kniakrls.com
Area Speech Students Receive High Marks at State
PCM – 1 total. Knoxville joined the other five schools in having participants at state — and those not mentioned above earned a Division II “excellent,” mark.
kniakrls.com
Pella Show Choirs Perform Well at Mount Pleasant
The show choirs of Pella Community Schools continued competition at Mount Pleasant’s InMotion Invitational Saturday. Pella’s Varsity Choir AcaPella placed 2nd overall to Davenport Central in the grand finals and Bravo was 2nd in the Prep Division. AcaPella placed 1st during the day in Tier II earlier in the afternoon. Pelladrenaline–the middle school show choir, was 1st place in their division. The final competitive shows for the Pella Show Choirs will be on February 11th at Cedar Rapids Washington.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Football Program Holds Signing Day For Incoming Class
National Signing Day was this past Wednesday, and while most of the Knoxville High SChool Athletes that are going to the next level have already put pen to paper, there was a different kind of signing day at Knoxville High School this past week as the Knoxville Football Program welcomed their next incoming class of players with a singing day event. Head Coach Matt Dunkin told KNIA/KRLS Sports 28 total players signed a letter of intent to play football and commit to playing for the Panthers next fall. Dunkin highlighted the importance of positively representing themselves, the Panther Football Program, Knoxville Schools and the community. Dunkin added he was pleased with the turnout and is excited to have a large class of individuals sign up.
kniakrls.com
Pella Orchestra Invites Public to Winter Concert
The students of Pella High School’s Orchestra are excited to share their work with the community next week. Students Loic O’Neil, Aidan Smith, Rachael Stratton, and Clayton Flattery invite the public to “An Evening of Music at Tamory Hall” on Thursday, February 9th at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Pella. The students say they’ve been challenged this year to perform a different type of music, and they will featuring a unique variety at the upcoming performance.
kniakrls.com
Central RED Society Presents “The Ninth Hour”
Central College’s Central RED Society will present “The Ninth Hour: Bringing Biblical Characters to Life,” with Valerie Van Kooten, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. in the Dave and Ardie Sutphen Common Room, Graham Annex, on Central’s campus. The cost of lunch is $10.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Boys Swimming State Qualifies Two Individual, Two Relays
The Indianola boys swimming team qualified two relays and two individual events to the state meet after their qualifying meet Saturday in Ames, as Isaiah Picard qualified in the 50 Freestyle Para, and the 100 Freestyle Para in addition to the 200 Medley Relay and the 200 Freestyle Relay. 50...
kniakrls.com
Warren County 4-H Hosting Meal Packaging Event
Warren County 4-H is hosting a meal packaging event in March, with the goal of distributing meals to Warren County food pantries for those in need. All 4-H members, their families, friends, and others in the community are encouraged to volunteer for a 1-hour shift to help package the meals, with the goal of packaging 12,000 meals over the course of the day. The meal packing will take place on March 4th from 10am to noon at the Blake Fieldhouse at the Indianola Middle School. Find more information below.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Chamber Hosting Seminar
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is hosting a class later this month for business owners and employees to share ways on how to use the chamber to assist your business. Topics discussed will be upcoming tourism opportunities, networking events and business education series, marketing, event calendar and promotion, and sponsorships among others. The class will be held on February 23rd from 8-9am at the Peoples Bank conference space.
kniakrls.com
MOG Open House set for February 8
The Medically Oriented Gym (MOG) at the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics is where people can come into a physical therapy clinic gym to exercise under medical supervision, according to Kelly Leeper, with 21st Century Rehab. It‘s normally an older setting for clients who work on things as simple as balance,...
kniakrls.com
Pella Bowlers Sweep Triangular in Sigourney; Failor Nears School Record
The Pella bowlers swept the competition in Keokuk County during a triangular meet Saturday. The Dutch boys scored 2549 pins and the girls hit 1959, defeating both the hosting Signourey Cobras and Isaac Newton Academy. Pella’s Carter Failor improved upon his season bests, as his individual game of 269 is...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville After Prom Fundraiser
The Knoxville After Prom Trivia Night Fundraiser is set for Saturday, February 11. The deadline to sign up will be Tuesday, February 7. To play trivia, teams of 8 players, $200/table will be payable the night of the event. The event will be held at the Knoxville National Guard Armory with doors opening at 6 p.m. and trivia starting at 7 p.m.
kniakrls.com
Central Faces Stiff Test at Wartburg Select Track and Field Meet
Competing in its toughest meet of the season, the Central College men’s and women’s track and field team had two individuals crack the national top 10 of their individual events Saturday at the Wartburg Select. As a team, the Dutch women were third and the men were fifth.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – Career Fair
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola Middle School Counselor Lacey Cherniss about the career fair held earlier this week. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
kniakrls.com
Parks and Recreation Needs at Recreation Center
One of the items on the Knoxville Parks and Recreation list are needs at the recreation center. According to Brandon Nemmers, Parks and Recreation Director there are several items. At the last Knoxville City Council meeting it was proposed for the Knoxville Recreation Center with a three phase option for...
kniakrls.com
Two from Pella Qualify for State Swimming
A pair of swimmers from Pella High School are heading to the state meet after Saturday’s district meet. Eli Eekhoff and MacK Copeland were part of the qualifying 400 freestyle relay for the NCMP Swim Team, who placed 5th overall at the Johnston qualifying site. Eekhoff just missed a bid in the 100 freestyle by .2 seconds as well, as did the 200 freestyle team. Find full results here. The 2023 Boys High School State Swimming Meet is at the University of Iowa this Friday and Saturday.
kniakrls.com
Bussey Library Blind Date with a Book
Chelzie Pinegar, Head Librarian at the Bussey Library, said during the month of February they will be doing Blind Date with a Book. She tells KNIA/KRLS News, “We’ll have books wrapped up, where nobody can see the cover of it. Then you can come in and check one out and get a surprise. Hopefully it’s something you wouldn’t have picked out before that you might really be interested in.”
kniakrls.com
Indianola Parks and Rec Tunes and Treats Concert Series
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Tunes and Treats Concert Series Tuesday, featuring Gladys Lite. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Gladys Lite is the acoustic sub-unit of the popular local classic rock band, The Sons of Gladys Kravitz. Gladys Lite will play acoustic classic rock songs primarily from the 60s and 70s, along with contemporary Irish music. The Tunes and Treats concert will be on Tuesday, February 7th at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Sweeps Pella Christian In Bowling Meet
The Knoxville Bowling Squads swept Pella Christian on Saturday in the Panthers’ last regular season meet of the season. The girls won 2540-2080 while the boys defeated the Eagles 1936-1862. Leading the way for Knoxville on the boys side was Tristen Carter with a 401 series and Donovan Binns had a high game of 231. The Eagles were led by Evan DeJong with a round one score of 330, followed by Andrew DeVries at 318 and Andrew Van Kooten at 304. On the girls side, the Panthers were led by Brigette Renard shooting a 315 series and a high game of 165. The Eagles were led by Alexa Klaasen with a round one score of 410. She was followed by Dani Roose at 269 and Cathy Tang at 218. Both Knoxville and Pella Christian will see each other once again next weekend when the two converge on Statesmen Lanes in Oskaloosa for the conference meet.
kniakrls.com
Pella Library Offering Cake Mix with Pans in February
During the month of February, the Pella Public Library is encouraging patrons to peruse their collection of more than 100 cake pans, and when checked out, that individual can also take home frosting and a cake mix, compliments of Pella Hy-Vee and Pella Fareway. The Pella Public Library offers a...
kniakrls.com
Bohlen Makes Big Leap in Women’s Pentathlon
In a field with six Division I entries, Central College women’s track and field athlete Olivia Bohlen (freshman, Belle Plaine) took second place in the pentathlon at the Wartburg Select Friday. In the men’s heptathlon, Grant Miller (freshman, Norwalk) is in third and Gavin Smith (freshman, Audubon) is in...
