Man hospitalized, power pole snapped in Troy crash

By Harrison Gereau
 3 days ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A section of Oakwood Avenue in Troy was closed for several hours Thursday afternoon after a car crashed into a utility pole. Police say the driver experienced a medical event, causing them to lose control of the car.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital by members of the Troy Fire Department. No updates have been provided on their condition.

Oakwood Avenue was closed between Middleburgh Street and Frear Park Road while National Grid repaired the pole. They finished the job later Thursday evening.

The driver, an unnamed man, was not charged with any crimes. No further details were available Friday morning.

