ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Clinton, OH

Port Clinton's Brooks collects items to aid Willard nursing home fire victims

By Sheri Trusty
News Herald
News Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XvLJm_0kbD6sSk00

PORT CLINTON - On Jan. 19, lightning hit Blossom Healthcare in Willard, setting ablaze the assisted living facility in Huron County. All 13 residents were evacuated safely, but many of their belongings were destroyed in the fire.

A few days later, Heather Brooks of Port Clinton read a news post about the fire, and she was struck with familiar pain. Brooks has been employed as a nurse at Genoa Retirement Village for 18 years, and she lived through a devastating house fire about 10 years ago.

“It was two things that hit home,” she said. “My kids and I lost everything in the fire. You still have memories, but all your personal treasures — your pictures, your heirlooms — are gone. We were very dependent on donations.”

Memories of a fire a decade ago resurfaced for Brooks

As she read the news report, Brooks decided she wanted to help by collecting donations for the fire victims. When she posted about the project on her personal Facebook page, she was overwhelmed with so many donations that she didn’t have room to store them. She turned to her church, Lake Point Baptist Church, for help.

“I called my pastor and asked him if I could use space in the church. He said that’s the perfect reason to use the space,” Brooks said.

Lake Point Pastor Lloyd McCarroll was quick to say yes to help a trauma he knew well.

“First of all, I trust Heather’s judgment, and it was a reason to reach people in the name of Christ,” he said. “Also, we had a fire here, a few doors down, and we were smoked out. We were aching to get back to our own place with our own things.”

Brooks will be collecting donations at the church at 135 Maple St., Port Clinton, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for a couple more weeks. The church is in the corner of the plaza behind McDonald's.

Eight boxes of clothing collected for Blossom residents

Brooks collected eight big boxes of clothing, and now Blossom residents have all the clothes they need. Brooks is still collecting new personal hygiene items such as lotions, soap, shaving cream, lipstick, nail polish and perfume.

“They have bulk nursing home products, but I’d like to bring the comforts of home to them. I’d like to give them things that smell good, like lotions from Bath and Body Works,” Brooks said. “Something as small as a tube of lipstick can literally change their day.”

She is also collecting new electric razors, slippers, costume jewelry and art supplies.

Tara Villarreal of Blossom Healthcare said the facility’s activity department is in great need of supplies.

“Our activity department was especially compromised. All arts and crafts items are welcome,” Villarreal said. “Our activity director is literally having to start all over.”

Brooks suggested donors bring yarn, paint, paintbrushes, markers, crochet hooks, artificial flowers, games and journals.

“They love to journal,” Brooks said.

Brooks is glad she can help the fire victims, and she is grateful the donation project gives her the chance to teach her children the importance of ministry. Scripture, she said, impacted her greatly during the donation project, including Mark 12:31, which says, “And the second is like, namely this, thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. There is none other commandment greater than these.”

“This truly is near and dear to my heart,” she said. “Being able to share my faith and teach my family humility and good morals and values and touch others’ lives along the way is exactly what God has called us to do.”

Contact correspondent Sheri Trusty atsheritrusty4@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

TFRD responds to warehouse fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire at Tri-Dim Filter Corporation Saturday around 6:30 p.m. TFRD told 13abc that the fire started in the interior of the roof. Workers that were inside the building at the time of the fire made it out...
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

Vigil held for Huron County woman missing for over 5 years

NORWALK, Ohio (WOIO) - A vigil was held for missing Huron County woman, Amanda Dean, on her 42nd birthday. The mother of four has not been heard from since July 2017. Family, friends, and community members held the vigil outside the Huron County Sheriff’s Office in Norwalk. Up until...
HURON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TPD: driver rolls car after hitting parked car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Saturday night after the driver hit another vehicle. The crash occurred on East Indiana Avenue when the driver hit a parked car at a high rate of speed, flipping his vehicle, TPD says. Officers arrested the...
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S., Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release. Griggs, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office for drug trafficking, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Dorr St. westbound partially closes following a two-car crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dorr Street Westbound near the University of Toledo is partially closed after a two-car crash Friday night. According to the Toledo Police Department, one person was injured and transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Dorr St. westbound will remain closed until tow trucks...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Police Department charges woman $500 to recover stolen car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Should you have to pay to get your stolen car back? That’s the question Tiffany Lawrence is asking after the Toledo Police Department tried charging $500 to get her car back from TPD’s impound lot. “Why am I paying anything? That’s what I’m trying...
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
MARION, OH
huroninsider.com

Seneca County bank robbed; authorities searching for suspect

BETTSVILLE – Authorities are searching for a suspect after the Old Fort Bank in Bettsville was robbed Thursday morning. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the bank, brandished a firearm and demanded money. By the time deputies responded to the call of an armed robbery in progress, he had fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
BETTSVILLE, OH
13abc.com

TPD looking for suspect accused of shooting man at Zingers bar

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking to identify an unknown suspect accused of shooting a man at a Toledo bar overnight. Police say an unknown suspect shot a 31-year-old man after two people assaulted two others, including the shooting victim, at Zingers Bar & Grill in the 900 block of Matzinger late Thursday night. Police do not know the identities of the two assailants. It’s unclear what led up to the assault and the shooting.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect in Seneca County

BETTSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - BETTSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Seneca County are looking for an armed bank robbery suspect that prompted school lockdowns. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, a white male suspect is at large after an alleged bank robbery attempt at the Old Fort Bank in Bettsville, Ohio. Officials described the suspect as a man with medium build, approximately 5′8 to 5′10, wearing a black hoodie and a blue stocking cap. He was wearing a gray scarf over his face at the time of the robbery.
SENECA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals arrest Lorain man wanted for multiple crimes

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Team arrested a 42-year-old Lorain man early Wednesday after what the U.S. Marshals said was a series of “escalating crimes of violence.”. Randy Palos was taken into custody without incident in the area of E. 33rd...
LORAIN, OH
13abc.com

Otters spotted at Metroparks, among multiple species coming back

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Otters have been spotted on the banks of the Maumee River. It’s a rare sight, one that’s virtually unheard of since the 1930s, when habitat loss and overhunting decimated otter populations. “Otters are still relatively rare here,” said Metroparks Master Interpreter Kim High. “I...
TOLEDO, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

New names on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Wesley Lambert—White male, 31 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Lambert is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for tampering with evidence F3. He has ties to Mansfield and Shelby.
MANSFIELD, OH
News Herald

News Herald

544
Followers
225
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

The Port Clinton News Herald is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Port Clinton and Ottawa County, Ohio

 http://portclintonnewsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy