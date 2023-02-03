Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Wales squad selector: Who would you pick for Wales' Six Nations trip to Scotland?
Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Wales 10-34 Ireland - Warren Gatland's return spoiled by clinical visitors
Tries: Doris, Ryan, Lowe, Van der Flier Cons: Sexton 3, R Byrne Pens: Sexton 2. Warren Gatland's return was spoiled by Ireland as the world's number one side humbled Wales in the opening Six Nations match in Cardiff. Ireland's storming start saw tries from Caelan Doris, James Ryan and James...
BBC
Matt Dawson column: Steve Borthwick has boxed himself in with Owen Farrell
Watch highlights and analysis from the first weekend of matches from 18:00 GMT on Sunday, 5 February on BBC Two and BBC Two Wales. I would not be quick to criticise England's defeat by Scotland. Overall it was a fair performance, but there is one looming area of concern for me - and I am sure for many England fans - after that match.
BBC
England 23-29 Scotland: We have to go through pain to grow, says Steve Borthwick
New head coach Steve Borthwick says England have to go through some pain to grow as a team after they lost 29-23 to Scotland in their Six Nations opener. The hosts were leading at Twickenham until Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe scored his second try with seven minutes remaining.
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Welsh rugby in turmoil as Warren Gatland prepares for Scotland
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off:16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC
Sabri Lamouchi: Cardiff City need 'five or six' wins to stay in Championship
Manager Sabri Lamouchi says Cardiff City need to win at least five of their 16 remaining Championship games to avoid relegation to League One. The Bluebirds are without a win in 11 league matches after Saturday's 1-0 loss at Hull City. But Lamouchi says he is confident Cardiff have enough...
BBC
England 23-29 Scotland: Townsend says Scotland can improve after dramatic win
Gregor Townsend believes Scotland can deliver even more after their stunning 29-23 Six Nations win over England. Duhan van der Merwe's second try of the game secured Scotland back-to-back wins at Twickenham for the first time. The tense win was all a bit much for Townsend, who may have led...
BBC
Bid for faster trains on England-Wales border
Plans to improve public transport in communities on the England-Wales border have been released. Put forward by transport body Midlands Connect, the proposals include road and rail improvements across the Shropshire Marches as well as Mid and West Wales. Helen Morgan, the Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said the...
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Maguire, McTominay, Rice, Aubameyang, Gallagher, Bueno, Osimhen
England defender Harry Maguire, 29, and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, will lead an exodus of six big-name players at Manchester United this summer. (Mirror) West Ham are confident of securing an £80m-plus summer transfer fee for 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice, with Newcastle set to compete with Arsenal and Chelsea. (Football Insider)
BBC
2023 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships: Will Mikaela Shiffrin star?
Will Mikaela Shiffrin make more history, or could Britain's Dave Ryding steal the show? The Alpine World Ski Championships are upon us - and the BBC has extensive coverage. Courchevel and Meribel will host the event - which runs from 6-19 February - as it returns to the French Alps for the first time since being held in Val d'Isere in 2009.
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest beats Leeds to continue surge
Nottingham Forest won yet again as they beat Leeds United 1-0 to move into midtable and keep their great recent form going. Steve Cooper’s side have won three of their last five Premier League games and are unbeaten in that stretch. Brennan Johnson continue his fine form too as the youngster sent home a beautiful volley in the first half and Forest defended well to keep Leeds at bay with new signing Keylor Navas in fine form in goal.
BBC
Leicester City 0-2 Manchester City: Bunny Shaw and Chloe Kelly send visitors third
Chloe Kelly scored her first Women's Super League goal of the season as Manchester City beat bottom side Leicester City to move up to third. WSL top scorer Bunny Shaw's 61st-minute looping header - her 10th league goal of the season - put Gareth Taylor's side in front. Kelly's superb...
'Incredible' - New signing blown away by quality of Sunderland support
Sunderland fans did not see a win at Millwall, but they certainly left a big impression.
BBC
Liverpool 2-0 Reading: Quick-fire double earns Reds vital win in WSL relegation battle
Two quick-fire goals earned Liverpool a vital win against Women's Super League relegation rivals Reading. Missy Bo Kearns scrambled in the opening goal in the 62nd minute, before Ceri Holland slammed in from close range three minutes later. Victory moved Liverpool eight points above the WSL relegation zone. Reading have...
BBC
Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Chelsea: Emma Hayes criticises Blues despite topping WSL
Emma Hayes called her Chelsea team "sloppy" despite returning to the top of the Women's Super League by beating Tottenham 3-2. Chelsea lead Manchester United by two points after they were held at home by Everton. However Hayes felt Chelsea were below their best and she was relieved they were...
SB Nation
Everton 0-0 Arsenal: Live Blog | Halftime, positive start to Dyche era
45+3’ - Another chance right before the break! A counter ends with a cross into the box, DCL’s flicked header across the face of the goal and just wide, ooh. There’s the halftime whistle, 0-0 at the break, with the Toffees having the better of the chances.
BBC
Football regulator: New white paper delayed until later this month
The publication of the UK government's long-awaited white paper proposing reforms to shake up football has been delayed to later this month. Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said on January 26 that the paper would be published in "two weeks' time". Expected proposals include the introduction of an independent football regulator...
Soccer-Manchester United and Arsenal slip up as Chelsea go top of WSL
MANCHESTER, England, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The title hopes of Manchester United and Arsenal suffered setbacks when they were held to scoreless draws in the Women's Super League on Sunday, allowing Chelsea to replace United at the top of the table after a superb 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur.
Comments / 0