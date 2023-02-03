Southern Arkansas University recorded fall 2022 enrollment of 5,094. It set a school record and was 15 percent above fall 2021 enrollment. Last week, President Trey Berry announced spring 2023 enrollment of 4,677. This was a spring enrollment record for SAU. Most universities suffer a drop-off between fall and spring enrollments, but for SAU to set a spring base of almost 4,700 students is outstanding. It is a credit to the university’s recruitment efforts, which is a reflection of what SAU has to offer prospective students. Let’s hope that this momentum continues.

