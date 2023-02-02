ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
holyoke.org

Parks and Recreation Commission Meeting, February 9, 2023

Acceptance of Meeting Minutes from November 22, 2022. Addendum: The listing of matters are those reasonably anticipated by the Parks and Recreation Commissioners which may be discussed at the meeting. Not all items listed may in fact be discussed and other items not listed may also be brought up for discussion to the extent permitted by law.
HOLYOKE, MA
holyoke.org

Mayor visits Mater Dolorosa School

HOLYOKE — “What do you like the most about your job?” a little girl asked Mayor Joshua A. Garcia during a February 1 school visit. The Mayor gestured at the eager faces of the children in the bleachers and replied, “This!”. He continued: “It can get...
HOLYOKE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy