Mchenry, ND

North Dakota Woman Charged with Beating 5-Month-Old Baby to Death at Illegal Day Care

A 48-year-old woman and day care provider in North Dakota has been arrested for allegedly beating a 5-month-old child under her care to death last year. Patricia Ann Wick was taken into custody and charged with one count each of murder in the course and in furtherance of certain crimes, caregiver child abuse, and operating a family child care home without a license, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
CARRINGTON, ND
