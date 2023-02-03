The Indianola City Council meets in regular session Monday, where Mayor Stephanie Erickson will read a proclamation declaring February 2nd as Chris Street Day in Indianola. The council will continue a public hearing opened at their last meeting on January 16th regarding a planned unit development from The Village, who plans a $36 million expansion. The hearing was opened and left open for The Village to continue addressing nearby residents’ concerns about the expansion, and will now go before the council.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO