BBC

Wales squad selector: Who would you pick for Wales' Six Nations trip to Scotland?

Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC

Matt Dawson column: Steve Borthwick has boxed himself in with Owen Farrell

Watch highlights and analysis from the first weekend of matches from 18:00 GMT on Sunday, 5 February on BBC Two and BBC Two Wales. I would not be quick to criticise England's defeat by Scotland. Overall it was a fair performance, but there is one looming area of concern for me - and I am sure for many England fans - after that match.
BBC

Six Nations 2023: Welsh rugby in turmoil as Warren Gatland prepares for Scotland

Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off:16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC

Sabri Lamouchi: Cardiff City need 'five or six' wins to stay in Championship

Manager Sabri Lamouchi says Cardiff City need to win at least five of their 16 remaining Championship games to avoid relegation to League One. The Bluebirds are without a win in 11 league matches after Saturday's 1-0 loss at Hull City. But Lamouchi says he is confident Cardiff have enough...
BBC

England 23-29 Scotland: Townsend says Scotland can improve after dramatic win

Gregor Townsend believes Scotland can deliver even more after their stunning 29-23 Six Nations win over England. Duhan van der Merwe's second try of the game secured Scotland back-to-back wins at Twickenham for the first time. The tense win was all a bit much for Townsend, who may have led...
BBC

Bid for faster trains on England-Wales border

Plans to improve public transport in communities on the England-Wales border have been released. Put forward by transport body Midlands Connect, the proposals include road and rail improvements across the Shropshire Marches as well as Mid and West Wales. Helen Morgan, the Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said the...
BBC

Sunday's transfer gossip: Maguire, McTominay, Rice, Aubameyang, Gallagher, Bueno, Osimhen

England defender Harry Maguire, 29, and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, will lead an exodus of six big-name players at Manchester United this summer. (Mirror) West Ham are confident of securing an £80m-plus summer transfer fee for 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice, with Newcastle set to compete with Arsenal and Chelsea. (Football Insider)
BBC

2023 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships: Will Mikaela Shiffrin star?

Will Mikaela Shiffrin make more history, or could Britain's Dave Ryding steal the show? The Alpine World Ski Championships are upon us - and the BBC has extensive coverage. Courchevel and Meribel will host the event - which runs from 6-19 February - as it returns to the French Alps for the first time since being held in Val d'Isere in 2009.
NBC Sports

Nottingham Forest beats Leeds to continue surge

Nottingham Forest won yet again as they beat Leeds United 1-0 to move into midtable and keep their great recent form going. Steve Cooper’s side have won three of their last five Premier League games and are unbeaten in that stretch. Brennan Johnson continue his fine form too as the youngster sent home a beautiful volley in the first half and Forest defended well to keep Leeds at bay with new signing Keylor Navas in fine form in goal.
BBC

Liverpool 2-0 Reading: Quick-fire double earns Reds vital win in WSL relegation battle

Two quick-fire goals earned Liverpool a vital win against Women's Super League relegation rivals Reading. Missy Bo Kearns scrambled in the opening goal in the 62nd minute, before Ceri Holland slammed in from close range three minutes later. Victory moved Liverpool eight points above the WSL relegation zone. Reading have...
BBC

Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Chelsea: Emma Hayes criticises Blues despite topping WSL

Emma Hayes called her Chelsea team "sloppy" despite returning to the top of the Women's Super League by beating Tottenham 3-2. Chelsea lead Manchester United by two points after they were held at home by Everton. However Hayes felt Chelsea were below their best and she was relieved they were...
SB Nation

Everton 0-0 Arsenal: Live Blog | Halftime, positive start to Dyche era

45+3’ - Another chance right before the break! A counter ends with a cross into the box, DCL’s flicked header across the face of the goal and just wide, ooh. There’s the halftime whistle, 0-0 at the break, with the Toffees having the better of the chances.
BBC

Football regulator: New white paper delayed until later this month

The publication of the UK government's long-awaited white paper proposing reforms to shake up football has been delayed to later this month. Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said on January 26 that the paper would be published in "two weeks' time". Expected proposals include the introduction of an independent football regulator...
Reuters

Soccer-Manchester United and Arsenal slip up as Chelsea go top of WSL

MANCHESTER, England, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The title hopes of Manchester United and Arsenal suffered setbacks when they were held to scoreless draws in the Women's Super League on Sunday, allowing Chelsea to replace United at the top of the table after a superb 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

