Odessa, TX

NewsWest 9

City of Midland Utilities Department to host Job Fair

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Utilities Department will be hosting a job fair on February 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There will be on-the-spot interviews and potential offers being made for qualified applicants. Most of these positions require a GED or high school diploma. The...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Chili cook-off raising funds for goat for tiny home community

MIDLAND, Texas — Eighth graders at Trinity School are hosting a big fundraiser Friday. The students will be hosting a chili cook-off at the Simmons Student Center during the girls and boys varsity basketball games. For $5, people will be able to receive unlimited chili tastings. Funds raised from...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Sip and Shop Mini Market pops up in Odessa once again

ODESSA, Texas — Today a local business owner took it upon herself with the help of other business owners to start up a little market that happens at least once a month. This is the third time the Sip and Shop Mini Market has been held in Odessa. It's a market where local business owners without a storefront can come share their products with the community and get the word out about their business at the same time.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Gov. Abbott tours welding lab at Odessa College

ODESSA, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott will be making his way to Odessa Thursday. He will be touring the welding lab at Odessa College, then holding a roundtable discussion about workforce development. Abbott will be joined by OC President Greg Williams, Senator Kevin Sparks, Representative Brooks Landgraf and Texas...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland robotics teams win big at tournament

MIDLAND, Texas — Several Midland ISD robotics teams competed in a tournament during the last weekend of January. Teams from Midland High, Legacy High and Young Women's Leadership Academy all came out to the West Texas/Panhandle Southern League Tournament. Three teams from Legacy, the Robo Junkies, Chaos Robotics and...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Andrews Police Department locates missing person

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The Andrews Police Department has safely located Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez in Odessa. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Original Story: The Andrews Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person identified as 79-year-old Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez. He was last seen on 02/04/2023 at or around...
ANDREWS, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa Police Chief discusses newly reopened cold case

ODESSA, Texas — In December of 1981, a Catholic priest by the name of Father Patrick Ryan was murdered at a hotel in Odessa. But decades later the case was investigated again and questions were raised about the guilt of the man originally arrested and convicted for the crime.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating a theft at HEB

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help identifying a man and woman accused of theft. According to MPD, On January 16th, a man and woman, pictured below, entered the HEB located at 5407 Andrews Hwy. The man began putting items into his jacket and proceeded to walk out with the woman. […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD looking for man accused of theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of stealing from a hardware store. According to MPD, at 12:49 p.m. on January 16th, the man pictured below reportedly entered Ace Hardware on hid more than $400 worth of merchandise under his clothes, and then left […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Closures and delays for Thursday, February 2:

PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- With the weather warming up across the Basin, many school districts are planning to open Thursday, with a two-hour delay in some cases. You’ll find a full list of closings and delays below; this story will be updated throughout the evening and tomorrow morning as decisions are made. You can also view […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

How to help the unidentified teen in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — After police found an unidentified nonverbal teen in Midland, they have been asking for the public's help to share the picture far and wide in hope of connecting him with family or a caretaker. Several people have also reached out to see if there are any...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

