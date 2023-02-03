ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

tourcounsel.com

Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, AZ

Desert Sky Mall is a regional shopping mall in west Phoenix, Arizona. It is located at 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. The mall was developed by Westcor and is managed by Macerich. The anchor stores are Curacao, Burlington, Mercado de los Cielos, and Dillard's Clearance Center. There is 1 vacant...
PHOENIX, AZ
capitalbnews.org

Black Americans are moving to Phoenix in historic numbers. Few are finding a better life.

This story was produced in partnership with High Country News. In late October 2012, the 80 mph winds of Hurricane Sandy pelted the tiny suburb of Pennington, New Jersey, where Brian Watson worked. Watson’s job as a fraud analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch required him to be on call 24/7 despite the severe weather. And so he worked — even as utility poles buckled under the storm and transformers exploded in its ferocity.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Builders super-size to fight drive-thru regs

The City of Mesa’s proposed rule changes on new drive-thru eateries have not changed since November, but industry opposition has evolved and has been gaining steam since then. At the latest public meeting last week, speakers opposing the new drive-thru rules included a representative for the International Council of...
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

How Phoenix ranks among Top 10 most preferred markets

A recent survey of commercial real estate investors ranked Phoenix as a top 10 target among U.S. metros. Phoenix ranks No. 8 among the Top 10 most preferred markets, according to CBRE’s 2023 U.S. Investor Intentions Survey. The survey found that more investors are prioritizing high-performing secondary markets in...
PHOENIX, AZ
resilience.org

Who knew? There are limits to growth in the American West

The most recent poster child for the failure to understand resource limits is the town of Rio Verde Foothills, an unincorporated part of Maricopa County in Arizona adjacent to Scottsdale. The town’s residents were blindside recently, when the City of Scottsdale ceased allowing water trucks to fill up from the city’s water system to service the hundreds of homes in Rio Verde which lack water wells and use water tanks.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

$100K of NFL property stolen from Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — $100,000 of NFL production equipment was stolen from the NFL Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix Saturday. Phoenix police responded to a report about a theft around 5 p.m. near Washington and 2nd streets. Two unidentified suspects stole the property from a third-party vendor, police say. No other details regarding the crime were made available by city officials.
PHOENIX, AZ
Evan Crosby

8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a Month

Phoenix, AZ. - In addition to being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Phoenix also led the nation with the highest inflation rate last year, due in large part to the number of new residents moving to the area, which is making everything more expensive.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show returns for 68th year

The Arabian Horse Association of Arizona (AHAA) is excited to announce the return of the 68th annual Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show at WestWorld of Scottsdale. The world’s largest Arabian horse show will run from Thursday, Feb. 16 through Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, featuring the world’s best Arabians, exciting competitions, a shopping expo and more.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
ARIZONA STATE

