Minnesota State

knsiradio.com

Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus Raises Concerns Over Gun Control Bills Passing Through Commitee

(KNSI) — A slew of gun control bills working their way through the Minnesota legislature has a 2nd Amendment watchdog group worried. Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Rob Doar tells KNSI he’s concerned about the so-called “red flag law.” He says the idea of getting guns out of the hands of people in crisis is a good one. So much so that it is already a policy in the state, but most people don’t realize it. Doar says a red flag system is less effective than remedies available currently.
kelo.com

Minnesota 100% Clean Energy Bill reaches the governor’s desk

ST. PAUL, MN (KELO.com) — The 100% Clean Energy Bill passed Minnesota’s senate last week. The bill, awaiting a decision from the governor, would require utility companies to transition to 100% carbon-free energy by 2040. The bill does have protections for marginalized communities to ensure they see benefit, not harm, from the transition. A signature from Governor Walz would include Minnesota with ten other states committing to 100% clean or renewable energy.
ktoe.com

Walz Could Sign ‘100 Percent by 2040’ Energy Bill on Tuesday

(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Tim Walz could sign a bill as soon as tomorrow (Tuesday) that requires 100 percent of Minnesota’s electricity come from carbon-free sources by 2040. North Mankato Democratic Senator Nick Frentz says, “We have not dealt with climate change effectively as a state and as a country and as a planet, frankly, and the things that they told us were gonna happen 30 years ago are happening right now.” Republicans warn of skyrocketing electricity prices and “rolling blackouts” if technology can’t deliver when needed — and they say additional nuclear must be in the mix. Democrats say there’s still no national storage site for spent nuclear fuel, and radioactive waste continues accumulating at Prairie Island and Monticello.
mprnews.org

DFL steams ahead at MN Capitol, GOP brands it ‘extreme’

Republicans are outnumbered at Minnesota’s Capitol. And so far, they’ve been unable to stop an early onslaught of DFL-backed legislation on abortion, energy, voting and more. As the Legislature tilts toward an upcoming debate over a new state budget, Republicans are approaching their minority role this session with...
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota House committee furthers four gun control bills

A Minnesota House committee on Friday approved four gun control bills that would mandate safe firearm storage, expand background checks, create a “red flag” law to seize guns from people deemed dangerous, and require gun owners to promptly notify law enforcement if their firearms are stolen. The bills’ passage through the House Public Safety Finance […] The post Minnesota House committee furthers four gun control bills appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota public safety committee approves four gun control bills

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota lawmakers are one step closer to passing several new gun control bills.Four made it through a public safety committee Friday. With Democrats in control at the Capitol, there's a real chance for these bills to become law.One proposal requires permits and background checks for all gun sales - not just those at licensed dealers. Sellers would also have to submit records of transfers. Penalties would increase for false information too.The next pitches are a red flag law - once a petition to remove a weapon is in, the court must hold a hearing within two...
fox9.com

Gun control bills advance at Minnesota Capitol

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Democrats are advancing a series of tougher gun restrictions, with both sides of the debate making clear that the political dynamics have changed. Gun rights groups no longer have a Republican-controlled Senate as a backstop, while gun control advocates are pressuring DFL lawmakers...
WDIO-TV

Minnesota Legislative Session 2023

Currently, the Minnesota Legislative session is going on with bills being passed at an unprecedented speed. In what is now an all three part of the legislature being DFL-controlled, this makes us wonder what is going on, and how these bills are affecting us. We sat down with Representative Natalie Zeleznikar (R) to get her take.
KARE 11

Gun bills advance at State Capitol

ST PAUL, Minn. — For the first time in four years the gun control issue has returned to the Minnesota State Capitol. The House Public Safety Committee Friday passed four measures intended to reduce gun violence, including universal background checks and red flag protection orders. The bills passed on straight party-line votes, with all Republicans opposed and all Democrats in favor.
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota leaders aim to redesign state flag

A pioneer plows a field, his rifle propped against a nearby stump, as a Native American man on horseback rides toward a setting sun against a backdrop of St. Anthony Falls and pines. A banner proclaiming "L'Etoile du Nord" waves over the scene, which is encircled in lady slippers and key dates.
KARE 11

Minnesota Senate passes '100 Percent by 2040' bill

ST PAUL, Minn. — Late Thursday night, Minnesota lawmakers passed a bill designed to cut carbon emissions statewide while creating more clean-energy jobs. If the bill is signed by Governor Tim Walz, Minnesota utilities would be obligated to transition to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040 to step up the fight against climate change under a bill speeding through the Legislature.
KARE 11

Gov. Walz signs CROWN Act into law

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has signed the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act into law. The act “adds a definition of race to the Minnesota Human Rights Act to explicitly protect natural hairstyles and textures, including but not limited to braids, locks, and twists,”.
mprnews.org

Bill making Juneteenth a MN holiday is headed to Walz

House lawmakers passed a bill Thursday night that establishes Juneteenth — June 19 — as an official state holiday. It’s the date in 1865 viewed as the formal abolition of slavery in the United States even though it came years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.
knsiradio.com

House Public Safety Committee Debates Gun Control Measures Friday

(KNSI) — Gun control is on the docket today for the Minnesota House Public Safety Finance and Policy Committee. Among the items up for discussion are the following:. House File 396, which would require a locking device be required for each firearm transfer and safe storage of guns and ammunition and criminal penalties for violators.
visitwinona.com

MN Governor Tim Walz approves budget dollars for second passenger train

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz included the second passenger train that will run roundtrip from the Twin Cities to Chicago in his 2024-2025 budget according to a story in the LaCrosse Tribune. It’s part of a shared match with the federal government with Minnesota’s portion contributing to track and signal improvements in Winona and La Crescent as well as startup operating costs. The second train will accommodate rail passengers who are looking for more daily frequent service. The Winona Amtrak Station currently services the Empire Builder which stops twice a day and runs from Chicago to Seattle. The Great River Rail Commission has been advocating for a second train and sees the second train as an opportunity for “business, communities, college students, tourism, and more.”
