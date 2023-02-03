Fried food can be a dangerously delicious meal of the day. Although the crispy golden crunch of a well-fried fish or chicken tender can be satisfying, it also tends to come with more fat content. The act of deep frying itself means that you are submerging food items in hot oil in order to cook them. Because some of that greasy oil stays within the breading of the food that you fried, that means that it's passing right through your digestive system. This added oil to your diet with the mixture of fatty foods may be link to heart disease, per Medical News Today. However, if you were to change your deep frying methods to include the use of an air fryer it could greatly reduce the amount of oil needed and ingested. Air fryers use only a fraction of oil in the cooking process and instead utilize hot air to fry up your favorite dishes.

3 DAYS AGO