and sharply rebounded to near 100 percent occupancies at the time of marketing in mid-2022.
Oklahoma woman’s never-ending tiny home issues now fixed after months
KFOR brought you this story a couple of weeks ago about an Oklahoma woman having never ending issues after she purchased a mobile home from Tiny House Outlet of OKC.
SSM Health St. Anthony, Oklahoma City University hope to address state’s nursing shortage with new program
A hospital system and local university are teaming up - hoping to help alleviate our state's critical shortage of nurses.
Looking for love? OKC Animal Welfare has pets in need
If you are looking for someone who only has eyes for you, you won't want to miss out on some of the lovable pets at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.
