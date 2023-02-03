Read full article on original website
California DA calls Newsom a 'menace to public safety' in escalating war of words over police officer's death
Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp continues to point the finger at Gov. Gavin Newsom's policies after a released convict allegedly gunned down a young cop on the job.
Newsom has ‘blood’ on his hands after CA police officer killed by released convict, DA says
Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp blamed Gov. Gavin Newsom for the death of Selma Police Department Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.
Jan. 6 rioter who attacked Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick sentenced to more than 6 years in prison
Julian Khater of New Jersey was sentenced to more than six years in prison for assaulting several Capitol police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
North Dakota Woman Charged with Beating 5-Month-Old Baby to Death at Illegal Day Care
A 48-year-old woman and day care provider in North Dakota has been arrested for allegedly beating a 5-month-old child under her care to death last year. Patricia Ann Wick was taken into custody and charged with one count each of murder in the course and in furtherance of certain crimes, caregiver child abuse, and operating a family child care home without a license, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
China spy balloon shows country is preparing citizens for war that could come at ‘any time’: expert
China's spy balloon flying over Montana shows that the country is preparing its citizens for war that could come at any time, an expert told Fox News Digital.
Man who allegedly fled N.H. police at 127 mph caught later because he was driving a rental car
The man rented the car he was speeding in through Turo, a rental car app. After an investigation that took over a month, New Hampshire State Police have arrested a Connecticut man they say drove 127 mph before fleeing police in early December. The man initially evaded police, but was...
Florida mother found dead in street near SUV with her sleeping child inside ID’d, family says she was pregnant
Alana Sims, 22, was identified by her family as the woman who was found dead in a residential street in Tampa, Florida, near an SUV where her toddler was sleeping inside.
Bryan Kohberger Was Having 'Intimate Meetings' With Police Before Murders
Kohberger was interviewed for a research assistant position with the Pullman Police Department months before the November 13 killings.
2 California Sheriff's Deputies from Same Department Killed in Separate Incidents Within 2 Weeks
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department, located in Southern California, is reeling following the death of two of its deputies — Darnell Calhoun and Isaiah Cordero — who were killed in separate incidents less than two weeks apart. Calhoun was killed in the line of duty on Friday at...
Hawaii woman found hogtied, strangled in bathtub in murder-suicide: Police
Johnalynn Ilae was found dead in a bathtub with zip ties around her wrist in an apartment in the Waikele area of Honolulu, Hawaii, police said.
Chinese nationals captured after crossing into Texas illegally, paid smugglers $35K each
Three nationals were apprehended in Mission, Texas on Tuesday after each paying $35,000 to be smuggled illegally across the U.S.-Mexico border.
NY judge jails ex-gynecologist who abused 100s of women
NEW YORK (AP) — An ex-gynecologist convicted of sexually abusing hundreds of patients was ordered to spend the next two months in jail as he awaits sentencing, a federal judge in New York City ruled Wednesday. After hearing statements from some of the victims during the bail hearing, U.S....
Ron DeSantis files legal complaint against Orlando foundation for allegedly sexualizing kids with drag show
The DeSantis administration filed a formal legal complaint against an Orlando venue for illegally exposing young children to "lewd activity" during a Christmas drag show.
Minnesota Democrat argues for menstrual products in boys' bathrooms: 'Not all who menstruate are female'
The Minnesota Legislature is considering a bill that would require all public and charter schools to make menstrual products available in girl and boy restrooms.
Kamala Harris mocked as 'utterly incapable' as husband emerges as key Biden admin player
Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer slammed VP Harris for her lack of political skill, warning she is 'utterly incapable' of ever becoming the president.
New gun safety act prohibits wearing, carrying, or transporting firearms on real property without permission in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD. - Maryland State Senator Waldstreicher and Lee have introduced new legislation, the Gun Safety Act of 2023. The act seeks to regulate the wearing, carrying, or transporting of firearms within the state.
Reporters face jail for interviewing Christian who left LGBT lifestyle, warn of assault on free speech
Maltese journalists are raising an alarm about the state of free speech in Europe as they face prosecution for interviewing a Christian who talked about leaving the LGBT lifestyle.
Alex Murdaugh's alibi just had an 'atomic bomb' drop down on it: Criminal defense attorney
South Carolina criminal defense attorney Cindy Crick weighed in on the impact of testimony from the first week of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial on "Sunday Night in America."
Philadelphia teen shot by victim he allegedly attempted to carjack faces charges
A teen who was shot while attempting to carjack a vehicle in Philadelphia has been charged in the incident.
