Republican demands Joe Biden, Kamala Harris resign after 'catastrophic Chinese spy balloon spectacle'
Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., demanded Saturday that both president Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should resign after allowing a Chinese spy balloon to fly over America.
Schumer breaks silence on Chinese spy balloon, praises Biden admin for shooting it down
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., broke his silence Saturday about the Chinese spy balloon to offer praise for the Biden administration for shooting it down.
NBC's Chuck Todd asks Pete Buttigieg why Biden's accomplishments aren't being celebrated by the public
'Meet the Press' anchor Chuck Todd asked Pete Buttigieg why President Biden's achievements in office haven't been 'penetrating' the American public.
Hillary Clinton privately thinks Kamala Harris lacks 'political instincts' to win a primary: Report
A Monday article from The New York Times claimed two Democrats recalled hearing Hillary Clinton doubting Kamala Harris' ability to 'clear a primary field.'
Republicans rip Biden after Chinese spy balloon shot down: ‘Our enemies used to fear us’
Several congressional Republicans tore into President Biden after the Chinese spy balloon that hovered over the U.S. for several days was shot down off the coast of South Carolina.
China spy balloon shows country is preparing citizens for war that could come at ‘any time’: expert
China's spy balloon flying over Montana shows that the country is preparing its citizens for war that could come at any time, an expert told Fox News Digital.
Greg Gutfeld: The only way you can teach Democrats a lesson is to give it back to them
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld breaks down how to get Democrats to "stop making big deals out of stupid things" amid a vote to boot Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee on "The Five."
Massive earthquake hits Turkey, expert warns of 'second' pandemic price surge and more top headlines
MASS DEVASTATION - More than 1,300 dead as terrifying 7
Miami Black leaders apologize to Gov. Ron DeSantis after a member called him racist
Black leaders in Miami apologized to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after one of its members called him a racist in response to his actions related to content in schools.
China fumes after US pops its balloon, warns of possible ‘responses’ to ‘clear overreaction’
The Chinese government said it disapproves of the U.S. decision to shoot down an unmanned surveillance balloon and warned it may have "responses" to that action.
If Chinese spy balloon escapes US airspace, get ready for an even bigger disaster
A Chinese spy balloon has been floating over America this week. That's shockingly bad news. But things will get even worse if the balloon is allowed to leave American airspace.
Democrats warn of election consequences for Biden after DNC votes to alter presidential nominating calendar
Republicans and Democrats are criticizing the DNC after it voted Saturday to make drastic changes to its presidential nominating calendar for the 2024 election cycle.
Ron DeSantis files legal complaint against Orlando foundation for allegedly sexualizing kids with drag show
The DeSantis administration filed a formal legal complaint against an Orlando venue for illegally exposing young children to "lewd activity" during a Christmas drag show.
Eric Swalwell roasted on social media after asking why GOP colleague's 'gun' is 'so small'
Eric Swalwell, a Democrat from California, prompted backlash after he inquired about the size of a Republican colleague's pin, which is in the shape of a rifle.
BLM founder calls out Biden, Buttigieg and officials for refusing to defund police: ‘Deep cowardice’
The founder of Black Lives Matter, Patrisse Cullors, slammed President Biden and other officials for showing "deep cowardice" and siding with "violent police forces."
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Black pastor excoriates White people in the wake of Tyre Nichols death: They 'gonna bring you down!'
Black pastors in Texas and North Carolina delivered racially-charged sermons about racism and social justice after the police-involved death of Tyre Nichols.
Mike Pompeo calls on Biden to shoot down China's balloon, warns his 'weakness is provocative'
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the "Biden administration's weakness is provocative" as it refuses to take down a Chinese spy balloon hovering over the U.S.
Florida mother found dead in street near SUV with her sleeping child inside ID’d, family says she was pregnant
Alana Sims, 22, was identified by her family as the woman who was found dead in a residential street in Tampa, Florida, near an SUV where her toddler was sleeping inside.
Chinese spy balloon is a tremendous embarrassment to the US, shows Biden weakness: Montana senator
Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines voices his concerns over the Chinese spy balloon and explains how the Biden admin should respond on "The Story."
