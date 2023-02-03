Read full article on original website
People are only just realizing there’s an Android feature that makes your home screen much more useful
ANDROID users have been informed of a feature on their devices that can make their home screens more efficient. If you have an Android device, then you are aware of the many features it comes loaded with. These tools are meant to enhance the user experience and streamline common smartphone...
11 hidden Android features you should be using
Android phones are capable of so many things, here are 11 hacks you probably didn't know about.
There Might Be Hidden Apps On Your Android Phone. Here's How To Find Them
Smartphones have become ubiquitous, thanks not only to their versatility and processing power, but also the apps that are available on those devices. A device's app ecosystem can make or break the user experience, which is why Apple and Google invest so much into their respective app stores. The app store is only the tip of the iceberg on Android, though. While Google has made it a little less trivial to use them, third-party app sources are still an option, and after installing an app, Android users often have a lot of control over how those apps are presented on their devices.
How to delete cookies on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your user preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Cookies make it possible for websites to remember things like your login information, shopping cart contents, language preferences, and more to provide a personalized experience.
Android users urged to change two settings immediately – including one that can stop snooping
ANDROID Users have been urged to change two settings on their devices for a better experience. They include a security hack and one to make the screen easier to read. Every smartphone device comes equipped with a lock screen. This is meant to protect your sensitive information and privacy. That...
Latest Telegram update makes translating entire chats as simple as a tap
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Many of the best messaging apps are increasingly conversations to happen across language barriers thanks to advanced tools such as Telegram's translation button. Up until now, though, that feature would only allow you to translate one message at a time, so making sense of an entire foreign-language chat was a bit of a chore. In its most recent v9.4 update, Telegram believes it has solved that problem with a new quick button for translating entire conversations.
ZDNet
How to take a screenshot on Android
Screenshots are a convenient way to remember a recipe, show someone an issue you're having with an app, or just have a record of something you saw on your phone's screen. It's kind of wild to think that for the first few years Android existed, it wasn't even possible to take a screenshot without rooting the phone. That's changed, however, and all Android devices now have the same screenshot shortcut.
Amazon will start charging Prime members up to $10 in delivery fees on grocery orders under $150
Delivery charges range from $3.95 to $9.95, depending on the size of the order, and go into effect February 28, Amazon announced Friday.
Android Authority
How to print text messages from your Android phone
Getting a hard copy of your text messages might be easier than you think. While so much of life is paperless nowadays, there are still good reasons for many to print text messages from an Android phone. Professionals will often need paper evidence of conversations for files, or you may just want to preserve a meaningful message for posterity.
Elevate your Samsung S23 Ultra with Spigen’s exclusive new lineup of accessories
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether you reserved a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, or it’s on your to-buy list, you’re going to need hardware to protect your new device. And if you’re looking to do more than prevent your phone from getting busted, one of Spigen’s three new S23 Ultra cases can augment your experience while keeping your tech protected in style. Spigen’s cases regularly show up on roundups of our favorite accessories – like the best cases for the S22 and S22 Ultra – and for good reason. Through its partnership with Samsung, Spigen has an inside edge in designing custom features to support Samsung’s new releases. This latest collection of cases and accessories brings updates to Spigen’s classic lineup and introduces new features making their Android debut.
Android 13 QPR2 now prevents you from screenshotting your Wi-Fi credentials
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of the behind-the-scenes levers in Android that app publishers and even device manufacturers on the system side of things can pull to protect any contents from being purloined with a screengrab of any sort is the secure flag (that's FLAG_SECURE for the devs in the back). It's great for enforcing copyright to the chagrin of DRM haters everywhere — there are ways of getting around it, but fewer than there were years ago and, as such, more complex — but it's also terrific for protecting the goods in your password manager. But do you really need that sort of coverage when you're just trying to share your Wi-Fi credentials with visitors at your house? Google seems to think so.
YouTube Music vs. Apple Music: Which music streaming service is better?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Gone are the days when we used to transfer and listen to songs offline on our phones. These days, users prefer a dedicated music streaming service to enjoy millions of tracks at their fingertips. The streaming war is heating up among Spotify, Amazon, Apple, and Google. Apple and Google are aggressively pushing Apple Music and YouTube Music with several plans and service bundles. But which one is better?
Google's new Credential Manager brings us closer to a passwordless future
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Password managers are a staple for surviving the modern Internet, but Google and Apple have been promoting a world in which users won’t need to memorize passwords or worry about hackers stealing all of your credentials. While the road to a passwordless future isn’t exactly finished, Google released a new tool that will make it easier for app developers to offer a simple sign-in experience in their apps, regardless of the type of credentials that are required for the account.
Google Pixel Watch is back to its best price for Valentine's Day
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Pixel Watch is a gadget we've waited a long time to get, and now that it's finally here, we're still in love with it. At $300, this is the best price we've seen for this device at a retailer, so we're pretty excited to see it discounted again.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, two days in: The start of something familiar
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Following months of leaks and rumors, the Galaxy S23 series made its grand debut earlier this week. While my colleagues at Android Police managed to get some early hands-on time with all three of Samsung's latest phones, I flew to San Francisco to watch the event unfold live and in-person. After, I headed over to explore the company's Galaxy Experience pop-up, where I was handed my very own Galaxy S23 Ultra. Though you'll have to wait a little longer for our full review, here's everything I've noticed during my first 48 hours.
How to get the old Wi-Fi toggle back on your Android 12 phone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android 13 is the latest version of Google's operating system, and it's rolling out to many of the best Android phones and tablets. It refines many features that came with Android 12, such as Material You, dynamic themes, and privacy and security enhancements. While most of these Android 12 features were highly welcomed by users, some changes were not well received. One such tweak was the replacement of the Wi-Fi and mobile data toggles with the Internet panel.
Best Mastodon apps for Android in 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Contemporary Android smartphones come pre-installed with a variety of social media apps. Understandable, as posting on social, be it Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, has become part of our routine. Established in 2006, Twitter has been at the forefront of social media.
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 screen protectors in 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy S23 packs the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2. And while it certainly improves the scratch resistance and drop protection of the 6.1-inch display, the glass is not invulnerable. So, if you are shelling out $800 and upgrading to the Galaxy S23, you'll want to ensure that its beautiful screen remains intact and scratch-free. A quick and relatively-affordable way to do that is by adding a screen protector.
iOS 16.3 lets iPhone users add lock screen widgets to a classic wallpaper if you still have it
With iOS 16, Apple introduced a new lock screen for the iPhone that lets users customize it with different widgets, font styles, and even multiple wallpapers. However, the update removed classic iPhone wallpapers, and users who still had one of them before installing the update were unable to customize it. But that has changed with iOS 16.3.
Samsung's One UI 5.1 battery widgets look pretty familiar
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Preorders are underway for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, but a fair number of owners-to-be are still waiting eagerly for stuff they don't know all about — just bits and pieces from all those leaks in the past months. One such detail coming from One UI 5.1 should be a new battery widget, giving device owners a quick glance at the battery levels of all their connected devices, such as their Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, plus "other supported devices." We're now getting a first-hand glimpse at Samsung's dual-pronged approach to this feature.
