Construction of a new senior residence on Route 512 is nearly done, and the opening date for The Vero at Bethlehem will be sometime this spring. Legend Senior Living will manage the residence, full name The Vero at Bethlehem Personal Card and Memory Care. The address is 4700 Bath Pike (Route 512), on the northeast corner of Route 512 and Southland Drive in Hanover Township, Northampton County.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO