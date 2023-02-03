Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Son of firefighter who died after fighting fire in West Penn Twp. invited to State of the Union Address
WASHINGTON - A man whose father died after fighting a three-alarm house fire in Schuylkill County in December will be attending President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night. U.S. Rep. Susan Wild invited Nick Gruber, son of New Tripoli Volunteer Firefighter Marvin Gruber, and Nick’s wife Natalie,...
WFMZ-TV Online
The Vero, a senior living residence in Hanover Twp., will open later this spring
Construction of a new senior residence on Route 512 is nearly done, and the opening date for The Vero at Bethlehem will be sometime this spring. Legend Senior Living will manage the residence, full name The Vero at Bethlehem Personal Card and Memory Care. The address is 4700 Bath Pike (Route 512), on the northeast corner of Route 512 and Southland Drive in Hanover Township, Northampton County.
WFMZ-TV Online
National cafe chain offering 'craveability of the tropics' opens in Quakertown area shopping center
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - As winter's chill continues to grip the region, a new eatery is offering a taste of the tropics in upper Bucks County. Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a national fast-casual cafe concept, opened in late January at 272 N. West End Blvd. in Richland Township. The cafe, operated...
WFMZ-TV Online
Local contractor charged with theft
SPRING TWP., Pa. - A Shillington contractor is in trouble with the law after police say he took money for work he never performed. Investigators say 6 victims, all the in the Spring Township and West Reading areas, allegedly made down payments to the contactor to perform work on their residences. Police say Leone never did the work.
WFMZ-TV Online
Firefighters use ATVs to knock out brush fire
UNION TWP., Pa. - Fire crews in Berks County had to overcome some tough terrain to knock out a brush fire. It broke out around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in Union Township near the 100 block of Crusher Road. Several fire companies from Berks and Chester counties responded. The fire...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man shot during fight in Allentown, police say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are looking for information about a fight that ended with gunfire Sunday night. A man with a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital around 8 p.m., police said. Investigators determined he was shot in the 2100 block of S. Lumber Street during a fight...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shelter in Allentown helps keep people warm amid freezing temps
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The bitter cold weather is making it painful to be outside across our region, even for a little bit. "The cold is a problem, but the wind is just what makes it worse man, it's just terrible out here," said George Martin, who we caught walking outside in downtown Allentown.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police find gunshot victim in car on Route 412 outside of Hellertown
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A reported accident turned into a shooting investigation when Bethlehem police found a man with a gunshot wound inside the car. A single-vehicle accident was reported around 4 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of Hellertown Road, also known as Route 412, near Interstate 78, just outside of Hellertown, said Bethlehem police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies after hit-and-run in McDonald's parking lot
BRISTOL TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for information on a truck and driver in a fatal hit-and-run in a McDonald's parking lot. It happened around 4 p.m. Sunday at the fast food restaurant at 7700 Bristol Pike near Levittown, said Bristol Township police. The pedestrian who...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies in house fire in upper Bucks County
A man is dead after a house went up in flames in upper Bucks County. Dozens of firefighters from around the area were called to the scene in Richland Township late Friday night. The fire broke out in the Melody Lakes community -- just off or Route 309 -- around...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown police investigate shooting after victim shows up at hospital
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a shooting Sunday night. Police said a gunshot victim walked into a local hospital. Investigators said they were still piecing together where the shooting happened and who all was involved. Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, a heavy police presence was seen in the area...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man who shot police chief in Bucks learns his sentence
YARDLEY, Pa. - A man has learned his fate after pleading no contest to shooting a police chief in Bucks County. Colin Petroziello, 25, was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in a state correctional institution for shooting Yardley Police Chief Joseph Kelly, according to a news release from the county district attorney's office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Family struggles to reach PPL about missing bill as complaints pour in
As the temperatures plummet, many people are relying on PPL's service to keep their homes warm. But right now, one family is struggling just to reach anyone at the company to straighten out billing concerns. Sitting in his home in Upper Milford Township Friday night, Randy Kraft tried calling PPL...
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman, 85, dies after Schuylkill County crash
WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - A woman died after a crash in Schuylkill County on Saturday. Ruth Bressler, 85, was pronounced dead around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release. She died of injuries sustained in a three-car...
WFMZ-TV Online
Beloved Nazareth area gift shop bidding farewell after 17 years
BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - A longstanding destination for handbags, jewelry, home decor and more is closing in Northampton County. Missing Piece, a 17-year-old, family-owned and -operated boutique selling clothing and accessories, home decor and gifts, is set to close in about a month at 462 Bushkill Center Road in Bushkill Township. Online sales are also ending.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: New charcuterie cup business offering fun, functional way to snack
Whether you're looking to chow down during a sports game, spoil that special someone for Valentine's Day or satisfy guests' appetites at a wedding, baby shower or other special occasion, a new Lehigh Valley business - serving up unique and portable treats - may be just the ticket. Olive to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Multi-vehicle crash in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There was a multi-vehicle crash in Allentown at Business Park Lane and American Parkway. The accident involved two cars. Both drivers sustained non life threatening injuries. Towing was on scene to remove the vehicles.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigate shooting on Route 412 near Hellertown
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Police blocked off part of a busy road in Bethlehem while they investigate a shooting. Bethlehem police say a shooting incident happened in the 1100 block of Hellertown Road, also known as Route 412, just outside of Hellertown in the area of Interstate 78. The southbound side...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Police release more details about Thursday night pursuit with man wanted on parole violation
READING, Pa. - Police say a chase in downtown Reading, that left two people with minor injuries, started just two blocks away from where it ended. A woman and a young child were hurt when the car they were in was struck by a stolen car being pursued by police Thursday night.
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus bookstore opening second Lehigh County location
A popular Emmaus bookstore is starting another chapter with a second location in Lehigh County. Let's Play Books, established in 2013, is planning to open a second outpost this spring in Allentown's West End. Owner Kirsten Hess is keeping the new location's exact address under wraps for the time being,...
