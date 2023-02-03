Police Search Underway After Chase Ends In Crash In SE Oklahoma City

A search is underway after an early-morning chase that ended in a crash in southeast Oklahoma City on Friday.

Police say it started after officers spotted a stolen vehicle around 3 a.m., When officers attempted to pull the drier over, they sped off, leading police on a chase that reached speeds upwards of 100 MPH.

Police say the chase came to an end when the driver crashed near Southeast 51st Street and South Madera Boulevard. Police say an unknown number of people then fled from the vehicle.

Officers are now working to find anyone that was involved.

