Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Non-Verbal Boy Found In Texas Remains Unidentified And Online Sleuths Think He Is Florida's Missing Adji DesirThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMidland, TX
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
City of Midland Utilities Department to host Job Fair
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Utilities Department will be hosting a job fair on February 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There will be on-the-spot interviews and potential offers being made for qualified applicants. Most of these positions require a GED or high school diploma. The...
Chili cook-off raising funds for goat for tiny home community
MIDLAND, Texas — Eighth graders at Trinity School are hosting a big fundraiser Friday. The students will be hosting a chili cook-off at the Simmons Student Center during the girls and boys varsity basketball games. For $5, people will be able to receive unlimited chili tastings. Funds raised from...
Sip and Shop Mini Market pops up in Odessa once again
ODESSA, Texas — Today a local business owner took it upon herself with the help of other business owners to start up a little market that happens at least once a month. This is the third time the Sip and Shop Mini Market has been held in Odessa. It's a market where local business owners without a storefront can come share their products with the community and get the word out about their business at the same time.
Harmony Home Children's Advocacy Center celebrates 30 years
MIDLAND, Texas — Harmony Home Children's Advocacy Center celebrated its 30th anniversary on February 2. Community members were able to come together to celebrate all the work they have done throughout the years to help both kids and adults as well. "When we were born in 1993 and became...
Texas governor visits Odessa College for tour, roundtable discussion
ODESSA, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott stopped by Odessa College Thursday to check out the college's workforce of tomorrow. He got to see firsthand the type of work that OC does to prepare their welding students for the future. Abbott got a tour of the welding lab and afterward...
Gov. Abbott tours welding lab at Odessa College
ODESSA, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott will be making his way to Odessa Thursday. He will be touring the welding lab at Odessa College, then holding a roundtable discussion about workforce development. Abbott will be joined by OC President Greg Williams, Senator Kevin Sparks, Representative Brooks Landgraf and Texas...
Ector County Health Department to hold vaccination clinic and resource fair
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Health Department will be holding a vaccine clinic and resource fair on both February 9 and 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Information that will be available at the resource fair includes workforce, insurance, dental care, and other informational resources. There...
Odessa teacher inspires hundreds of students throughout her 30+ year long career
ODESSA, Texas — Paula Wilburn knew what she wanted to do from a young age. "From the time I was six years old I knew I wanted to be a teacher," said Wilburn. "I've always had a love for people and children and teaching and learning so that's when I decided I wanted to become a teacher."
Odessa Animal Shelter to host adoption event on February 4
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter will be holding an adoption event on The February 4. This event will take place at Circle P Ranch Supply from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The adoption fee will be $27 cash only. For more information, people can go to the...
Is This What Is Taking Over The Old Genghis Grill Building In Odessa?
I wish I could lie and say that somehow I have the inside scoop and I know exactly what it it is going to be but I simply do not. You would think being in the media well over 20 years, that someone would tell me something but I guess those 'in the know' feel I can't keep a secret. Not true! I've never told who wrecked the old B93 van back in the day. (Hint:it was me! lol)
Midland robotics teams win big at tournament
MIDLAND, Texas — Several Midland ISD robotics teams competed in a tournament during the last weekend of January. Teams from Midland High, Legacy High and Young Women's Leadership Academy all came out to the West Texas/Panhandle Southern League Tournament. Three teams from Legacy, the Robo Junkies, Chaos Robotics and...
St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Midland celebrates 70th anniversary
MIDLAND, Texas — Today was full of celebration at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church. The Church was celebrating they’re 70th anniversary, alongside the completion of a newly built labyrinth on the property. “Labyrinths are used not only for contemplation for dealing with tough issues but they’re also...
cbs7.com
Andrews Police Department locates missing person
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The Andrews Police Department has safely located Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez in Odessa. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Original Story: The Andrews Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person identified as 79-year-old Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez. He was last seen on 02/04/2023 at or around...
Midland County warns residents about scam calls regarding warrants
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County is warning residents about scam phone calls circulating in the area. These fake calls tell the person they have an arrest warrant, have failed to appear for jury duty or some other situation where the victim is in trouble. They are then told they...
Odessa Police Chief discusses newly reopened cold case
ODESSA, Texas — In December of 1981, a Catholic priest by the name of Father Patrick Ryan was murdered at a hotel in Odessa. But decades later the case was investigated again and questions were raised about the guilt of the man originally arrested and convicted for the crime.
MPD investigating a theft at HEB
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help identifying a man and woman accused of theft. According to MPD, On January 16th, a man and woman, pictured below, entered the HEB located at 5407 Andrews Hwy. The man began putting items into his jacket and proceeded to walk out with the woman. […]
MPD looking for man accused of theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of stealing from a hardware store. According to MPD, at 12:49 p.m. on January 16th, the man pictured below reportedly entered Ace Hardware on hid more than $400 worth of merchandise under his clothes, and then left […]
Closures and delays for Thursday, February 2:
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- With the weather warming up across the Basin, many school districts are planning to open Thursday, with a two-hour delay in some cases. You’ll find a full list of closings and delays below; this story will be updated throughout the evening and tomorrow morning as decisions are made. You can also view […]
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Golden Ticket Experience at Susie's South Forty Confections
MIDLAND, Texas — Midlanders got to experience what it is like going through a real-life chocolate factory today at Susie's South Forty Confections as part of the Golden Ticket Experience to coincide with the opening of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Midland Community Theater. “[...] it’s all...
How to help the unidentified teen in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — After police found an unidentified nonverbal teen in Midland, they have been asking for the public's help to share the picture far and wide in hope of connecting him with family or a caretaker. Several people have also reached out to see if there are any...
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 0