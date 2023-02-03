ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough County deputies searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C9dld_0kbDAhBI00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man with Alzheimer’s.

In a Twitter post , the sheriff’s office said Roberto Alicea, 81, left his home on N. Clark Ave. on foot at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

He was last seen at a Speedway gas station on Dale Mabry Hwy. N. near Pine Crest Manor Blvd.

The sheriff’s office said Roberto was diagnosed with early-onset of Alzheimer’s disease.

If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 2

Related
10 Tampa Bay

1 man dead after shooting, carjacking at Tampa gas station

TAMPA, Fla. — One man is dead after a late-night shooting and carjacking at a Shell gas station in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to 6605 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive shorty after 8:30 p.m. after a call about a shooting.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Shooting at Fredd Glossie Atkins Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota police responded to a shooting incident just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Fredd Glossie Atkins Park. A 33-year-old male was injured and has been transported to the hospital. The suspected shooter is not in custody. Sarasota Police believe this was an “isolated incident” and there is...
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

137K+
Followers
29K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy