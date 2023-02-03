The Knoxville Bowling Squads swept Pella Christian on Saturday in the Panthers’ last regular season meet of the season. The girls won 2540-2080 while the boys defeated the Eagles 1936-1862. Leading the way for Knoxville on the boys side was Tristen Carter with a 401 series and Donovan Binns had a high game of 231. The Eagles were led by Evan DeJong with a round one score of 330, followed by Andrew DeVries at 318 and Andrew Van Kooten at 304. On the girls side, the Panthers were led by Brigette Renard shooting a 315 series and a high game of 165. The Eagles were led by Alexa Klaasen with a round one score of 410. She was followed by Dani Roose at 269 and Cathy Tang at 218. Both Knoxville and Pella Christian will see each other once again next weekend when the two converge on Statesmen Lanes in Oskaloosa for the conference meet.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO