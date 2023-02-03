Read full article on original website
Vehicle removed from the Saline River near Hwy 63 bridge Sunday afternoon
Personnel with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Department as well as a local towing service were busy removing a vehicle from the Saline River Sunday afternoon, February 5, 2023 near the Jim Young Bridge on Highway 63 north of Warren. Details at this hour are still very limited. However, it...
Storm cleanup continues in South Arkansas
SHERIDAN, Ark. — Years of history were crushed in seconds earlier this week for Caroll Cotton. "I heard like a 'whooshing' noise, as the wind blew," Cotton said. "First reaction is a mess, you know, and just, the good lord took care of me. It didn't fall on my house."
COVID-19 cases down in Columbia County
Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada and Ouachita counties all reported slightly fewer new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,730. Total Active Cases: 39. Down...
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, February 3
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in February 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. David Michael Stone, 35, of El Dorado and Courtney Magen Jack, 33, of El Dorado, February 3. Darwin Mitchell...
Feb. 4 Power Restoration Updates
Drew County 27% of the customers were without power. C&L 2354 of 3197 Entergy 540 of 7428, Total 2940 of 10625 without power. Bradley County 21% without power. C&L 1213 of 1870 Entergy 141 of 4249, Ouachita Electric 75 of 615, Total 1452 of 6734 without power. Lincoln County 75%...
Thousands still with no lights in Grant County
Multiple thousand around the state are still waiting for their lights to turn back on as power outages continue to have its impact following this week's ice storm.
Cleveland County residents trying to stay warm, as thousands are without power caused by ice storm
This week’s ice storm affected tens of thousands in south Arkansas as many lost power, in Cleveland County many were left in the dark.
In the dark: 74,000 customers in south Arkansas without power
The ice storm’s aftermath on Thursday is taking out power lines and putting tens of thousands in the dark in south Arkansas.
City of Camden experience power outages due to falling trees
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Camden, Ark. experienced power outages due to falling trees in the Broadway and Austin areas. Residents are encouraged to take an alternate route until the cleanup is finished. “I was standing in the living room and I heard cracking and popping then this happened. I’m just glad it […]
Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, February 3
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during January 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Nakita Artis-Chatman vs. Michael Chatman, February 2. Catherine Cromeans vs. Brian Cromeans, February 2. Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during...
Renovation work coming to Atwoods-Brookshire's center
A major Magnolia shopping area is about to receive a big facelift. Columbia County real estate records indicate that Mag-Wal, Inc., of Little Rock has borrowed $995,000 from Arvest Bank of Rogers for the work. Mag-Wal has owned the property since 1986. It includes the current locations of Atwoods, Factory...
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, January 31
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 31, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Jessica Franks, 913 Buffington, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 23. Serena Martise Young, A/K/A Serena Harris Young, 1572 Columbia Road 61, Magnolia; Chapter...
City issues $247K in Jan. construction jobs
The City of Arkadelphia issued building permits with an estimated construction value of $247,485 for the month of January 2023. Records were obtained from the city’s Building Department under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act and include valuations of work except where omitted from reports. Jay and Christina Neal...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, February 6, 2023: SAU’s spring enrollment great news
Southern Arkansas University recorded fall 2022 enrollment of 5,094. It set a school record and was 15 percent above fall 2021 enrollment. Last week, President Trey Berry announced spring 2023 enrollment of 4,677. This was a spring enrollment record for SAU. Most universities suffer a drop-off between fall and spring enrollments, but for SAU to set a spring base of almost 4,700 students is outstanding. It is a credit to the university’s recruitment efforts, which is a reflection of what SAU has to offer prospective students. Let’s hope that this momentum continues.
El Dorado native and former Chicot County sheriff, Max R. Brown, passes away at 93
CHICOT COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Chicot County Sheriff’s Office mourns the death of its former sheriff, Max R. Brown. According to officials, Brown was a former Arkansas State Trooper before being elected sheriff of Chicot County, where he served from 1967 to 1988. Brown passed away on January 27, 2023, at the age of […]
Fire engulfs building at Warren Schools bus barn Saturday
WARREN, Ark. – Warren City and Bradley County Rural fire crews responded to a significant fire which broke out Saturday around noon at the Warren School District’s bus barn on Seminary Street. From the information SRC gathered on the scene, 911 was alerted by a nearby business owner...
El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon cutting for grand opening of Sincerely Skye
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the opening day of Sincerely Skye. Sincerely Skye is a new florist in the El Dorado community. The store is located at 717 Northwest Avenue and is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 […]
Rescheduled Columbia County criminal docket out for Monday
A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. A criminal court docket had been set for Thursday, but was rescheduled for 9 a.m. Monday due to inclement weather. Court will be held at the Columbia...
Officials believe inmate escape from Columbia Co. was planned
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Arkansas State Police and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are continuing the investigation into a jail escape that happened Jan. 30. On Thursday, KSLA got the latest in this investigation. Denickolas Brown, Dariusz Patterson, Meadow Saulsberry, and Rico Rose are are locked up once...
Ouachita Baptist University cites local students
Ouachita Baptist University has named 382 students to its Fall 2022 President’s List. To be named to the President’s List, a student must compile a grade point average of 4.0 and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.
