High Impact Grant Intent to Apply Forms Due Feb 10th
Businesses and organizations planning on applying for a High Impact Grant from the Warren County Philanthropic Partnership have until February 10th to submit an Intent to Apply form. The High Impact Grants are worth up to $25,000, and are for larger investment projects that would not be covered by regular Community Grants worth between $500 and $5,000.
Warren County Treasurer Reminds Residents of Car Tags Renewals
The Warren County Treasurer’s Office wants to remind residents of payments and responsibilities as we move into spring. Treasurer Julie Dougherty tells KNIA News residents who owe property taxes should take care of that as soon as possible to avoid late fees, and another big thing this spring will be renewing car tags, which can be done online and through the mail. Dougherty also said that if anyone has any questions, they can feel free to reach out at any time and her staff would be glad to help. For more information, click below.
Pella City Council to Discuss Maximum Levy Tuesday
During policy and planning following regular business Tuesday, the Pella City Council will discuss the total maximum property tax rate. Iowa Code requires cities to hold a public hearing to set that number annually, and that hearing will take place on February 21st — Tuesday’s session will be to review its current status.
Des Moines community organizer announces run for mayor
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines voters will decide who they want as mayor this November. Community organizer and political newcomer Denver Foote believes they are the right person for the job. Foote announced their candidacy with an Instagram post this week. Foote is active within the Des Moines Peoples Town Hall and the Iowa […]
BOIL ORDER IN PLACE IN EAST OSKALOOSA; HY-VEE OFFERING FREE WATER TO RESIDENTS
A portion of the city of Oskaloosa is now under a boil order after a water main break early in the morning in the eastern part of the city rendered much of the city without running water for several hours. From the Oskaloosa Municipal Water Department:. The Oskaloosa Municipal Water...
Divisive politics, Kim Reynolds, and the Moms for Liberty
Randy Richardson is a former educator and retired associate executive director of the Iowa State Education Association. The last two presidential elections have highlighted the deep divides between Democrats and Republicans. According to information from the Pew Research Center a month before the 2020 election, roughly 8 in 10 registered voters in both camps said their differences with the other side were about core American values, and roughly 9 in 10—again in both camps—worried that a victory by the other would lead to “lasting harm” to the United States.
Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations
The U.S. Department of Labor is taking two Iowa companies to court over allegations that they either failed to pay workers overtime or spent their workers’ retirement contributions. The first of the two cases, filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleges that Seth Woods, along with Woods Construction […] The post Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
State Treasurer's office looks to return $489M in unclaimed property to Iowans
DES MOINES, Iowa — The State Treasurer's Office started the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt on Wednesday. Newly-elected State Treasurer Roby Smith says the state has $489 million in unclaimed property that it wants to give back. The $489 million comes from old bank accounts, security deposits, insurance payouts and...
Area Speech Students Receive High Marks at State
PCM – 1 total. Knoxville joined the other five schools in having participants at state — and those not mentioned above earned a Division II “excellent,” mark.
IN DEPTH: Public Safety Part 5; Knoxville Township Rural FD
Why do our first responders do what they do? In the tenth part of a ten part program on public safety…. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Chief Kenny Thompson and Assistant Chief Kyle Thompson with the Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department. Podcast:...
Using Republican logic on their school voucher plan
“Strong Island Hawk” is an Iowa Democrat and political researcher based in Des Moines. Prior to moving to Iowa, he lived in Washington, DC where he worked for one of the nation’s top public interest groups. In Iowa, has worked and volunteered on U.S. Representative Cindy Axne’s 2018 campaign and Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 caucus team.
Parks and Recreation Needs at Recreation Center
One of the items on the Knoxville Parks and Recreation list are needs at the recreation center. According to Brandon Nemmers, Parks and Recreation Director there are several items. At the last Knoxville City Council meeting it was proposed for the Knoxville Recreation Center with a three phase option for...
Large Group State Speech Held Today for Several Area Students
Area high school students will perform in the Iowa High School Speech Association State Contest today in Cedar Rapids. Pella Community has 16 events advancing to State out of 19 entries, while the PCHS speech team entered eleven speech events with ten receiving I’s and advancing to state at Cedar Rapids Washington.
Central RED Society Presents “The Ninth Hour”
Central College’s Central RED Society will present “The Ninth Hour: Bringing Biblical Characters to Life,” with Valerie Van Kooten, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. in the Dave and Ardie Sutphen Common Room, Graham Annex, on Central’s campus. The cost of lunch is $10.
Warren County 4-H Hosting Meal Packaging Event
Warren County 4-H is hosting a meal packaging event in March, with the goal of distributing meals to Warren County food pantries for those in need. All 4-H members, their families, friends, and others in the community are encouraged to volunteer for a 1-hour shift to help package the meals, with the goal of packaging 12,000 meals over the course of the day. The meal packing will take place on March 4th from 10am to noon at the Blake Fieldhouse at the Indianola Middle School. Find more information below.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Knoxville City Council to meet Monday
The Knoxville City Council will meet Monday at 6:15 p.m. Among items on the agenda are accepting a bid, awarding a contract for The Edwards Park Improvements Project. There will be a public hearing to award the contract for Veteran’s Park. The board will consider approving a CDBG contract...
Beanbag Chair in the Cold outside Hilton
Some Students had their beanbag chair in the cold, made some random observations which made air. Some Students had their beanbag chair in the cold, made some random observations which made air. Monday Weather Forecast. What’s Bugging Andy? More like Who?. FACEOFF FEB 5. Murphy’s Law. MR SOUNDOFF...
Famous New York Pizza Chain Is Opening Up Stores In Iowa
Some Iowa folks are about to get a chance to chow down on some delicious New York Style Coal Brick-Oven pizza in their own towns. I've eaten at a lot of different pizza joints in many states. Some pizza places stand out more than others. From what I've heard Iowa...
Iowa DNR Fishing Report for Week of February 2
Ice thickness is around 8 inches at the boat ramp. Snow cover is 5-8 inches. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair. Rainbow trout were recently stocked. Use a small hook with a minnow or a small piece of crawler or powerbait fished under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.
