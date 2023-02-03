Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Our Favorite Speakeasies in Detroit CityEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
At a Detroit airport, US police discovered a juvenile dolphin's skull inside abandoned luggage.Sherif AbdelazizDetroit, MI
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
5 Things Flint, MI Wouldn’t Want Seen By A Chinese Spy Balloon
Since the Chinese Government has flown another "weather balloon" over the US (we know it was a spy balloon with equipment the size of three busses attached) ... it made me think, "What if it flew over Flint, MI? What would we not want them to see?" These are the first five things that came to mind.
Michigan’s Best Diner For ‘Down Home’ Food Has 2 Locations
Michigan is full of delicious restaurants, pubs, sports bars and diners with fantastic "down home" food (more on that momentarily). Take a look at some of the most recent spots featured nationally and state-wide for having great food + popular national spots wanting to open-up in Michigan:. Michigan Best Reuben...
This Michigan Legend Is of the “Best Sandwich Shops in America”
Real talk. It takes something special to create a truly incredible sandwich. I'm to talking about the one you make at home in your kitchen by slapping together a few slices of bread and a little meat and cheese. I'm talking about the kind of sandwich that has people willing to travel and wait in line for hours.
Michigan Teacher Creates Sharks Out Of Snow, Goes Viral
A lot of people complain about the snow, but some people enjoy it - or at least try to make the most of it. Case in point, Madison Heights resident Jennifer Ramirez. The highly talented school teacher did not just make the most of the snow in her front yard - she made sharks out of it.
Huge Dog Fighting Operation in Detroit Busted, 130+ Dogs Rescued
133 dogs were recently rescued from a huge dog fighting operation in Detroit. It's believed to be the largest operation to combat dogfighting in Michigan's history. Even though it's believed all 133 dogs will survive, Bark Nation, an animal nonprofit out of Detroit is asking for urgent donations to help care for the dogs. They believe that with daily care and post-seizure work, it'll cost more than $74,000. So far (as of writing this article), they've managed to raise just over $38K.
Awesome All Michigan Line Up Coming To The Machine Shop
A night of pure Michigan music is coming to the world-famous Machine Shop in April 2023. The show will feature Shallow Truths, Avalon Black, and Werewolves. This will be the first time ever that fans can see Shallow Truths at The Machine Shop. Avalon Black has rocked The Shop on numerous occasions, and Werewolves is the all-original music project of the area's favorite cover band, Jon Fett Quartert. This night will also mark the debut performance of Werewolves at The Machine Shop.
Oakland County Woman Accused of Posing As Children’s Therapist in Brighton
An unlicensed woman from Oakland County who posed as a therapist at a recovery center in Brighton faces numerous charges. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin is accused of posing as a board-certified therapist who allegedly treated children with autism at the Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton. Fake Therapist Faces Numerous Charges. According...
Michigan’s Eloise Asylum Offers Frightening Valentine Date Night
Valentine's Day is coming up so start making your plans now. Valentine's Day for most people consists of chocolates and flowers followed by dinner and a movie. Why not do something a little more fun and extreme this year? Eloise Asylum in Westland has just the thing. Eloise Asylum Haunted...
Flint’s Bishop Airport Receives $3.5M Grant To Make Major Repairs
One of the best things about the Genesee County area is Flint's Bishop International Airport. The convenience of avoiding intense traffic to Detroit or, the ease of getting through security and exiting after arrival. It's quick & efficient... and now, receiving a much-needed repair funding. What upgrades will Bishop International...
Oliver T’s In Grand Blanc Has Paczki Day Vodka For A Limited Time
If you love eating a paczki every year on Fat Tuesday, but could do without the calories, you do have an alternative - Paczki Day Vodka. The highly anticipated alcohol is made in Michigan at Detroit City Distillery every year in February for Fat Tuesday celebrations. To my knowledge, the highly coveted creation has only been available online, and it is again this year. However, Oliver T's Market on Hill Road in Grand Blanc does have bottles for sale now for a limited time.
Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy Resigns After Death of Pontiac Woman and Two Kids
A sheriff's deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff's Department has resigned, after an investigation into the deaths of a Pontiac woman and two children earlier this month. Monica Cannady and her two young boys were found in a wooded field in Pontiac on Sunday, January 15 of this year. Investigators believe the family had been outside in the cold for days. Mental illness is believed to be the root of Cannady's paranoia which led her to leave their home, evading neighbors, family, and authorities attempting to offer help.
