Three Greenville Co. officials retire, celebrate careers
A legacy celebration was hosted at Unity Park to honor three of Greenville's elected officials who have all recently stepped down from their roles.
New Black History Exhibit highlights local tragedy at Gaffney Visitors Center
The Gaffney Preservation and Revitalization Coalition is hosting a new Black History Month exhibit for February 2023.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County PAWS at critical capacity, director says
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Anderson County PAWS is at full capacity, according to Kim Sanders, director and veterinarian at Anderson County PAWS. "It's been a really long year," said Sanders. "We've had higher numbers every single month than we've ever seen here at the shelter. So it's really challenging with staff and not knowing what animal control is either going to bring in or call us about every single day. We definitely have more large dogs on site than is normal for us to be housing right now. That's a big need that we have right now is finding homes for these large dogs."
WYFF4.com
Darius Rucker to headline charity concert in Anderson, South Carolina
ANDERSON, S.C. — Grammy Award-winning singer Darius Rucker is set to headline a charity event in Anderson, South Carolina. Rucker will headline the Southern Fried Circuit charity concert on July 28 at the William A. Floyd Amphitheater at the Civic Center in Anderson. (Video above: Hootie & the Blowfish...
FOX Carolina
3 hurt, 1 killed in head-on crash in Greenville
Country music star Darius Rucker will be preforming at a charity concert in Anderson. An Upstate luxury brand company is heading to New York Fashion Week. Big Dave Eats has you covered on tasty places to enjoy for the Super Bowl. Vehicle fire on I-85 in Gaffney. Updated: 7 hours...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Police Department reports almost 20% drop in violent crimes
Greenville Police Department announced a 17.7% decline in violent crimes and a 43% reduction in murder and non-negligent homicide. In 2022 specifically, the City of Greenville reports 73 fewer violent crimes and a drop in all categories of violent crimes, including murder, negligent homicide, sexual assault, robbery and aggravated assaults. The Uniform Crime Reporting program compiles data from voluntary law enforcement agencies to calculate and track crime over the years.
FOX Carolina
Work underway to find solution to Upstate dam older than its intended lifespan
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The race is on to ease concerns about the Lake Conestee Dam, which is decades older than its original intended lifespan. People from Greenville to Greenwood say if the dam breaks, it could lead to an environmental disaster. “This is a disaster that South Carolina...
WYFF4.com
Mak & Cheesecakes will have grand opening at storefront in Simpsonville this week
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — What was once only a mobile cheesecake business is about to get its own storefront in Simpsonville, South Carolina. Lisa Forbes, co-owner of Mak & Cheesecakes, joined WYFF News 4's Destiny Chance for a live interview Monday at noon, previewing the grand opening of their storefront this week.
fox17.com
SC State alumni to serve as honorary co-chairs at scholarship gala
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Armstrong Williams and Donnie Shell will be honorary co-chairs at the South Carolina State University (SC State) Foundations' 32nd Scholarship Gala & Tribute. According to a Feb. 3 press release, both are alumni of SC State. The 2023 gala is scheduled for April 22...
FOX Carolina
Upstate non-profits and Prisma Health launch new foodshare program, feeding 440 families
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new food initiative will help fill the gaps in access to fresh and affordable food in Greenville county. It’s a USDA food share program called the Produce Prescription Initiative. Greenville is one of only a few South Carolina counties to get this funding.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Textile roots serve as foundation for new vision of community
For decades, abandoned textile mills have stood as proud but derelict reminders of South Carolina’s manufacturing history; however, recent redevelopment trends are bringing new life to communities whose vitality had waned with the closing of those mills. What’s happening in two such communities – Drayton in Spartanburg County and...
FOX Carolina
GA man sentenced to prison for trafficking meth in NC, district attorney says
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Georgia was sentenced to prison followed by five years of supervised release for trafficking meth in Western North Carolina, according to district attorney Dena J. King. Documents filed with court said 34-year-old Brandon Todd O’Dell of Hiawassee, Ga conspired with other...
WYFF4.com
Beloved, longtime Asheville restaurant employee shot in bed, with 6 children in home, friends say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man described as a "longtime employee" of a popular Asheville restaurant was shot while sleeping in his home with his six children inside, officials said. Buncombe County deputies said they were called just after midnight Friday to a home on Black Locust Drive about gunshots...
WYFF4.com
Counterfeit money used at South Carolina McDonald's, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities in Anderson County, South Carolina are trying to identify the man they say used counterfeit money at McDonald's. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office posted a picture from the drive-thru on Facebook and say they are...
Neighborhood Infrastructure Bond continues to advance the City of Greenville
Greenville is investing $36 million into roads, sidewalks, and public spaces through the Neighborhood Infrastructure Bond.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. deputies searching for runaway 13-year-old
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office said 13-year-old Francisco Amilcar Leica Domingo was last seen at around 7:08 p.m. in Berea. Domingo is four-feet-four inches tall, weighs...
cbs17
11-year-old boy charged with assault near South Carolina school
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — An 11-year-old has been charged following an incident near a Greenville County, South Carolina school in January. According to the Greenville Police Department, the incident happened on Jan, 20 at 2:30 p.m. at 435 Summit Drive across the street from Summit Drive Elementary School in Greenville, South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Loud boom scares some in Abbeville area of Upstate, shakes buildings, witnesses say
Folks in part of the Upstate made calls and sent emails to the WYF News 4 newsroom Monday about a "scary" loud boom. WYFF News 4 found out it's probably not the last time our area will hear the startling noises. Above video was published on Jan. 26. MORE HEADLINES:
greenvillejournal.com
Where Black history was made — and lives on — around downtown Greenville
Throughout downtown Greenville, century-plus-old sites — especially churches and cemeteries, sanctuaries and resting places for souls living and dead — stand as tributes to the city’s Black heritage. “For the culture of the Black American, it’s important for us to hold onto the memory of our history,”...
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson City Fire Department said they responded to ta vehicle fire that was caused by a crash on Monday afternoon. According to the department, crews were on scene at around 2:48 p.m. at 2117 Hwy. 81 North. Officials said there were no injuries and...
