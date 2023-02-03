ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

WYFF4.com

Anderson County PAWS at critical capacity, director says

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Anderson County PAWS is at full capacity, according to Kim Sanders, director and veterinarian at Anderson County PAWS. "It's been a really long year," said Sanders. "We've had higher numbers every single month than we've ever seen here at the shelter. So it's really challenging with staff and not knowing what animal control is either going to bring in or call us about every single day. We definitely have more large dogs on site than is normal for us to be housing right now. That's a big need that we have right now is finding homes for these large dogs."
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Darius Rucker to headline charity concert in Anderson, South Carolina

ANDERSON, S.C. — Grammy Award-winning singer Darius Rucker is set to headline a charity event in Anderson, South Carolina. Rucker will headline the Southern Fried Circuit charity concert on July 28 at the William A. Floyd Amphitheater at the Civic Center in Anderson. (Video above: Hootie & the Blowfish...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

3 hurt, 1 killed in head-on crash in Greenville

Country music star Darius Rucker will be preforming at a charity concert in Anderson. An Upstate luxury brand company is heading to New York Fashion Week. Big Dave Eats has you covered on tasty places to enjoy for the Super Bowl. Vehicle fire on I-85 in Gaffney. Updated: 7 hours...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville Police Department reports almost 20% drop in violent crimes

Greenville Police Department announced a 17.7% decline in violent crimes and a 43% reduction in murder and non-negligent homicide. In 2022 specifically, the City of Greenville reports 73 fewer violent crimes and a drop in all categories of violent crimes, including murder, negligent homicide, sexual assault, robbery and aggravated assaults. The Uniform Crime Reporting program compiles data from voluntary law enforcement agencies to calculate and track crime over the years.
GREENVILLE, SC
fox17.com

SC State alumni to serve as honorary co-chairs at scholarship gala

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Armstrong Williams and Donnie Shell will be honorary co-chairs at the South Carolina State University (SC State) Foundations' 32nd Scholarship Gala & Tribute. According to a Feb. 3 press release, both are alumni of SC State. The 2023 gala is scheduled for April 22...
GREENVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Textile roots serve as foundation for new vision of community

For decades, abandoned textile mills have stood as proud but derelict reminders of South Carolina’s manufacturing history; however, recent redevelopment trends are bringing new life to communities whose vitality had waned with the closing of those mills. What’s happening in two such communities – Drayton in Spartanburg County and...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Counterfeit money used at South Carolina McDonald's, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities in Anderson County, South Carolina are trying to identify the man they say used counterfeit money at McDonald's. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office posted a picture from the drive-thru on Facebook and say they are...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. deputies searching for runaway 13-year-old

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office said 13-year-old Francisco Amilcar Leica Domingo was last seen at around 7:08 p.m. in Berea. Domingo is four-feet-four inches tall, weighs...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
cbs17

11-year-old boy charged with assault near South Carolina school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — An 11-year-old has been charged following an incident near a Greenville County, South Carolina school in January. According to the Greenville Police Department, the incident happened on Jan, 20 at 2:30 p.m. at 435 Summit Drive across the street from Summit Drive Elementary School in Greenville, South Carolina.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to vehicle fire in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson City Fire Department said they responded to ta vehicle fire that was caused by a crash on Monday afternoon. According to the department, crews were on scene at around 2:48 p.m. at 2117 Hwy. 81 North. Officials said there were no injuries and...
ANDERSON, SC

