MLive.com
Highlighting top performers, vote for Ann Arbor-area Winter Sports Athlete of the Week
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor-area Winter Sports Athlete of the Week poll continues with 12 student-athletes nominated for the fan poll for the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 4. Readers can vote as many times as they’d like until the poll closes at 9 a.m. on Friday.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball, fighting for its season, takes a rivalry win and moves on
ANN ARBOR -- Juwan Howard laughed before the question was finished. His Michigan team had just defeated Ohio State on Sunday, 77-69, for a second straight win that improved the Wolverines’ record to 13-10 overall and 7-5 in the Big Ten. The head coach was asked if he’d discussed...
MLive.com
4-star linebacker will be ‘field general’ for Michigan State
EAST LANSING – Jordan Hall was on an official visit at Michigan State and had seen enough. The 2023 four-star linebacker from IMG Academy in Florida committed to the Spartans in June and was going to wait to announce it. But the following day, while he was at coach Mel Tucker’s house alongside Michigan State players, coaches and other recruits, Hall decided to go public with his decision in a commitment shared via social media.
Top ranked Notre Dame Hockey tops Michigan’s best
(WFRV) – It was a showcase showdown in Michigan over the weekend that the prep hockey scene rarely has seen. Wisconsin’s best high school hockey team, Notre Dame Academy, faced off against Michigan’s top-ranked team, Detroit Catholic Central on Saturday. That was one of the Tritons’ two games at the hockey showcase. On Friday, Notre […]
MLive.com
Greenhills tennis coach Eric Gajar adds Hall of Fame induction to lengthy resume
Eric Gajar has accomplished a great deal during his head coaching career in the game of tennis. And late last month the Ann Arbor Greenhills coach added another accomplishment to his already lengthy resume as he was inducted into the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association (MHSTeCA) Hall of Fame.
MLive.com
Metro Detroit high school girls and boys basketball scores from the Feb. 4-5 weekend
Most scores are reported through the Associated Press and the MHSAA. To add your missing score, email japurcell@mlive.com or tag @JaredPurcellDET on Twitter with the results. Stats from the game are accepted too. North Farmington 68, Muskegon 55 (Feb. 4)
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball: FGR girls claim CHSL title; Skyline boys snap Saline’s win streak
The magical season for Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard’s girls basketball team continued on Friday. The Fighting Irish used 10 3-pointers to down Warren Regina 44-26 and claim at least a share of the Catholic High School League-Central title.
MLive.com
Two former Michigan State stars help National team to win in Senior Bowl
Jayden Reed and Bryce Baringer picked up a win in their last game wearing a Michigan State helmet. The former All-American Spartans helped the National team to a 27-10 win against the American squad in the Senior Bowl on Saturday at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. Reed...
MLive.com
Blackwell twins lead Warren Lincoln past Northview in state-ranked boys hoops showdown
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Warren Lincoln coach Wydell Henry said having the Blackwell twins on his team is a blessing. And they are a nightmare for opponents. Moses Blackwell had a game-high 18 points to win the MVP and his twin Markus Blackwell had 14 as Lincoln beat Grand Rapids Northview 52-37 on Saturday at the 2K23 Showcase at Aquinas College.
MLive.com
Michigan State hopes A.J. Hoggard can spark late-season run
NEW YORK – Michigan State has seen A.J. Hoggard at his best this year, when the junior point guard went more than a month while barely turning the ball over and had the Spartans’ offense operating at a high level. For the Spartans to break out of a...
Michigan Football & Jim Harbaugh, QB Coach, Juwan Howard & Hoops, National Signing Day
Michigan basketball is hanging in there, and it's officially the offseason for football, but there's still always something to talk about.
MLive.com
Hunter Dickinson powers Michigan past Ohio State for important win
ANN ARBOR -- As Michigan warmed up before Sunday afternoon’s game against Ohio State, one Wolverine staff member called the contest a “must win.” Michigan needs to string together some wins late in the season, and protecting home court is especially important. The Wolverines delivered on Sunday,...
Michigan football hiring Josh Sinagoga as offensive analyst, sources confirm
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football program will add Josh Sinagoga as an offensive analyst, sources confirmed to The Michigan Insider. Sinagoga spent the previous four years at Youngstown State, where he most recently worked as quarterbacks coach and co-recruiting coordinator. At Michigan, he will fill the analyst vacancy created by Kirk Campbell’s promotion to quarterbacks coach.
MLive.com
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Friday, February 3
JACKSON -- Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Friday, February 3. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
wcsx.com
Fox Blunders MSU Spartans, Naming Them Wolverines on National TV
Talk about not getting respect. The Michigan State men’s basketball team was playing Rutgers Saturday (Feb. 4) afternoon on Fox. Usually, the most action you get out of these games is watching Tom Izzo go nuts, which is always entertaining. I love the guy. But, for this game, there was all kinds of weird action, in that Fox actually called the Michigan State Spartans the Michigan State Wolverines!
Coffee shop reopens on University of Michigan campus for first time since COVID
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A coffee shop on the University of Michigan campus has finally reopened after being used as a COVID-19 testing center the past few years. Seven10East Café reopened in mid-January. The shop originally opened in September 2019.
Wheelchair basketball fundraiser returns to Dexter High School
DEXTER, MI - A wheelchair basketball fundraiser for the Ann Arbor VA Hospital is returning to Dexter High School. The event, which takes place on Feb. 13, returns to an in-person format for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. While the fundraiser, which pits teams of U.S. Army and...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. Ohio State (2/5/23): Free live stream, tipoff time, channel
Michigan will shoot for a winning streak for the first time in a month against a Big Ten rival. The Wolverines host a slumping Ohio State squad on Sunday afternoon to start a three-game homestand. Watch Michigan basketball on FuboTV (7-day free trial) | Paramount+. Michigan bounced back from a...
MLive.com
Michigan State vs. Rutgers prediction: NCAAB picks for Saturday, 2/4
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The resumes for both Michigan State and Rutgers are pretty solid as we get closer to Selection Sunday. Per the latest Bracket Matrix...
MLive.com
No. 1 Detroit Catholic Central hockey surges past No. 2 Houghton, 5-2, in MIHL Showcase
TRENTON -- The third period could have gotten off to a better start for the Detroit Catholic Central hockey team on Friday evening. The saving grace is that it ended how they had hoped. Carrying a 3-1 lead into the third period over No. 2-ranked Houghton, No. 1 Catholic Central...
