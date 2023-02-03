ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbury, NY

PIX11

Long Island man hit by 2 vehicles, killed in Farmingville: police

Editor’s note: Police initially said that the pedestrian’s first name was “Ronald.” They later issued a correction, saying that his first name was “Roland.” The story below has been updated to reflect this. — FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A pedestrian was struck by two vehicles and died Sunday evening on Long Island, according to authorities. […]
FARMINGVILLE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Teenager arrested for DWI following crash in Dix Hills

Suffolk County Police arrested a teenage driver on Feb. 4 following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured two people in Dix Hills. A 17-year-old female was driving a 2010 Honda Civic with three passengers eastbound on Vanderbilt Parkway, one-quarter mile east of McCulloch Drive, when she lost control of vehicle and crashed into the woods at approximately 9:15 p.m.
DIX HILLS, NY

