Man wanted for throwing explosive device at parked car in North Merrick
Detectives tell News 12 the incident happened Sunday around 5:30 p.m. on Sherman Avenue.
Woman, 82, found breathing at Long Island funeral home hours after being pronounced dead
PORT JEFFERSON, NY (PIX11) — An 82-year-old woman was found breathing at a funeral home on Saturday, hours after she was pronounced dead at a Long Island nursing center, officials said. The woman, who has not been publicly named, was pronounced dead at Waters Edge Rehab and Nursing Center in Port Jefferson on Saturday at […]
Long Island man hit by 2 vehicles, killed in Farmingville: police
Editor’s note: Police initially said that the pedestrian’s first name was “Ronald.” They later issued a correction, saying that his first name was “Roland.” The story below has been updated to reflect this. — FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A pedestrian was struck by two vehicles and died Sunday evening on Long Island, according to authorities. […]
Suffolk police: Lindenhurst man dies following fall into canal
Don Seddio, 65, fell into the canal behind 990 Pacific Street at around 10 p.m. Friday night, according to Suffolk homicide detectives.
Suffolk police rescue dog from Lake Ronkonkoma
There is no word on how the dog ended up in the water, but it's uninjured.
NYPD officer from Deer Park clinging to life following Brooklyn shooting
An NYPD officer from Deer Park is fighting for his life this morning after he was shot in Brooklyn over the weekend while off-duty. Police say the off-duty officer arranged on social media to meet up with the seller of a car on Ruby Street in East New York. He...
Would-be car thieves arrested after trying to break into Holmdel garage. Here’s what we know
According to Middletown Mayor Tony Perry, four men tried a different tactic in their attempt to steal cars Sunday morning - they rented their getaway car off an app known as Turo.
NYPD: Man shot, critically injured during police standoff in Concourse Village
Authorities said just before 2:30 p.m., the 49-year-old man assaulted a 63-year-old woman on East 153rd Street and Grand Concourse.
Police: Two suspects wanted for multiple violent Brooklyn robberies
Police say the pair entered the Wiz Khalifa Smoke Shop on Livonia Avenue last Sunday and took rolling papers without paying.
Car strikes entrance to Gateway Apartments in Bridgeport – 3rd time in 2 years
Police said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. while the car was traveling south on West Avenue and veered off course.
DWI Crash: Teenage Girl Charged After 2 Seriously Injured In Dix Hills
A teenage girl has been accused of driving drunk after an overnight crash that seriously injured two people near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 in Dix Hills. The 17-year-old girl was driving a 2010 Honda Civic with three passengers eastbound on Vanderbilt Parkway,...
NYPD: 15-year-old charged with murder, arson in connection to fatal Soundview house fire
Police say a teenager has been charged with murder and arson after starting a house fire in Soundview fire that killed a 27-year-old man last week. The NYPD arrested 15-year-old Lily English, someone they say the department is familiar with. Police say English is accused of setting fire to a...
Source: Off-duty NYPD officer critically injured during armed robbery is from Deer Park
According to the NYPD, the officer is a five-year veteran of the force who works patrol.
Teenager arrested for DWI following crash in Dix Hills
Suffolk County Police arrested a teenage driver on Feb. 4 following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured two people in Dix Hills. A 17-year-old female was driving a 2010 Honda Civic with three passengers eastbound on Vanderbilt Parkway, one-quarter mile east of McCulloch Drive, when she lost control of vehicle and crashed into the woods at approximately 9:15 p.m.
NYPD: 15-year-old faces slew of charges, including murder, in Soundview house fire
The teenager is facing a slew of charges, including murder, arson, assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.
Police: Teen stabbed younger brother in Trumbull Mall parking lot
Trumbull police say at 8 p.m, Jovanie Hall, 18, of Bridgeport, drove to the mall to pick up his brothers. They say as they walked in the parking lot, Hall stabbed his 16-year-old brother.
