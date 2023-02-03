Read full article on original website
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
Popular Ghost Kitchen Tacos Now Open in Local Hotel
Rival Team "Pushing Hard" To Acquire NBA Superstar
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?
Long Time Restaurant Closes Without Warning
Peoria Residents to Welcome a New Mr. Fries Man in 2023
The California-born franchise lets you load up delicious fries with nearly any protein you want.
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.
AZFamily
WM Phoenix Open kicks off with Concert in the Coliseum in Scottsdale
The event is free for kids 12 and under and $20 for adults. Super Bowl Experience opening Saturday in downtown Phoenix. The event is free for kids 12 and under and $20 for adults. Chefs preparing to feed thousands of people at WM Phoenix Open. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at...
tourcounsel.com
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, AZ
Desert Sky Mall is a regional shopping mall in west Phoenix, Arizona. It is located at 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. The mall was developed by Westcor and is managed by Macerich. The anchor stores are Curacao, Burlington, Mercado de los Cielos, and Dillard's Clearance Center. There is 1 vacant...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Feb. 3-5
PHOENIX — A student who brought a gun to an East Valley Campus was arrested, a man died in a car wreck after a driver ran a red light and Mint Dispensary will host a 3-day cannabis party prior to the Super Bowl. Here are some of the biggest...
capitalbnews.org
Black Americans are moving to Phoenix in historic numbers. Few are finding a better life.
This story was produced in partnership with High Country News. In late October 2012, the 80 mph winds of Hurricane Sandy pelted the tiny suburb of Pennington, New Jersey, where Brian Watson worked. Watson’s job as a fraud analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch required him to be on call 24/7 despite the severe weather. And so he worked — even as utility poles buckled under the storm and transformers exploded in its ferocity.
Different ways you can get around downtown Phoenix and their costs
About one million people are expected to walk around downtown Phoenix for all of the Super Bowl festivities. Traffic and closed roads may make it longer for people to get to their destination.
East Valley Tribune
Builders super-size to fight drive-thru regs
The City of Mesa’s proposed rule changes on new drive-thru eateries have not changed since November, but industry opposition has evolved and has been gaining steam since then. At the latest public meeting last week, speakers opposing the new drive-thru rules included a representative for the International Council of...
Phoenix New Times
Meet the South Phoenix Butchers Selling Hot Dogs at the Super Bowl Experience
A local butcher shop that already scored big points with the chef at the Phoenix Convention Center landed a huge order for the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s taking place in early February. The football-themed event took place on February 4 and 5 and runs again on February...
Phoenix New Times
Triple Threat: These Are the 3 Best Bites We've Eaten in Scottsdale Recently
Whether you're staying in Scottsdale for the Super Bowl or the Waste Management Phoenix Open, or you're looking for the perfect place to enjoy an exceptional meal on Valentine's Day, good food is always a good idea. When eating around the Valley, sometimes a restaurant's decor stands out, and other...
Dustin Cormany Lifts Curtain on Wmr Southwest Region With First Series Victory
The Southwest Region for Western Midget Racing kicked off on Saturday night at Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Ariz., with Dustin Cormany of Peoria, Ariz. topping a strong 21-car turnout for his first-career WMR feature win. Cormany, 2022 Ventura Raceway WMR champion AJ Hernandez of Phoenix, and Drake Edwards of...
A Miami-inspired Oceanfront Menu Soon Swimming Its Way to Tempe
Seafood lovers only have to wait around two months to sample fried dishes with a special seasoning.
azbigmedia.com
How Phoenix ranks among Top 10 most preferred markets
A recent survey of commercial real estate investors ranked Phoenix as a top 10 target among U.S. metros. Phoenix ranks No. 8 among the Top 10 most preferred markets, according to CBRE’s 2023 U.S. Investor Intentions Survey. The survey found that more investors are prioritizing high-performing secondary markets in...
resilience.org
Who knew? There are limits to growth in the American West
The most recent poster child for the failure to understand resource limits is the town of Rio Verde Foothills, an unincorporated part of Maricopa County in Arizona adjacent to Scottsdale. The town’s residents were blindside recently, when the City of Scottsdale ceased allowing water trucks to fill up from the city’s water system to service the hundreds of homes in Rio Verde which lack water wells and use water tanks.
AZFamily
$100K of NFL property stolen from Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — $100,000 of NFL production equipment was stolen from the NFL Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix Saturday. Phoenix police responded to a report about a theft around 5 p.m. near Washington and 2nd streets. Two unidentified suspects stole the property from a third-party vendor, police say. No other details regarding the crime were made available by city officials.
AZFamily
4 Arizona restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots in the country
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There are many, many pizzerias and restaurants and most people would say that New York makes the best pizza in the country. But this year in Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots, only five New York locations made the list. Arizona has four locations on this year’s list.
8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a Month
Phoenix, AZ. - In addition to being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Phoenix also led the nation with the highest inflation rate last year, due in large part to the number of new residents moving to the area, which is making everything more expensive.
azbigmedia.com
Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show returns for 68th year
The Arabian Horse Association of Arizona (AHAA) is excited to announce the return of the 68th annual Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show at WestWorld of Scottsdale. The world’s largest Arabian horse show will run from Thursday, Feb. 16 through Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, featuring the world’s best Arabians, exciting competitions, a shopping expo and more.
Phoenix police investigating large property theft for NFL Experience
Police are investigating a theft of over $100,000 worth of property for the NFL Experience in downtown Phoenix.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
