Hillsborough County deputies searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man with Alzheimer’s.
In a Twitter post , the sheriff’s office said Roberto Alicea, 81, left his home on N. Clark Ave. on foot at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
He was last seen at a Speedway gas station on Dale Mabry Hwy. N. near Pine Crest Manor Blvd.
The sheriff’s office said Roberto was diagnosed with early-onset of Alzheimer’s disease.
If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.
