Thieves steal engine from charity's van in Rugby

Thieves have stolen the engine from a charity's van, its "whole front end" and even the driver's seat. Tools With A Mission [TWAM], which sends refurbished tools and sewing machines to Africa, estimated it would cost it £20,000. Thieves broke into their depot in Paynes Lane, Rugby earlier this...
New Leeds sighting of wanted man with half an ear

Police have renewed an appeal for a wanted man after "a reliable sighting" sparked a major search in Leeds. Officers received information in relation to Dale Poppleton, from Bradford, who is wanted in connection with a serious offence. Armed officers, supported by a National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed...
FA Cup: Wrexham will 'give everything' in Sheffield United replay

Manager Phil Parkinson does not believe Wrexham's hopes of causing an FA Cup fourth-round upset against Sheffield United are over. Wrexham came within minutes of knocking out the Championship side in the original tie at the Racecourse. But John Egan's late goal secured a 3-3 draw and a replay for...

