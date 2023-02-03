Read full article on original website
Million dollar loft near CITYPARK stadium hits the market
Layout: Built in 1889, this two-story historic building includes a light-filled, 5,000-square-foot, open-concept loft with expansive views of St. Louis. The living space features a kitchen designed using stainless-steel appliances and a massive center island—perfect for entertaining, original maple floors, two bathrooms, one powder room, and an expanse of windows throughout the front of the building. The first floor includes an office space, more than 4,000 square feet of warehouse space, and a half-bathroom. There is a freight elevator, loading dock, and plenty of parking in the back of the building, whether you choose to use it for residential, commercial, or a combination of both.
CBC News
Waterloo shoppers share what they're giving up to make ends meet
Walk into any grocery store these days and you may get a little bit of sticker shock. Inflation rates have been high for months now and the latest Canada Food Report for 2023 predicts we'll continue to see increases between five to seven per cent on items like fresh produce, meat and dairy.
KMOV
Large-scale fight at Fairview Heights Sky Zone draws police presence
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police responded to 911 calls that over 150 people were fighting at Sky Zone in Fairview Heights Saturday night. At around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Fairview Heights Police arrived at Sky Zone and called for emergency assistance from other police departments in the area. It is...
Roaming St. Louis: Shopping timeless Main Street in St. Charles
For his Roaming St. Louis segment, KMOX weekend host Scott Jagow spent some time on the cobblestone Main Street of St. Charles: A nationally-renowned cookie store, tasting balsamic vinegar and hot sauce, and learning about soap-making.
Habitat for Humanity tiny home stolen from Des Peres found
DES PERES, Mo. — A tiny home intended to help Habitat for Humanity raise funds was stolen Saturday morning. It was found Saturday evening, a Des Peres official said. Surveillance footage shows what appears to be an SUV back up to the tiny home's trailer hitch before the home was towed away, Harper Zielonko with Habitat for Humanity St. Louis said.
Madison County Record
Shopper sues Fairview Heights Best Buy over trip, fall on sidewalk
BELLEVILLE – A shopper is suing a Fairview Heights Best Buy after she allegedly tripped and fell on the sidewalk, causing her to suffer injuries. Plaintiff Marianne Shaw filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against Best Buy, Inc., citing negligence and carelessness. According to the...
Central Illinois grocery store to close after more than $10,000 in electric bills mount
KINCAD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Kincaid Food Market, formerly known as the IGA, will be shutting down on Sunday. A post on the store’s Facebook page from Jan. 26 read in part “It is with broken hearts that we have to announce, February 5th will be our last OPEN business day. For we are closing […]
advantagenews.com
Police respond to large fight at Sky Zone
Police in Fairview Heights responded to a large fight inside the Sky Zone on Saturday night. Authorities believe between 150 and 200 juveniles were inside at the time and dozens were involved in the fighting. They also say there were very few parents at the attraction when they arrived. Multiple...
Trampoline fight in Illinois involving more than 150 juveniles
A fight involving more than 150 juveniles broke out Saturday night.
America’s Wildest and Most Twisted Haunted House is in St. Louis
I'm pretty jaded when it comes to things that claim they are "scary". However, there is one of the most twisted, elaborate and wildest haunted houses I've ever seen in St. Louis and I'm not exaggerating. Have you ever heard of The Darkness? If you look at their address at...
Evoluation Cycles in Alton, Illiois, is creating art on 2 wheels
ALTON, Ill. — There are two motorcycle enthusiasts in Alton, Illinois, who are looking to put the local chopper scene in the national spotlight, and they are letting their imaginations flow. “Whatever comes in my mind that day,” Chris Dvorchak said. Dvorchak and Drew Huddleston are taking those...
Beloved local grocer opening new location in Missouri
A popular local grocery store chain is opening another new location in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Fields Foods will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Missouri grocery store location in St. Louis, according to local sources.
myleaderpaper.com
Eureka Walmart employee thwarts theft
An alert Eureka Walmart employee foiled a pair’s alleged attempt to steal merchandise worth $1,029. The employee simply picked up items the man and woman allegedly had thrown over a fence in the store’s outdoor lawn and garden section before the two could retrieve them, Eureka Police reported.
KMOV
Siteman Cancer Center in need of more volunteers at it’s six satellite locations
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Siteman Cancer Center is in need of more volunteers across all six of it’s satellite locations. Peter Aiello is a stage four colon cancer patient. Aiello has been coming to Siteman for treatment for the last seven years. “Without them it would be a...
laduenews.com
The buzzy permanent jewelry trend has found its way to St. Louis thanks to this local jewelry company
Permanent jewelry is all about bonding. In the literal sense, it’s claspless bracelets, necklaces and anklets that are welded together by a jeweler. In the more sentimental sense, it’s the connection created with your loved ones by marking a special occasion or celebrating a milestone with a pretty, shiny, forever accessory.
Lightning Strikes St. Louis’ Gateway Arch with 300 Million Volts
I could say that I've found a shocking moment to share with you, but that would overload my pun meter. It truly is an awesome sight as there's a short, but sweet video of lightning striking the Gateway Arch in St. Louis with a massive charge of 300 million volts.
advantagenews.com
Lawrence Bilbrey
Lawrence Vincent “Larry” Bilbrey, 85, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:07 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis. He was born January 27, 1938, in Granite City, a son of the late Claude and Dorothy “Vicky” (Caruso) Bilbrey. He married the love of his life, Charlotte M. (Weber) Bilbrey on April 11, 1959, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Granite City and she survives. Larry was the owner and operator of Bilbrey Accounting and Tax Service in Granite City for many years. He was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City and enjoyed his days of playing golf and tending to his garden. He cherished the special times shared with his grandchildren and will be remembered for the love for his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 63 years, he is survived by six children, Theresa Browning of South Roxana, Robert “Bob” (Theresa) Bilbrey of Granite City, Jeanne Bilbrey of Granite City, Paul Bilbrey of Granite City, David Bilbrey of Granite City and Margaret “Maggie” Bilbrey of Granite City; seven grandchildren, Paul Browning, Mike Browning, Tim Crisel, Jon Crisel, Tony Bilbrey, Megan Langendorf and Brad Anderson; nine great grandchildren, Matthew, Autumn, Christopher, Ariana, Jayden, Kalin, Willow, Jon and Bane; one brother, Claude Bilbrey of Greensburg, Indiana; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Tom Bilbrey and a brother, Charlie Bilbrey.
advantagenews.com
Alton Police get grant for more LPR cameras
License plate reader cameras on the Clark Bridge in Alton have been showing their benefit for years, according to the Alton Police Chief. The cameras were installed about five years ago, and Chief Jarrett Ford tells The Big Z they have been “a true blessing.”. Your browser does not...
advantagenews.com
2023 Women of Distinction nominations sought
There’s still time to nominate a deserving candidate for this year’s YWCA Women of Distinction recognition. Honorees must live, work, or volunteer in Madison or Jersey counties. You can get a nomination packet through the website: www.altonywca.com . The deadline to submit is February 24th. The ceremony will...
advantagenews.com
Smoke rises during a burn day at Missouri state park
A controlled burn from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources took place Sunday in St. Charles County causing a large plume of smoke to rise across the region for much of the afternoon. The planned event took place at the Confluence State Park and burned roughly 1,000 acres. One section...
