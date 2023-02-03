ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, IL

stlmag.com

Million dollar loft near CITYPARK stadium hits the market

Layout: Built in 1889, this two-story historic building includes a light-filled, 5,000-square-foot, open-concept loft with expansive views of St. Louis. The living space features a kitchen designed using stainless-steel appliances and a massive center island—perfect for entertaining, original maple floors, two bathrooms, one powder room, and an expanse of windows throughout the front of the building. The first floor includes an office space, more than 4,000 square feet of warehouse space, and a half-bathroom. There is a freight elevator, loading dock, and plenty of parking in the back of the building, whether you choose to use it for residential, commercial, or a combination of both.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBC News

Waterloo shoppers share what they're giving up to make ends meet

Walk into any grocery store these days and you may get a little bit of sticker shock. Inflation rates have been high for months now and the latest Canada Food Report for 2023 predicts we'll continue to see increases between five to seven per cent on items like fresh produce, meat and dairy.
WATERLOO, IL
5 On Your Side

Habitat for Humanity tiny home stolen from Des Peres found

DES PERES, Mo. — A tiny home intended to help Habitat for Humanity raise funds was stolen Saturday morning. It was found Saturday evening, a Des Peres official said. Surveillance footage shows what appears to be an SUV back up to the tiny home's trailer hitch before the home was towed away, Harper Zielonko with Habitat for Humanity St. Louis said.
DES PERES, MO
Madison County Record

Shopper sues Fairview Heights Best Buy over trip, fall on sidewalk

BELLEVILLE – A shopper is suing a Fairview Heights Best Buy after she allegedly tripped and fell on the sidewalk, causing her to suffer injuries. Plaintiff Marianne Shaw filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against Best Buy, Inc., citing negligence and carelessness. According to the...
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL
advantagenews.com

Police respond to large fight at Sky Zone

Police in Fairview Heights responded to a large fight inside the Sky Zone on Saturday night. Authorities believe between 150 and 200 juveniles were inside at the time and dozens were involved in the fighting. They also say there were very few parents at the attraction when they arrived. Multiple...
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Eureka Walmart employee thwarts theft

An alert Eureka Walmart employee foiled a pair’s alleged attempt to steal merchandise worth $1,029. The employee simply picked up items the man and woman allegedly had thrown over a fence in the store’s outdoor lawn and garden section before the two could retrieve them, Eureka Police reported.
EUREKA, MO
advantagenews.com

Lawrence Bilbrey

Lawrence Vincent “Larry” Bilbrey, 85, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:07 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis. He was born January 27, 1938, in Granite City, a son of the late Claude and Dorothy “Vicky” (Caruso) Bilbrey. He married the love of his life, Charlotte M. (Weber) Bilbrey on April 11, 1959, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Granite City and she survives. Larry was the owner and operator of Bilbrey Accounting and Tax Service in Granite City for many years. He was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City and enjoyed his days of playing golf and tending to his garden. He cherished the special times shared with his grandchildren and will be remembered for the love for his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 63 years, he is survived by six children, Theresa Browning of South Roxana, Robert “Bob” (Theresa) Bilbrey of Granite City, Jeanne Bilbrey of Granite City, Paul Bilbrey of Granite City, David Bilbrey of Granite City and Margaret “Maggie” Bilbrey of Granite City; seven grandchildren, Paul Browning, Mike Browning, Tim Crisel, Jon Crisel, Tony Bilbrey, Megan Langendorf and Brad Anderson; nine great grandchildren, Matthew, Autumn, Christopher, Ariana, Jayden, Kalin, Willow, Jon and Bane; one brother, Claude Bilbrey of Greensburg, Indiana; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Tom Bilbrey and a brother, Charlie Bilbrey.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton Police get grant for more LPR cameras

License plate reader cameras on the Clark Bridge in Alton have been showing their benefit for years, according to the Alton Police Chief. The cameras were installed about five years ago, and Chief Jarrett Ford tells The Big Z they have been “a true blessing.”. Your browser does not...
advantagenews.com

2023 Women of Distinction nominations sought

There’s still time to nominate a deserving candidate for this year’s YWCA Women of Distinction recognition. Honorees must live, work, or volunteer in Madison or Jersey counties. You can get a nomination packet through the website: www.altonywca.com . The deadline to submit is February 24th. The ceremony will...
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Smoke rises during a burn day at Missouri state park

A controlled burn from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources took place Sunday in St. Charles County causing a large plume of smoke to rise across the region for much of the afternoon. The planned event took place at the Confluence State Park and burned roughly 1,000 acres. One section...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO

