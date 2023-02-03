ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Freebie Friday: 1st weekend of Feb. deals

By Laura Hutchinson
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TRuTg_0kbD7uBz00

(WTNH) — The first weekend of the month means there’s some free entertainment coming up.

On the first Saturday of the month, Free Family Program is back at the Connecticut Historical Society. It’s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hartford and this week you’ll be creating one-of-a-kind Valentine’s gifts to give to your loved ones.

The first Saturday is also when Home Deport has crafts for the kids, this week at participating stores, they’ll be making Valentine’s vases. It’s best to pre-register, so contact your location to check availability.

If you love Broadway, you may be able to see a show for free! The 25th annual Kid’s Night on Broadway is set for Tuesday, March 21. Anyone under 18 can get their ticket for free, and there’s also a deal for adults.

They can get half-off tickets as long as they bring a kid to the show. Participating shows have not yet been determined, but you can sign up for information about Kid’s Night on Broadway at the Broadway Fan Club.

And as we approach Valentine’s Day, we’re starting to hear about free weddings that will be offered. Hamden will be waiving the marriage license fee on Valentine’s Day, and it will be first come first serve for the first 100 couples. And, a reception will b in the legislative council chambers.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Rock Spot Climbing: Hang around a rock climbing gym during February break

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re looking for a challenge, a goal, or a thrill, this Wallingford hot spot is the place to be. “This is Rock Spot Climbing in Wallingford, also known as Prime Climb,” said Assistant Manager Matt Roscetti. Scaling a wall combines mental concentration with physical endurance. Each course in this rock-climbing […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven artists celebrated at Mary Wade art show

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The arts were celebrated in New Haven on Saturday, capturing the beauty of the Elm City. The Mary Wade retirement community held an art show and open studio which featured local artists who created permanent pieces of art for the new Chatham Place. Residents of Clinton Avenue came out to […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

5 AMAZING German Restaurants in CT in 2023

If you are looking for some great German restaurants in CT, you have come to the right place. I’ve put together a list of some restaurants where you can find the best German food in Connecticut. Whether you’re looking for a fine-dining or causal atmosphere, there’s something for you...
CONNECTICUT STATE
tourcounsel.com

Danbury Fair | Shopping mall in Connecticut

Danbury Fair (also referred to as Danbury Fair Mall) is an upscale shopping mall located in Danbury, Connecticut. As of 2011, it is the second largest shopping mall in Connecticut, as well as the fifth largest in New England. It is located off of Interstate 84 and U.S. Route 7 opposite the Danbury Municipal Airport.
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Black Heroes Trail honors Hartford’s changemakers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — People walking along Main Street in Hartford now have a chance to learn more about the people who shaped the city’s history. Hartford unveiled the Black Heroes Trail on Thursday. The project includes 19 installations that each highlight a different, impactful hero. “You look up and say, ‘Wow! I didn’t know!'” […]
HARTFORD, CT
tourcounsel.com

Eastfield Mall | Shopping mall in Springfield, Massachusetts

The Eastfield Mall is a shopping mall in Springfield, Massachusetts, which is owned by Mountain Development Corporation, and was built in late 1967 by the Rouse Company. The three anchors, JCPenney, Macy's, and Sears closed in 2011, 2016, and 2018, respectively. The movie theater, Cinemark closed in 2020. The mall...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Bethany Community School closed, water shut off

BETHANY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bethany Community School officials announced that the school is closed on Monday. The school’s website stated that the school is closed due to a burst water pipe, which led to water being shut off in the building. Use News 8’s Closings & Delays page for the latest information on closures […]
BETHANY, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport holds vigil to honor Tyre Nichols

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of Bridgeport held a vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols who was killed by police in Memphis.           The vigil was held at noon at Bridgeport City Hall on Friday. The Bridgeport Police Department was there in force as were city leaders and community members. Clergy members said the vigil […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Nyberg – Nancy on Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – As more and more small-town newspapers fade into the sunset, there are still a few pioneers who work tirelessly to inform their communities. Nancy Chapman the founder, co-editor, and publisher of a hyper-local online newspaper that serves the town of Norwalk discussed her work in an interview with News 8 on […]
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Pet of the Week: Atlas!

(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a stunning dog named Atlas! As you can see from his photos Atlas is handsome, athletic, and has a silver and cream-colored coat. He’s 3-and-a-half years old and true to his Greek Titan-inspired name, he has a strong sense of adventure and exploration. On top of […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

13 people displaced after 5 separate house fires across CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Red Cross is helping 13 people after 5 different fires across Connecticut. One family, two adults, three children after a fire yesterday on Pleasant Street, New Britain. One family, four adults, one child after a fire today on Jackson Road, Bloomfield. One family, one adult...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Egg-celent gift: Norwalk bakery gives out free eggs amid shortage

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Amid the ongoing egg shortage, a bakery in Norwalk is handing out a dozen to those in need. Forever Sweet Bakery announced it received 30 dozen eggs from their friends and supplier Wades Dairy in Bridgeport. While supplies last, the bakery will give each customer a dozen eggs when purchasing a […]
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

WTNH

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy