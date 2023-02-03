BALTIMORE - Warmer weather is in the forecast this week. Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Temperatures will rebound on Tuesday into the low 50s for most and it only gets warmer through the week. A cold front will approach the area late Tuesday through early Wednesday and may bring a few more clouds to the area, but it will remain dry. Temperatures on Wednesday ahead of the front will reach the low 60s. The mild weather continues through mid-week with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s again Thursday with a chance for showers. More rain is expected Friday as low pressure tracks near the region, so your Friday afternoon and evening plans look a little soggy. Dry weather returns for the weekend and a return to temperatures typical of early February. Highs in the 40s are expected Saturday and Sunday under a mix of sun and clouds with lows dipping back into the 20s and 30s.

