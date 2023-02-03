Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Tottenham 1-0 Man City: What Guardiola said
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to Match of the Day: "We started really well, they didn't cross halfway, or just once and we concede a goal, like happened two weeks ago. A well organised team, physical, we can't expect to create a lot of chances. When we lose balls in transitions it is more difficult.
Wales Bonner, Adidas Team on Jamaican Football Federation Kits
Grace Wales Bonner is continuing her relationship with Adidas with a new collaboration. The British fashion designer and the sports giant revealed on Monday a collection with the Jamaican Football Federation, with Wales Bonner creating the football kits for the players. The collection is the first under a four-year partnership between Adidas and the Jamaican Football Federation.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop Wales Bonner’s football kits include home, away and pre-match jerseys, as well as a reversible anthem jacket for the women’s...
Yardbarker
Boris Becker welcomed back to German tennis 'with open arms'
Boris Becker, a former tennis great who once held the title of world number one and won six Grand Slams, has been warmly received by the German tennis community after his release from a London prison. Becker, who was sentenced to two-and-a-half years for violating insolvency rules, was invited to...
Bayern Munich accused of being 'obsessed' with signing Barcelona players
A report in Spain has claimed that Bayern Munich are 'obsessed' with and 'fixated' on signing Barcelona players.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
msn.com
Who is in the FIFA Club World Cup 2023? Teams and bracket for tournament in Morocco
The FIFA Club World Cup is a competition which brings together the continental champions from different regions with the goal of crowning the best club in the world. This year's tournament is being held in Morocco between February 1-11 and it will feature a total of seven participants. This competition...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 20 of Man City’s 21 games, scoring 25 goals. Mohamed...
BBC
Wales squad selector: Who would you pick for Wales' Six Nations trip to Scotland?
Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
Idaho State Journal
Brignone wins worlds combined race after Shiffrin straddles
MERIBEL, France (AP) — Leaning on her ski poles and shaking her head, Federica Brignone thought she had squandered her chance for a gold medal in the women's combined. The Italian had just finished her slalom run on the opening day of the world championships, but a costly mistake slowed her down just before the flat finishing section. She didn't believe the lead she had built earlier Monday in the super-G portion of the race would hold up.
BBC
Matt Dawson column: Steve Borthwick has boxed himself in with Owen Farrell
Watch highlights and analysis from the first weekend of matches from 18:00 GMT on Sunday, 5 February on BBC Two and BBC Two Wales. I would not be quick to criticise England's defeat by Scotland. Overall it was a fair performance, but there is one looming area of concern for me - and I am sure for many England fans - after that match.
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Harry Kane and Tottenham Hotspur are names that go hand-in-hand for a generation of Premier League viewers, so how fitting that the English center forward has now scored more goals in a Spurs shirt than anyone in history?. Very. Kane, 29, fired Tottenham in front of Manchester City on Sunday...
Bethany England reflects on first month at Tottenham & scoring against Chelsea
Bethany England reflected on her first month at Tottenham and scoring against former club Chelsea
BBC
Aston Villa 1-1 Brighton: Julia Olme snatches point for WSL strugglers
Brighton earned a potentially vital point at Aston Villa as they battle against relegation from the Women's Super League. The visitors handed Villa the lead when Kayleigh Green turned a cross into her own net on 32 minutes. However, they snatched a second-half equaliser through Julia Olme following a Villa...
Soccer-Former Newcastle winger Atsu missing after Turkey earthquake
ACCRA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Ghana international winger Christian Atsu is among those missing after the collapse of an apartment building in Hatay, Turkey, following Monday's huge earthquake.
SkySports
WSL: Chelsea edge five-goal thriller at Tottenham, Manchester United held by Everton
Lauren James scored a solo stunner as Chelsea moved two points clear of Man Utd at the top of the Women's Super League after winning 3-2 at Tottenham Hotspur, while Marc Skinner's side were held to a goalless draw at home by Everton. The visitors opened the scoring after just...
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest beats Leeds to continue surge
Nottingham Forest won yet again as they beat Leeds United 1-0 to move into midtable and keep their great recent form going. Steve Cooper’s side have won three of their last five Premier League games and are unbeaten in that stretch. Brennan Johnson continue his fine form too as the youngster sent home a beautiful volley in the first half and Forest defended well to keep Leeds at bay with new signing Keylor Navas in fine form in goal.
BBC
Man Utd 2-1 Crystal Palace: What ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "When you have 10 after a player is sent off and it is quickly 2-1, you have to hold on for the win. The first 70 minutes was all ours, we dominated the game. A big compliment for the team, we played with a lot of energy and really well in possession and defence transition. In the last 20 minutes we showed we can fight and have team spirit."
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Steve Clarke, Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd
Scotland manager Steve Clarke wants the national team to leave Edinburgh's Oriam and use Lesser Hampden in Glasgow as their training base, starting with the week building up to the opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus on 25 March. (Sun) Rangers boss Michael Beale's comments about Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou...
Soccer-Everton halt Arsenal march, Liverpool slide continues
LIVERPOOL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Arsenal suffered a reality check in their pursuit of the Premier League title on Saturday, losing 1-0 at struggling Everton in manager Sean Dyche's first game in charge, while Liverpool imploded in their third consecutive away defeat.
New mum Elinor Barker ‘optimistically realistic’ ahead of track return
Elinor Barker will be back on track for Great Britain at the European Championships this week 11 months after giving birth to son Nico, but motherhood is not the only major change for the 2016 Olympic champion.Barker, who learned she was pregnant while helping Britain to team pursuit silver at the Tokyo Olympics, is not just juggling nappy changes with training blocks but also pursuing major targets on the road for the first time – not least selection for July’s Tour de France Femmes.“Normally I’ve just done bits and bobs (on the road) around track races and training,” Barker said....
Comments / 0