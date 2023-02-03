ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

MLive.com

4-star linebacker will be ‘field general’ for Michigan State

EAST LANSING – Jordan Hall was on an official visit at Michigan State and had seen enough. The 2023 four-star linebacker from IMG Academy in Florida committed to the Spartans in June and was going to wait to announce it. But the following day, while he was at coach Mel Tucker’s house alongside Michigan State players, coaches and other recruits, Hall decided to go public with his decision in a commitment shared via social media.
WFRV Local 5

Top ranked Notre Dame Hockey tops Michigan’s best

(WFRV) – It was a showcase showdown in Michigan over the weekend that the prep hockey scene rarely has seen. Wisconsin’s best high school hockey team, Notre Dame Academy, faced off against Michigan’s top-ranked team, Detroit Catholic Central on Saturday. That was one of the Tritons’ two games at the hockey showcase. On Friday, Notre […]
MLive.com

Hunter Dickinson powers Michigan past Ohio State for important win

ANN ARBOR -- As Michigan warmed up before Sunday afternoon’s game against Ohio State, one Wolverine staff member called the contest a “must win.” Michigan needs to string together some wins late in the season, and protecting home court is especially important. The Wolverines delivered on Sunday,...
247Sports

Michigan football hiring Josh Sinagoga as offensive analyst, sources confirm

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football program will add Josh Sinagoga as an offensive analyst, sources confirmed to The Michigan Insider. Sinagoga spent the previous four years at Youngstown State, where he most recently worked as quarterbacks coach and co-recruiting coordinator. At Michigan, he will fill the analyst vacancy created by Kirk Campbell’s promotion to quarterbacks coach.
wcsx.com

Fox Blunders MSU Spartans, Naming Them Wolverines on National TV

Talk about not getting respect. The Michigan State men’s basketball team was playing Rutgers Saturday (Feb. 4) afternoon on Fox. Usually, the most action you get out of these games is watching Tom Izzo go nuts, which is always entertaining. I love the guy. But, for this game, there was all kinds of weird action, in that Fox actually called the Michigan State Spartans the Michigan State Wolverines!
MLive.com

Michigan State vs. Rutgers prediction: NCAAB picks for Saturday, 2/4

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The resumes for both Michigan State and Rutgers are pretty solid as we get closer to Selection Sunday. Per the latest Bracket Matrix...
