Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference
You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
Mound residents stuck with unsafe drinking water due to elevated levels of manganese
MOUND, Minn. -- Water is something we use every day. To brush our teeth, bathe and cook with. We need to drink water to survive. You expect when you pay for water at your home, it will be clean and safe to drink. For one local community, that's not the case. People who live in Mound already pay some of the highest water bills in the state because of prior infrastructure improvements. And as WCCO found out, their water isn't safe and a solution isn't coming anytime soon.When people in Mound turn on their tap, the water sometimes has a rusty...
KEYC
City of Mankato warns people to stay off storm water ponds
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato wants residents to stay safe, which includes staying off storm water ponds. Although storm water ponds have aesthetic value, they are ponds with a purpose and are designed to specifically catch contaminants in water runoff from storm drains and remove them before water goes into the river.
KEYC
Temporary lane closure in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Beginning at 8 a.m. today, a portion of Park Lane between Sibley Parkway and Woodland Avenue will be temporarily closed for electrical utility work. The closure is expected to reopen later in the week, weather permitting.
I Can’t Believe I Missed This Minnesota Woman Participating On Wheel Of Fortune Last Night!
Dang! I hate being late to the party on things like this! I missed my chance to live vicariously through a fellow Minnesotan who was participating on the popular TV show Wheel of Fortune last night! Kelsey Mead of Mankato didn't win the whole thing, but she made some cash and fulfilled a lifelong dream in the process of playing.
Best Buy Closing This Popular Store in Minnesota
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Best Buy now being the latest chain to announce it is set to close a popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
Minnesota Resort Suffers Fire Damage
Dusty Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief reported at 10:38 a.m. February 3, 2023 firefighters received a call from Winjum's Resort, 17759 177th St. W. The caller stated they went into the restaurant and it appeared a fire had occurred sometime overnight. The fire was out but they wanted the fire department to come and make sure everything was okay.
Eden Prairie joins fencing consortium to protect City Center and Fire Station 1 in case of civil unrest
George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May 2020 and the police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center in April 2021 each sparked civil unrest that resulted in deaths and injuries in both cities, as well as significant property damage. Police and city leaders were criticized for how police handled [...]
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff Reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Equipment was stolen from a business on the 1100 block of Fourth Street South on Friday, Jan. 27. Information on the equipment taken is pending. Vehicle accident. Cannon Falls police received a report of a vehicle accident on...
Victims of Minnesota Murder-Suicide ID’D
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identities of the victims of a murder-suicide earlier this week. Bloomington Police responded to the report of a man slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a parking lot about five miles west of the Mall of America Wednesday night. Police Chief Booker Hodges said responding officers saw three people, not from the Twin Cities, dead of gunshot wounds inside of the pick-up.
ktoe.com
New Ulm Fire Department Responds to House Fire
On Thursday, February 2, 2023 8:03 am, the New Ulm Fire Department was dispatched to a rural structure fire at 22927 185th Avenue in Milford Township. Upon arrival, a house was fully involved and unoccupied. The house was a total loss. Smoke alarms were present and working. No cause has been determined. Firefighters were on scene for 4 ½ hours. No injuries were reported.
redlakenationnews.com
Father IDs 17-year-old shot to death last week in Chanhassen; woman, 18, in jail pending charges
A South St. Paul man on Sunday identified his son as the 17-year-old who was shot to death last week in Chanhassen allegedly by an 18-year-old woman who has been arrested. Manuel Bernal Jurado was hit by gunfire early Thursday in a residential neighborhood in the 700 block of Conestoga Trail, his father, Manuel Bernal, said in a phone interview with the Star Tribune.
KIMT
One hurt after semi and pickup truck collide in Freeborn County
BANCROFT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and a semi collided on Interstate 35 in southern Minnesota Saturday morning. The State Patrol says it happened just after 7:30 am near mile marker 13 in Freeborn County. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Todd Alan Vanessen, 53 of Edgerton, and a 2020 Freightliner driven by Denece Lynn Frisbie, 58, were both northbound on I-35 and alongside each other when they crashed together.
Comments / 0