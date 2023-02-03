ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cars 108

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Cars 108

5 Things Flint, MI Wouldn’t Want Seen By A Chinese Spy Balloon

Since the Chinese Government has flown another "weather balloon" over the US (we know it was a spy balloon with equipment the size of three busses attached) ... it made me think, "What if it flew over Flint, MI? What would we not want them to see?" These are the first five things that came to mind.
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

Huge Dog Fighting Operation in Detroit Busted, 130+ Dogs Rescued

133 dogs were recently rescued from a huge dog fighting operation in Detroit. It's believed to be the largest operation to combat dogfighting in Michigan's history. Even though it's believed all 133 dogs will survive, Bark Nation, an animal nonprofit out of Detroit is asking for urgent donations to help care for the dogs. They believe that with daily care and post-seizure work, it'll cost more than $74,000. So far (as of writing this article), they've managed to raise just over $38K.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Awesome All Michigan Line Up Coming To The Machine Shop

A night of pure Michigan music is coming to the world-famous Machine Shop in April 2023. The show will feature Shallow Truths, Avalon Black, and Werewolves. This will be the first time ever that fans can see Shallow Truths at The Machine Shop. Avalon Black has rocked The Shop on numerous occasions, and Werewolves is the all-original music project of the area's favorite cover band, Jon Fett Quartert. This night will also mark the debut performance of Werewolves at The Machine Shop.
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

Flint’s Bishop Airport Receives $3.5M Grant To Make Major Repairs

One of the best things about the Genesee County area is Flint's Bishop International Airport. The convenience of avoiding intense traffic to Detroit or, the ease of getting through security and exiting after arrival. It's quick & efficient... and now, receiving a much-needed repair funding. What upgrades will Bishop International...
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

Oliver T’s In Grand Blanc Has Paczki Day Vodka For A Limited Time

If you love eating a paczki every year on Fat Tuesday, but could do without the calories, you do have an alternative - Paczki Day Vodka. The highly anticipated alcohol is made in Michigan at Detroit City Distillery every year in February for Fat Tuesday celebrations. To my knowledge, the highly coveted creation has only been available online, and it is again this year. However, Oliver T's Market on Hill Road in Grand Blanc does have bottles for sale now for a limited time.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Cars 108

Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy Resigns After Death of Pontiac Woman and Two Kids

A sheriff's deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff's Department has resigned, after an investigation into the deaths of a Pontiac woman and two children earlier this month. Monica Cannady and her two young boys were found in a wooded field in Pontiac on Sunday, January 15 of this year. Investigators believe the family had been outside in the cold for days. Mental illness is believed to be the root of Cannady's paranoia which led her to leave their home, evading neighbors, family, and authorities attempting to offer help.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy